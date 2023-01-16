Cell and Gene Therapy Market accounted for US$ 2.38 billion in 2020 and is projected to register CAGR of 35.50% - By PMI

PMI

Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Products (Cell Therapy, and Gene Therapy), By Distribution Channel Type (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2030

Covina, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell therapy and gene therapy are fields of biomedical research and treatment, both therapies aim to treat, prevent, or potentially cure diseases, and both methods have the potential to address the underlying cause of genetic and acquired diseases. Cell and gene therapies provide significant advances in patient care by treating or possibly curing a variety of diseases that were previously untreatable by small molecule and biological drugs. Specifically, gene therapy uses genetic material, or DNA, to manipulate a patient's cells to treat an inherited or acquired disease. Cell therapy is the infusion or transplantation of whole cells into a patient to treat an inherited or acquired disease. After decades of effort, the future of gene and cell therapy is incredibly promising, with recent breakthroughs that have led to the approval of many life-changing treatments for patients and many products in development. Gene therapy replaces a faulty gene or adds a new gene in an attempt to cure a disease or improve your body's ability to fight disease. Gene therapy holds promise for treating a wide range of diseases such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, hemophilia and AIDS. Potential applications of cell therapy include treating cancer, autoimmune diseases, urinary problems and infectious diseases, repairing damaged joints, repairing spinal cord injuries, improving weakened immune systems, and helping patients with neurological disorders. Gene therapy is being used to treat many diseases, including an eye disorder called Leber congenital amaurosis and a muscle disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, with many gene therapies being researched to ensure they are safe and effective. Gene therapy is a technique that modifies a person's genes to treat or cure a disease, gene therapies can work through several mechanisms; a healthy copy of the gene replaces the disease-causing gene. The cell and gene therapy product market was dominated by the cell therapy product sector. Cellular therapy products include hematopoietic stem cells and adult and embryonic stem cells for certain therapeutic indications, including cellular immunotherapy, cancer vaccines, and both autologous and allogeneic cell types. This growth is attributed to a significant number of active clinical trials as well as an increase in the number of products coming to market. The major factor driving the cell and gene therapy market is the increased pool of patients with various diseases, product launches and approvals. Also, favorable regulatory support for cell and gene therapy products and specialty designations, increasing demand for car T-cell therapy products. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to opportunities in its domain which include drug approvals and a strong pipeline of cell and gene therapy. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to drive the cell and gene therapy market over the forecast period.

The report “Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Products (Cell Therapy, and Gene Therapy), By Distribution Channel Type (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Highlights:

In December 2022, by partnering with clinical-stage Arcellx, Gilead Sciences has the opportunity to develop a cell therapy for mulple myeloma that may offer advantages over currently available treatments for blood cancers. The deal, announced in December, comes after Arcellx reported additional data at the American Society of Hematology’s annual meeting that showed the cell therapy’s durability.

In June 2022, Jacobs was hired by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. to build a gene therapy innovation center in the University City area of West Philadelphia. Engineering procurement and construction management contracts were also awarded. Upon completion, the multistory facility will serve as a global hub for gene therapy manufacturing and advancing the science of gene therapy.

In January 2022, Amgen and Generate Biomedicine announced a research collaboration agreement to discover and develop protein therapeutics for five clinical targets across multiple therapeutic areas and multiple modalities.

In June 2021, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals announced that it had formed a contract manufacturing and services division to develop late-stage clinical candidates through commercialization, the company said it will be able to offer end-to-end manufacturing of cell therapies for its clients.

Analyst View:

Cell and gene therapy plays a major role in modern health care, as it provides concepts and techniques that can be used in gene regulation, cell-cell interactions, regenerative capacity, and remodeling. Cell therapy and gene therapy are fields of biomedical research and treatment, both therapies aim to treat, prevent, or potentially cure disease, and both methods have the potential to address the underlying cause of genetic and the acquired diseases. Cell and gene therapies offer significant advances in patient care by helping to treat or potentially cure a range of conditions untouched by small molecules and biologic agents. Innovation in the cell and gene therapy market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in cell and gene therapy that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Products (Cell Therapy, and Gene Therapy), By Distribution Channel Type (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Cell and Gene Therapy Market accounted for US$ 13.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 62.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.8%. The Cell and Gene Therapy Market is segmented based on Application, Property and Region.

Based on Products, Cell and Gene Therapy Market is segmented into Cell Therapy, and Gene Therapy.

Based on Distribution Channel Type, Cell and Gene Therapy Market is segmented into Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, and Others.

Based on End Users, Cell and Gene Therapy Market is segmented into Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.

By Region, the Cell and Gene Therapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Cell and Gene Therapy Market:

The prominent players operating in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market includes, Gilead Sciences, Spark Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Organogenesis, Amgen, Osiris Therapeutics, Dendreon, Vericel, Anterogen, Tego Sciences. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Products, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Cell Therapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Gene Therapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Distribution Channel Products, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Oncology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dermatology] Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Musculoskeletal Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By End-Users, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Wound Care Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Care Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

