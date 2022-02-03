U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Cell and Gene Therapy Market to Reach Revenue of USD 36.92 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 39% during the period 2022−2027.

The increasing number of product approvals and a growing number of clinical trials for cell/gene therapy products gives a new shape to the cell & gene therapy market. PRIME Designation and marketing authorization for products offering new opportunity for financing and revenue generation for manufacturers. The advancements in cell and gene therapy as well as the launch of innovative technologies have paved the way for a new era in biological therapeutics. Manufacturers should focus on the emerging economies for expansion of their business due to the potential market and customer base. Arizton's research reports offer in-depth and insightful information to grow your business profitability!

Key Highlights

  • The rising application of cell and gene therapy solution for diseases care driving the market growth.

  • The increasing financial and rising investment in cell and gene therapy development will offer market growth opportunity in upcoming years.

  • The continuously increasing CGT product approval application and prime designation support creating a new space for market developments.

  • The prevalence of rare diseases and effectiveness of gene therapy products creating lucrative opportunities for the vendors to boost their presence in the cell and gene therapy market.

  • Gene therapy products accounted higher market share over the cell therapy products and increasing with healthy CAGR.

  • Cell and Gene Therapy products are majorly used to treat cancer condition and it accounted higher market size by application segment.

  • By end-user segment, hospitals accounted higher market share in cell and gene therapy market.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Segmentation

The increasing number of mergers & acquisitions of smaller companies by large cell & gene therapy manufacturers, the continuous focus on the expansion of manufacturing units across the globe, as well as setting up of new facilities by key vendors are propelling the market growth. The increasing application of gene therapies in disease diagnosis and rapid increasing of new drugs applications will boost the market development in the upcoming years. However, billions of funding and financing are giving new space for cell therapy innovations. Most of the new startups and smaller pharmaceutical companies are looking ahead with cell therapy innovations, which is propelling the market growth for cell therapies.

Market segmentation by Therapy Type

  • Gene Therapy

  • Cell Therapy

Market segmentation by Application

  • Oncology

  • Genetic Disorders

  • Dermatology Disorders

  • Musculoskeletal Disorders

  • Others

Market segmentation by End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Cancer Care Centers

  • Wound Care Centers

  • Others

Market segmentation by Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Italy

  • APAC

    • Japan

    • China

    • South Korea

    • Australia

    • India

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Turkey

    • Saudi Arabia

    • UAE

    • South Africa

    • Israel

For more info: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Technology

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Evolution of PCR

7.2 COVID-19 Pandemic

7.2.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Surge in The Demand for PCR Tests Due to Covid-19

8.2 Increase in The Demand for Point-Of-Care (POC) PCR Diagnostics

8.3 Paradigm Shift Towards the Usage Of dPCR

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase in the Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

9.2 Technological Advancements in PCR

9.3 Expanding Application of PCR Post Human Genome Project

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Technical Limitations of PCR

10.2 High Cost of PCR

10.3 Low Penetration of PCR Instruments in LMICs

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Technology

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Real-Time PCR

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Digital PCR

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Consumables

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Systems/Analyzers & Software

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Clinical Applications

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Research Applications

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Forensic Applications

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Hospitals

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Research Laboratories

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6 Pharma & Biotech Companies

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.7 Forensic Laboratories

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.8 Others

15.8.1 Market Overview

15.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

Prominent Vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Quidel

  • QIAGEN

  • Takara Bio

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Danaher

  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Abbott

  • BD

  • bioMérieux

  • Convergent Technologies

  • FLUIDIGM

  • Promega

  • Analytik Jena Group

  • Meridian Bioscience

  • Eppendorf

  • Enzo Life Sciences

  • BIONEER

  • ELITechGroup

  • Quantabio

  • Sacace Biotechnologies

  • Bio Molecular Systems

  • Biomeme

  • JN Medsys

  • Anitoa Systems

  • ACTGene

  • Mylab Discovery Solutions

  • Amplyus

  • Blue-Ray Biotech

  • PentaBase

  • Hologic

  • GenMark Diagnostics

  • Luminex

  • Mobidiag

  • PathoFinder

  • Acupath Laboratories

  • ALTRU DIAGNOSTICS

  • Altona Diagnostics

  • BGI

  • BioCore

  • Fosun Pharma

  • General Biologicals Corporation (GBC)

  • GeneStore

  • Gnomegen

  • KogeneBiotech

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Mail: enquiry@arizton.com Call:+1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


