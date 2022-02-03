Cell and Gene Therapy Market to Reach Revenue of USD 36.92 Billion by 2027 – Arizton
Chicago, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 39% during the period 2022−2027.
The increasing number of product approvals and a growing number of clinical trials for cell/gene therapy products gives a new shape to the cell & gene therapy market. PRIME Designation and marketing authorization for products offering new opportunity for financing and revenue generation for manufacturers. The advancements in cell and gene therapy as well as the launch of innovative technologies have paved the way for a new era in biological therapeutics. Manufacturers should focus on the emerging economies for expansion of their business due to the potential market and customer base. Arizton's research reports offer in-depth and insightful information to grow your business profitability!
Key Highlights
The rising application of cell and gene therapy solution for diseases care driving the market growth.
The increasing financial and rising investment in cell and gene therapy development will offer market growth opportunity in upcoming years.
The continuously increasing CGT product approval application and prime designation support creating a new space for market developments.
The prevalence of rare diseases and effectiveness of gene therapy products creating lucrative opportunities for the vendors to boost their presence in the cell and gene therapy market.
Gene therapy products accounted higher market share over the cell therapy products and increasing with healthy CAGR.
Cell and Gene Therapy products are majorly used to treat cancer condition and it accounted higher market size by application segment.
By end-user segment, hospitals accounted higher market share in cell and gene therapy market.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Segmentation
The increasing number of mergers & acquisitions of smaller companies by large cell & gene therapy manufacturers, the continuous focus on the expansion of manufacturing units across the globe, as well as setting up of new facilities by key vendors are propelling the market growth. The increasing application of gene therapies in disease diagnosis and rapid increasing of new drugs applications will boost the market development in the upcoming years. However, billions of funding and financing are giving new space for cell therapy innovations. Most of the new startups and smaller pharmaceutical companies are looking ahead with cell therapy innovations, which is propelling the market growth for cell therapies.
Market segmentation by Therapy Type
Gene Therapy
Cell Therapy
Market segmentation by Application
Oncology
Genetic Disorders
Dermatology Disorders
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Others
Market segmentation by End-Users
Hospitals
Cancer Care Centers
Wound Care Centers
Others
Market segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
APAC
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
India
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
For more info: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cell-and-gene-therapy-market
Cell and Gene Therapy Market – Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Technology
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Evolution of PCR
7.2 COVID-19 Pandemic
7.2.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Surge in The Demand for PCR Tests Due to Covid-19
8.2 Increase in The Demand for Point-Of-Care (POC) PCR Diagnostics
8.3 Paradigm Shift Towards the Usage Of dPCR
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increase in the Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders
9.2 Technological Advancements in PCR
9.3 Expanding Application of PCR Post Human Genome Project
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Technical Limitations of PCR
10.2 High Cost of PCR
10.3 Low Penetration of PCR Instruments in LMICs
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Technology
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Real-Time PCR
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Digital PCR
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Consumables
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Systems/Analyzers & Software
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Clinical Applications
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Research Applications
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Forensic Applications
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Hospitals
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5 Research Laboratories
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6 Pharma & Biotech Companies
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.7 Forensic Laboratories
15.7.1 Market Overview
15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.8 Others
15.8.1 Market Overview
15.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
Prominent Vendors
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Quidel
QIAGEN
Takara Bio
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Danaher
F.Hoffmann-La Roche
Other Prominent Vendors
Abbott
BD
bioMérieux
Convergent Technologies
FLUIDIGM
Promega
Analytik Jena Group
Meridian Bioscience
Eppendorf
Enzo Life Sciences
BIONEER
ELITechGroup
Quantabio
Sacace Biotechnologies
Bio Molecular Systems
Biomeme
JN Medsys
Anitoa Systems
ACTGene
Mylab Discovery Solutions
Amplyus
Blue-Ray Biotech
PentaBase
Hologic
GenMark Diagnostics
Luminex
Mobidiag
PathoFinder
Acupath Laboratories
ALTRU DIAGNOSTICS
Altona Diagnostics
BGI
BioCore
Fosun Pharma
General Biologicals Corporation (GBC)
GeneStore
Gnomegen
KogeneBiotech
Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
Precision Medicine Software Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Mail: enquiry@arizton.com Call:+1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707