Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 9.97 Bn, Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing owing to various risk factors such as unhealthy lifestyle habits, including lack of exercise, poor nutrition intake, and substance abuse. Moreover, the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and bone injuries such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and serious limb trauma injuries is also increasing. For instance, many adults in the US have arthritis and osteoarthritis. Chronic diseases can lead to tissue damage or organ damage. However, most of the available treatments are palliative. Gene transfer includes the insertion of new genes into a cancerous cell or surrounding tissue to kill the cells or reduce the growth of cancer. These factors will increase the adoption of cell and gene therapies for treating chronic diseases, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The global cell and gene therapy market size is set to grow by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15% during the forecast period.
Cell And Gene Therapy Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Cell therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026
Gene therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026
Cell And Gene Therapy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Type Segment
The cell therapy segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cell therapy is a type of treatment wherein living cells are injected into a patient to cure different ailments. The demand for cell therapy is rising, as it can be used for personalized treatment. This therapy has several benefits, which has encouraged companies to develop products from various cell lines. Such factors of cell therapy will fuel the growth of this segment.
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. This growth is attributed to factors such as high investment in R&D activities for cell and gene therapy, especially in the US. Moreover, the US is a key country for the cell and gene therapy market in North America.
Major Cell and Gene Therapy Companies
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Biogen Inc.
bluebird bio Inc.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.
CORESTEM Inc.
Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.
Ferring BV
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Helixmith Co. Ltd.
Human Stem Cells Institute
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Kolon TissueGene Inc.
Novartis AG
Orchard Therapeutics Plc
Pfizer Inc.
Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
Vericel Corp.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.97 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Ferring BV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Helixmith Co. Ltd., Human Stem Cells Institute, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
