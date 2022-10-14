U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,171.02
    -226.66 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 9.97 Bn, Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing owing to various risk factors such as unhealthy lifestyle habits, including lack of exercise, poor nutrition intake, and substance abuse. Moreover, the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and bone injuries such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and serious limb trauma injuries is also increasing. For instance, many adults in the US have arthritis and osteoarthritis. Chronic diseases can lead to tissue damage or organ damage. However, most of the available treatments are palliative. Gene transfer includes the insertion of new genes into a cancerous cell or surrounding tissue to kill the cells or reduce the growth of cancer. These factors will increase the adoption of cell and gene therapies for treating chronic diseases, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2022-2026

The global cell and gene therapy market size is set to grow by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. Download a FREE PDF
Sample Report

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Cell therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Gene therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Type Segment

The cell therapy segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cell therapy is a type of treatment wherein living cells are injected into a patient to cure different ailments. The demand for cell therapy is rising, as it can be used for personalized treatment. This therapy has several benefits, which has encouraged companies to develop products from various cell lines. Such factors of cell therapy will fuel the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. This growth is attributed to factors such as high investment in R&D activities for cell and gene therapy, especially in the US. Moreover, the US is a key country for the cell and gene therapy market in North America.

Major Cell and Gene Therapy Companies

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Biogen Inc.

  • bluebird bio Inc.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

  • CORESTEM Inc.

  • Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

  • Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

  • Ferring BV

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Helixmith Co. Ltd.

  • Human Stem Cells Institute

  • JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

  • Kolon TissueGene Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Orchard Therapeutics Plc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

  • Vericel Corp.

Related Reports

Blood Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The blood
market share is expected to increase by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and
Analysis 2022-2026: The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market share is expected to
increase by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Ferring BV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Helixmith Co. Ltd., Human Stem Cells Institute, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.4 Biogen Inc.

  • 10.5 bluebird bio Inc.

  • 10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.7 CORESTEM Inc.

  • 10.8 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

  • 10.9 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Novartis AG

  • 10.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.12 Vericel Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2022-2026
Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-and-gene-therapy-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-97-bn-increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-to-drive-growth---technavio-301648657.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Why Saudi Arabia and OPEC can diss Biden

    The US energy industry is largely comprised of private-sector firms with investors and shareholders. Saudi Arabia and Russia don't have that problem.

  • Amazon's Stock Charts Are Less Than Prime Right Now

    Another Amazon Prime Day event is history and reports about it are "ho hum" Let's check out Amazon's charts and indicators to see what strategy makes sense now. In our October 4 review of AMZN we wrote that "A second Prime Day sounds good to me -- there are a number of things we need around the house -- but that is not enough to overcome the weak indicators I am seeing on the charts.

  • U.S. Sweeping Rules to Take a Toll on AMAT, KLAC, LRCX & ASML

    Export regulations imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce on China chip-makers are likely to brings further disruptions in the semiconductor industry.

  • JPMorgan beats on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss earnings releases from big banks JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup.&nbsp;

  • McDonald's (MCD) Rewards Investors With a 10% Dividend Hike

    McDonald's (MCD) raises its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.52 per share. The company has a history of increasing dividends every year since the inception of its dividend payout policy in 1976.

  • A Huge Glut of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Is Sitting Unused in Boxes

    The situation is further disrupting the economics of a sector already hit by low crypto prices and high energy costs.

  • Why Shares of JPMorgan Chase Are Rising Today

    Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank by assets in the U.S., traded more than 3% higher as of 11:44 a.m. ET on Friday after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter. JPMorgan reported $3.12 earnings per share on managed revenue of $33.5 billion, easily beating analyst estimates. Excluding markets revenue, net interest income (NII), the profit banks make on loans and securities after funding those assets, came in at $16.9 billion, up $3.2 billion from the prior quarter, as banks benefit from the rising interest rate environment.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Can Suriname Replicate Guyana’s Oil Boom?

    Suriname has suffered a number of setbacks recently, but it is still aiming to exploit the gigantic offshore Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • JPMorgan Chase Earnings Show Economy Is Resilient, but Jamie Dimon’s ‘Hurricane’ Looms

    Profit at the nation’s biggest bank dropped 17% as it built up its defenses for what CEO Jamie Dimon has called a potential economic hurricane.

  • Wells Fargo Says $2 Billion Charge Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co’s earnings report is out. One head-turner: a $2 billion charge. Here are the highlights: + The bank said the charge was tied to resolving its long-running legal and regulatory issues. The bank didn’t give much in the way of details except to say this: “Our solid business performance in the third quarter was significantly impacted by $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, in operating losses related to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters primarily related to a v

  • Fluor Looks Impressive as It Bucks the Market Flow

    Fluor Corp. is a construction and engineering firm that has grabbed my attention because of the position of its charts and its rally from early July, so let's check in on Fluor. In this daily bar chart of FLR, below, we can see that prices have rallied in the past 12 months -- not many stocks can say that. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline from March and that is not a confidence builder.

  • Exxon Stock Builds Base As Conflict In Ukraine Rages; Q3 Earnings Report Due

    Exxon is building a base as the conflict in Ukraine rages on and as Q3 earnings are due later this month.

  • Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report

    Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. See related article: Why YOU should back Ethereum’s Fork Fast facts While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether […]

  • General Motors Is Outpacing Ford, but Bigger Problems Loom

    Demand destruction and supply chain issues continue to pose a problem for the iconic American auto manufacturer

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Axcelis Technologies and Veeco Instruments

    Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Axcelis Technologies and Veeco Instruments have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • What to Watch in Commodities as China Heads for Pivotal Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are entering a crucial period as earnings season gathers pace, Europe firms up its energy-crisis response, and China’s political elite gathers in Beijing for a twice-a-decade summit. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeHot Inflation Torch

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapHot

  • Domino's Pizza Is Tossed Higher But Still Has 'Thin Crust'

    Domino's Pizza Inc. reported their latest quarterly figures Thursday morning. The pizza giant posted a U.S. same-store sales increase and stands by its forecast for food costs. The stock price soared about 10% -- amazing.