Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 9.97 Bn, Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing owing to various risk factors such as unhealthy lifestyle habits, including lack of exercise, poor nutrition intake, and substance abuse. Moreover, the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and bone injuries such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and serious limb trauma injuries is also increasing. For instance, many adults in the US have arthritis and osteoarthritis. Chronic diseases can lead to tissue damage or organ damage. However, most of the available treatments are palliative. Gene transfer includes the insertion of new genes into a cancerous cell or surrounding tissue to kill the cells or reduce the growth of cancer. These factors will increase the adoption of cell and gene therapies for treating chronic diseases, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2022-2026

The global cell and gene therapy market size is set to grow by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15% during the forecast period.

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Cell therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Gene therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Type Segment

The cell therapy segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cell therapy is a type of treatment wherein living cells are injected into a patient to cure different ailments. The demand for cell therapy is rising, as it can be used for personalized treatment. This therapy has several benefits, which has encouraged companies to develop products from various cell lines. Such factors of cell therapy will fuel the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. This growth is attributed to factors such as high investment in R&D activities for cell and gene therapy, especially in the US. Moreover, the US is a key country for the cell and gene therapy market in North America.

Major Cell and Gene Therapy Companies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

bluebird bio Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

CORESTEM Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Ferring BV

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Helixmith Co. Ltd.

Human Stem Cells Institute

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Kolon TissueGene Inc.

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Vericel Corp.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Ferring BV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Helixmith Co. Ltd., Human Stem Cells Institute, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amgen Inc.

10.4 Biogen Inc.

10.5 bluebird bio Inc.

10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

10.7 CORESTEM Inc.

10.8 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

10.9 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

10.10 Novartis AG

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Vericel Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

