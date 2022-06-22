U.S. markets closed

Cell Imagers Market size to grow by USD 4.12 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight the growing prevalence of chronic diseases as Key Driver | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Cell Imagers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 8.96% at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (equipment, consumables, and software) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cell Imagers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cell Imagers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global Cell Imagers Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • General Electric Co.

  • Leica Microsystems

  • Merck KGaA

  • Olympus Corp.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Sartorius AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest markets in North America for cell imagers are the US and Canada. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other regions.

Over the projected period, the prevalence of chronic diseases will rise, and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will expand. These factors will support the expansion of the North American cell imagers market.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, UK, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Cell Imagers Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Click here to get a sample report.

Key Segment Analysis

The equipment segment's market share growth for cell imagers will be strong. Standard microscopes, confocal microscopes, cutting-edge fluorescence microscopes, and image capture tools are some of the instruments used in cell imaging. These systems do not need to be connected to a computer. The need for cell imaging equipment is primarily driven by extensive microscopy research, high-resolution solutions offered by various pieces of equipment, and equipment modification based on end-user preferences.

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

A significant element influencing the rise of the worldwide cell imagers market share is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Some of the most important steps that can help prevent chronic diseases include regular health examinations, early disease screenings, and appropriate treatment planning. In order to improve processes and better comprehend the metastatic process, specifically to grasp the dynamics and adaptability of dissolving cancer cells, these techniques are being applied more and more in the research of animal cells.

However, the technical and economic challenges of super-resolution will be a major challenge for the global cell imagers market share growth.

Get a Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Cell Imagers Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an analyst now!

Related Reports:

Rare Hemophilia Factors Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cell Imagers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, General Electric Co., Leica Microsystems, Merck KGaA, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Becton, Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Leica Microsystems

  • 10.8 Merck KGaA

  • 10.9 Olympus Corp.

  • 10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 10.11 Sartorius AG

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
