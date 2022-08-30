U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Cell Impact Forming™ demonstration line to be installed in Japan

·3 min read
STOCKHOLM , Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cell Impact AB (Nasdaq First North GM: CI) will set up a Cell Impact Forming™ flow plate demonstration line in Japan in collaboration with leading Japanese auto parts supplier F.C.C. Co., Ltd.

Cell Impact Forming - frontal
For several years, Cell Impact has carried out customer development projects for flow plates in Japan, a significant market for fuel cells and electrolysis equipment. The Japanese market is also one of the world's most demandingmarkets, requiring a long-term perspective and systematic work to be successful. Against this backdrop, Cell Impact Japan Inc. was established in early 2021 to better align with market requirements and strengthen the company's marketing capabilities.

In collaboration with F.C.C., a leading global automotive parts supplier, Cell Impact is pleased to announce that a Cell Impact Forming flow plate forming line will be installed at F.C.C.'s premises in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Over an extended period of time, this initiative will demonstrate Cell Impact's scalable, green and cost-efficient flow plate forming and production technology to existing and prospective customers.

"F.C.C. has found that Cell Impact Forming is a unique and cost-efficient way of producing flow plates. This is why we're so pleased to have created a joint team with Cell Impact to run production demonstration activities here in Japan so the fuel cell industry can learn more about this promising technology," says says Yoshifumi Fuchigami, Operating Officer at F.C.C.

"We are delighted to have established a relationship with F.C.C., a truly professional company with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and know-how, and to have the opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of Cell Impact's forming technology with them in Japan," says Shigeru Nakagawa, Managing Director of Cell Impact Japan Inc.

"F.C.C. has a keen interest in this industry and with their assistance, I am sure we will carry out the demonstration activities in an excellent way," Pär Teike, CEO of Cell Impact, concludes.

The Cell Impact Forming line at F.C.C. is expected to be put into operation this fall.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolysis manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high-velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™, which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). Contact info: +46 8-528 00 399 or info@fnca.se.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888195/Cell_Impact_AB_frontal.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888197/Cell_Impact_AB_side.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888196/Cell_Impact_AB_Logo.jpg

Cell Impact - Logo
Cell Impact Forming - side
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-impact-forming-demonstration-line-to-be-installed-in-japan-301614921.html

SOURCE Cell Impact AB

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/30/c3703.html

