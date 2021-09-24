U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,685.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,312.75
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.80
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.60
    +0.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3650
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,744.58
    +1,186.47 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.19
    +11.27 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,221.80
    +582.40 (+1.96%)
     

Cell Line Development Market to grow by $ 4.39 Bn during 2021-2025 | Cobra Biologics Ltd. and Danaher Corp. Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line Development Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the cell line development market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 4.39 billion.

Attractive Opportunities in Cell Line Development Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cell Line Development Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased demand for monoclonal antibodies is one of the market drivers. However, factors such as the high risk of contamination will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The cell line development market report is segmented by product (media and reagents and equipment) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Moreover, 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the cell line development market in the region.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Cobra Biologics Ltd.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Molecular Devices LLC

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Cell Culture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cell culture market has the potential to grow by USD 13.00 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%. To get more exclusive insights, Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Cell Culture Consumables Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cell culture consumables market size has the potential to grow by USD 8.66 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.82%. To get more exclusive insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-line-development-market-to-grow-by--4-39-bn-during-2021-2025--cobra-biologics-ltd-and-danaher-corp-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301382680.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cargill CEO Believes High Food Prices Are ‘Transitory’

    Sep.23 -- Cargill chairman and CEO Dave MacLennan discusses his outlook for food and agriculture prices, dealing with shipping issues in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and labor shortages in the company’s factories. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • 'Travel Is Back', Says TripAdvisor CEO

    Sep.23 -- Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor CEO & Co-Founder, tells Matt Miller of Bloomberg Markets that 'travel is back.' This week, the Biden administration said it will soon allow entry to most foreign air travelers as long as they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19, marking the most sweeping change to U.S. travel policies in months.

  • Salesforce Breaks Out

    Salesforce.com raced higher after guiding higher on fiscal 2022 and 2023 revenue. CRM stock broke out of a long cup-with-handle base, but probably the best time to buy it was early on in the day. RS line jumping now.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Tesla to open first Arlington dealership

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to be filling the high-end auto dealership void left by Maserati's closure in South Arlington. The electric automaker will convert the former Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealership at 2710 S. Glebe Road into a 63,854-square-foot auto sales, delivery and vehicle service center, per plans obtained from Construction Journal. The architect is listed as Callison RTKL Inc. Work will include floor repair, new furniture “with data and power,” demolition of offices, the addition of solar roof panels and Tesla charging stations and other sundry updates.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Future of Apple TV+ amid Emmy wins, ‘Ted Lasso’ success

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to discuss the potential IATSE union strike and the latest developments in the streaming world.

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.