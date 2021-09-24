Cell Line Development Market to grow by $ 4.39 Bn during 2021-2025 | Cobra Biologics Ltd. and Danaher Corp. Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line Development Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the cell line development market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 4.39 billion.

Attractive Opportunities in Cell Line Development Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increased demand for monoclonal antibodies is one of the market drivers. However, factors such as the high risk of contamination will challenge market growth.

The cell line development market report is segmented by product (media and reagents and equipment) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Moreover, 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the cell line development market in the region.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Cobra Biologics Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Molecular Devices LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

