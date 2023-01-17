U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Cell Separation Market through Biomolecule Isolation Application to grow at a CAGR of around 31% in Next 10 Years, States Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Cell Separation: Growing need for stem cells to Propagate the Cell Separation Market

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the study, the global Cell Separation Market was valued at US$ 8.1 Bn in 2021, and it is also expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.5% over the assessment period of 2023-2032. The Cell Separation Market is projected to reach US$ 95.5 Bn by 2032. Cell separation market through biomolecule isolation application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.

Persistence Market Research, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that the Cell Separation Market is expected to witness steady growth backed by the surge in demand of consumables, which constitutes the largest market of the Cell Separation industry.

Click Here to Get Sample Copy of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33252

The Global Cell Separation market is rapidly expanding, owing to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and expanded cell therapy-based research efforts. Furthermore, growing government funding in the biotechnology sector, as well as advancements in separation technologies, are assisting in the growth of the worldwide cell separation technologies market.

North America accounts for the largest market share, attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region and high expenditure on research and development. Whereas, in Asia Pacific, the rising frequency of chronic illnesses and improving healthcare infrastructure is fuelling the growth of the market growth in the region.

The fast rise of the cell isolation market in emerging nations can be attributed to increased spending in cell biology research and the growing presence of market participants in emerging areas. For example, Indian pharmaceutical firms are actively spending in R&D in order to bring innovative drugs to market. Such expenditures are expected to enhance demand for cell isolation products in the country during the next few years. Furthermore, the increased use of microfluidics technology will bring considerable opportunities to the market.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33252

Competitive Analysis

Some of the players in the cell separation market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Stemcell Technologies, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Terumo BCT, BD Biosciences, Becton Dickinson, and Merck KGaA. 

Some of the recent developments of key Cell Separation providers are as follows:  

  • In October 2020, Serena Bright will be available in the United States owing to a supply deal made by GE Healthcare. Serena Bright is the first contrast-enhanced guided biopsy solution in the industry that will aid physicians and patients in their fight against breast cancer.

  • In August 2020, Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics business introduced the ARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) test. At 15-30 days after illness onset, the novel IgM antibody test achieved 99.9% specificity versus 1,400 negative samples and 98.3% sensitivity.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Cell Separation market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Product Type (Consumable, Instruments), by Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells), by Technique (Centrifugation, Surface marker, Filtration), by Application (Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Regeneration, In Vitro Diagnostics, Therapeutics), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Get Full Access of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33252

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

Other Trending Reports:  

Arbovirus Testing Market

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market

Nocturia Market

Surgical Blades Market

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

In Vitro Protein Expression Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


