U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,906.12
    -5.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,403.26
    +27.43 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,938.38
    -69.32 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.06
    -31.94 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.54
    +0.18 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.06
    -0.34 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2134
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1350
    -0.0220 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.6600
    +0.0920 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,267.82
    -2,267.38 (-4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.95
    -37.95 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,492.30
    -39.26 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

Cell Separation Technologies Market is Expected to Reach $28.76 Billion by 2027: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Surge in number of patients suffering from chronic disease, rise in focus on personalized medicines, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global cell separation technologies market. Moreover, based on region, the market across North America has dominated globally in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the throughout the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report Published by Allied Market Research, the global Cell Separation Technologies Market was estimated at $8.63 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $28.76 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/398

Surge in number of patients suffering from chronic disease, rise in focus on personalized medicine, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global cell separation technologies market. On the other hand, ethical issues associated with embryonic stem cell separation and high cost of cell-based research impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, potential in the emerging markets is anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of Covid-19 has upsurged the demand for next-generation technology that facilitates current research and advanced diagnostic testing.

  • A huge number of cell separation technology companies have presented their products to study Covid-19 infection and boost vaccine development.

The cell separation technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the consumables segment held the highest share in the market in 2019, with around three-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the global cell separation technologies market. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/398

Based on region, the global market across North America dominated the market with largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Major market players profiled in the global cell separation technologies market report include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Miltenyi Biotec Inc., Merck KGaA, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Pluriselect GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

3D Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

VR In Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Organ-on-Chip Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Health Information Exchange Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

X-ray market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Indwelling Catheters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research


Latest Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks erase gains after reaching record highs

    A wave of better than expected corporate earnings, alongside expectations for more fiscal support from congressional lawmakers, helped support stocks.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • Dow Reverses Lower As Apple, Tesla Fall; Tilray Skyrockets 58%, While Nvidia Breaks Out

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 125 points Wednesday, as Tilray stock skyrocketed 58%. GM tumbled on a chip warning.

  • Reddit forums turn to cannabis sector as stocks hit new highs

    One post on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum linked to the past month's surges in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment and others, told users that shares of producers Tilray Inc and Aphria Inc have more room to rise. The forum has become a must-watch for traders at financial institutions since concerted action by some of its 8 million participants proved enough to overturn hedge fund "short" bets on GameStop and others in January.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Stocks Slump; Treasuries Gain on Weak Inflation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks pulled back from record highs while Treasury yields dipped after a tame inflation reading raised worries that short-term economic growth remains lackluster.The S&P 500 slumped for a second day, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell back below 1.15% after the core consumer price index was unchanged last month. Stocks started the day higher on speculation the weak reading on prices meant growth could accelerate without bringing destabilizing inflation.The CPI data are part of an intensifying debate in financial markets over the course of inflation. Despite the muted January figure, investors continue to worry that price pressures are set to increase in the months ahead as Congress passes an aid bill and more vaccinations spur consumer spending.“The inflation concerns of the market are in check at least for this month,” said Matt Forester, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Advisors. “The April and May releases may show more impact from the events of Covid. We’re going to see an inflation surge, but it may be a couple months ahead of us.”Twitter Inc. climbed after reporting a jump in revenue. Lyft Inc. rallied as the co-founder said the ride-hailing company will “absolutely” turn a quarterly profit this year.Outside of equities, the moves were relatively muted. Oil prices slumped. The dollar turned lower following the inflation report.Surging Inflation May Force Fed to Resort to Yield Curve-ControlElsewhere, platinum rallied to a six-year high on expectations it will benefit from tight supplies and investment demand. Bitcoin slipped below $46,000. Yields on the 30-year Treasury were holding just below 2% after crossing that threshold earlier this week.Here are some key events coming up:EIA crude oil inventory report comes Wednesday.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on a webinar Wednesday.The U.S. consumer price index comes Wednesday.Lunar New Year public holidays begin in nations across Asia, with China breaking for a week.Bank of Russia’s policy decision comes Friday.These are the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.3% as of 10:32 a.m. in New York.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 1.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro added 0.1% to $1.2132.The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3853.The Japanese yen was little changed at 104.59 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.14%.The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.11%.Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.45%.Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.47%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.2% to $58.45 a barrel.Gold rose 0.5% to $1,846.76 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Poorer countries copied America’s money-printing spree—and are paying the price

    The Federal Reserve and other powerful central banks have viewed a curiously long bout of low inflation as proof that stimulating the economy through unconventional money-printing measures can ease the pain of downturns. As the pandemic spread, a slew of central banks from India to Turkey to South Africa for the first time delved head-long into their own unconventional monetary policy, so-called “quantitative easing”, buying up government debt and corporate bonds to stabilize their currencies and boost their recoveries. Prioritizing economic support over inflation risk seemed like the right move: Many emerging market central banks initially offset the impact of fleeing foreign investors and rising borrowing costs, while helping to lift their stock prices.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood explains how bitcoin could increase by $400,000

    Cathie Wood and Ark Invest see bitcoin adoption by companies as a cash alternative on the balance sheet as sending btc higher by $40,000.

  • Apple Car: After Hyndai Fallout, Rumors Of Renault Partnership Appear

    The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car project continues to heat the market, although not directly the Apple stock. For some time, the Cupertino company has been working on a fully autonomous electric car, but it doesn’t seem to have found the right partner among car manufacturers so far. Apple-Hyundai Deal Is Off: Until a few days ago, the agreement with Hyundai Motor Company Ltd. (OTC: HYMTF) seemed like a done deal. The South Korean company - after the first successful approaches last January - was ready to make the Kia plant in West Point (Georgia) available to Apple, but some days ago the process came to a screeching halt, apparently due to internal disagreements within the Hyundai board. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Speculations On Renault: However, Apple has plenty of options. With the Hyundai-Kia hypothesis fading out, a possible partnership with Renault ADR (OTC: RNLSY) seems to be gaining ground, with the French automaker being an ally of other major Asian car manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) and Mitsubishi. Apple's goal would be to strike an agreement with an Asian company, probably to intercept the (potential) endless electric car market in the continent. Renault Stock On The Rise: After rumors of a possible deal with Renault - the automaker which manufactures Zoe, one of the best-selling electric cars in the world - the French automaker's shares spiked yesterday, rising again above $40, which Renault hadn’t reached since December 2019. However, shared dropped 2% today, perhaps due to a lack of confirmation or just for some profit-taking. See Also: Why Apple Could Emerge As Tesla's 'First True Competitor' Time Until 2024: "We are receiving several requests for cooperation in the joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies, but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai executives said in a note in which they dismissed the deal with Apple. In conclusion, the Apple Car will have to wait for now: there is time until 2024, which is the expected release date. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBoom In Digital Payments: Here Are The Stocks To Bet On© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Prepares To Go Public This Year At $50B Valuation: Report

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian Automotive Inc may go public as early as September, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. What Happened: The Michigan-based automaker — also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) — could achieve a valuation of nearly $50 billion or more, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock The IPO timing is not certain and the listing could occur in late 2021 or even 2022, according to Bloomberg’s sources. The automaker has reportedly been in negotiations with banks about its IPO plans. Why It Matters: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival is valued at $27.6 billion, as of its latest funding round in January, noted Bloomberg. Amazon has an agreement with Rivian for the delivery of 100,000 electric delivery vans as it strives to be carbon neutral by 2040. EV makers have gone public of late through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. Fuel-Cell truck startup Hyzon Motors announced a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) on Tuesday. Last year, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) merged with VectoIQ, a SPAC that raised more than 0 million. California-based Lucid Motors is speculated to be pondering a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV). Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO refused comments on the possible merger last week. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Richard Truesdell via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaReddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just HighThis Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Electric Aircraft Startup Archer to Go Public Via SPAC Atlas Crest Investment; Shares Lift Off

    By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation Inc. is going public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC), the startup said in a statement. The $3.8 billion deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, and will provide about $1.1 billion in […]

  • Is the stock market due for a correction in 2021? Here’s what some experts think

    A pullback for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index on Tuesday halted the longest win streak for stocks in months but a major concern for investors remains: is there a major correction looming ahead?

  • 10 Tax Breaks for People Over 50

    The perks of agingOnce you turn 50, and especially after age 65, you can qualify for extra tax breaks. Older people get a bigger standard deduction, and they can earn more before they have to file a tax return at all.

  • GM Beats Earnings Views, Guides High But Warns On Chip Shortage

    General Motors topped Q4 estimates and gave strong 2021 guidance, but said the global chip shortage will hit profits.

  • SpaceX opens Starlink satellite internet pre-orders to the public

    SpaceX’s Starlink is taking another small step towards expanding its public beta test by opening up pre-orders to budding customers. Whereas previously you could register your interest for the chance to sign up to the satellite internet service, entering your details now gives you the ability to put down a $99 deposit. Additional charges include $499 for the Starlink Kit, including a Wi-Fi router and dish, and extras for shipping and tax.

  • Novavax Keeps Hitting New Records After Seeking Covid Vaccine OK; Is It A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against variants. It's now seeking authorization. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • Reddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just High

    A Reddit poster who claimed to be in the know of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed that the information he made public on Jan. 2 was not true, the New York Post reported Tuesday. What Happened: After Tesla made its Bitcoin investment announcement on Monday, attention turned to the Reddit post by the user TSLAInsider made five-weeks prior. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$,” the user with the handle TSLAinsider posted on Reddit last month,” the post read, as reported by Reuters. The Post claimed that the Reddit user behind the TSLAInsider handle is a 24-year old German political science student named Hendrik. “If you want to know the truth: I am a young German guy and I was on Acid while I did this post in the last month,” Hendrik told the Post in an interview. “I had this afflatus that Elon is going to buy Bitcoin, so I created this trollpost. And now all the newspapers around the globe are writing about it, its kinda funny and scary to be honest.” The user posted a link to the Post’s story and appeared to corroborate it. Why It Matters: Reddit forums have been in the increased spotlight ever since r/WallStreetBets took Wall Street bigwigs head-on with a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. See Also: Reddit Pays Ode To GameStop 'Underdogs' In 5-Second Super Bowl Ad Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week said last week that financial market regulators needed to take stock of the frenzy surrounding GameStop and other stocks before taking any action, according to Reuters. The social media platform doubled its valuation to $6 billion as it raised $250 million in Series E funding from existing and new investors. Bitcoin touched its all-time high of $48,003.72 on Tuesday after the Tesla announcement. The cryptocurrency traded 0.10% higher at $46,392.83 at press-time. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 4.84% higher at $47.90. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $849.46 on Tuesday and fell 0.47% in the after-hours session. Read Next: This Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With Bitcoin See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With BitcoinTesla China EV Sales Doubled To .6B In 2020© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here are analysts’ favorite marijuana stocks, which they expect to rise as much as 82% in the next year

    Marijuana stocks have surged this year as investors anticipate wider acceptance of legal distribution of recreational products in the U.S. Your best way to ride this wave may be through exchange traded funds. Recent coverage includes efforts by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to introduce legislation for the federal legalization of marijuana and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s drive toward legalization in his state.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy On Guidance For $15 Billion In Covid Vaccine Sales?

    Pfizer stock took a hit in early February on a disappointing fourth-quarter report, though the company called for $15 billion in full-year Covid vaccine sales. So, is Pfizer stock a buy now?

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?