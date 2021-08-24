Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market by Type of Therapy, Package Engineering Design, Scale of Operation and Geography : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

INTRODUCTION Given their ability to treat a wide range of clinical conditions, advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies, have revolutionized the delivery of healthcare.

Presently, more than 30 cell-based therapy products have received marketing approvals across various geographies, while more than 1,000 therapeutic candidates are under clinical evaluation. Considering the lucrative investment opportunity within this domain, several investors are actively supporting ongoing / future product development programs in this upcoming field of pharmacological interventions. In fact, there has been a 240% increase in investment activity, in terms of capital amount invested, between 2019 and 2020. However, the ultimate success of cell therapies is dependent on the safe and timely delivery of viable doses of therapeutic cells to the right patient. In this context, it is worth highlighting that drug product manufacturing, packaging and logistics operations involving cell therapies are both complex and challenging. Moreover, in order to ensure the stability of such products across the supply chain, specific temperature conditions (cryogenic, ambient or refrigerated) are required, in addition to specialized packaging material. Considering that most cell therapies are personalized, it is imperative that errors in labeling are avoided at all costs.



Given the need for costly and specialized equipment and the complexities associated with handling cell-based therapy products, innovators in the healthcare industry are likely to involve contract service providers for their drug product production, packaging and transportation requirements. Over time, regulators across the world, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), have established guidelines for the packaging, storage and transport of cell therapies. Since CMOs / CDMOs with the necessary capabilities to handle cell therapies are also likely to have established processes that comply with the current acceptable standards across different global regions, it is better for therapy developers to strategically partner with the aforementioned players instead of focusing on developing in-house capabilities. Presently, close to 60 companies claim to be offering cell therapy packaging services and associated products. In fact, it is estimated that close to 30% of drug substance and drug product related operations of advanced therapy medicinal products are already outsourced to capable CMOs / CDMOs. Further, over the last few years, several service providers have also forged strategic alliances among themselves, in order to further expand existing capabilities and augment their respective service offerings. Given the rising trend of outsourcing in the healthcare industry, and the ongoing efforts of service providers to further improve their portfolios, we believe that the cell therapy packaging products and services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the next few years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market by Type of Therapy (T-cell Therapies, Dendritic Cell Vaccines, Stem Cell Therapies, NK Cell Therapies and Other ATMPs), Package Engineering Design (Primary and Secondary Packaging), Scale of Operation (Clinical and Commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) , 2021-2030” report features an elaborate study of the current scenario and future opportunity within the cell therapy packaging products and services market. In addition, the report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• An overview of the current market landscape of cell therapy packaging services providers, including a detailed analysis based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, package engineering design (primary and secondary), type of packaging (active and passive), packaging material (dry ice and liquid nitrogen), type of passive system used, temperature ranges supported, type of cells handled and additional services offered.

•A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of cell therapy packaging products, providing information on type of packaging container (bags, vials, shipping container and others), container fabrication material (plastic and others), storage temperature conditions, type of cells packed and usability of containers. In addition, the chapter highlights analysis of cell therapy packaging product provider(s), based on various parameters such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters and key players.

• An in-depth competitiveness analysis of cell therapy packaging service providers based in different geographies, by taking into consideration the service strength of a company (based on its experience), packaging portfolio (package engineering design, type of packaging, type of packaging material and temperature ranges supported) service portfolio (type of additional services offered) and company size (small, mid-sized and large companies).

• An analysis of the various partnerships established between cell therapy packaging providers and cell therapy developers, during the period, 2016-2021. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely service alliance, technology / platform integration agreement, merger and acquisition) adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, purpose of partnership, type of service covered and geographical location of players involved in a partnership.

• A list of more than 250 cell therapy developers anticipated to partner with cell therapy packaging providers, which have been shortlisted on the basis of developer strength (based on company size), type of therapy and pipeline maturity (based on stage of development of drug candidate).

• A case study highlighting the companies that claim to have the required expertise and capabilities for development and manufacturing of cell therapies, along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and location of manufacturing facility. In addition, the chapter presents analysis on type of cells manufactured, source of cells, scale of operation and manufacturing capabilities / services of the aforementioned companies.

• Detailed profiles of the key players offering cell therapy packaging services and products. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, details on cell therapy service portfolio, information on cell therapy packaging product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth potential of the cell therapy packaging providers market. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented across [A] type of therapy (T-cell therapies, dendritic cell vaccines, stem cell therapies, NK cell therapies and other advanced therapy medicinal products), [B] package engineering design (primary and secondary packaging), [C] scale of operation (clinical and commercial) and [D] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• Who are the leading players offering cell therapy packaging services and products?

• What are the key considerations and challenges associated with cell therapy packaging?

• Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

• Which players are likely to partner with cell therapy packaging service and product providers?

• What factors are likely to influence the evolution of the cell therapy packaging service providers market?

• What are the likely future trends in cell therapy packaging services market?

• How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

•Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent views on various non-commercial trends emerging in this industry. The opinions are solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market trends gathered from various secondary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the cell-based therapy manufacturing market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to the pharmaceutical filling and packaging, including information on types of pharmaceutical packaging. The chapter lays emphasis on cell therapy packaging, primary and secondary packaging of cell therapies. In addition, it discusses the key considerations and challenges associated with cell therapy packaging.



Chapter 4 features an overview of the current market landscape of cell therapy packaging services providers, including a detailed analysis on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters. In addition, the chapter highlights the analysis on the package engineering design (primary and secondary), type of packaging (active and passive), packaging material (dry ice and liquid nitrogen) and type of passive system used. Further, the chapter also presents analysis on temperature ranges supported, type of cells handled and additional services offered.



Chapter 5 fpresents a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of cell therapy packaging products, providing information on type of packaging container (bags, vials, shipping container and others), container fabrication material (plastic and others), storage temperature conditions, type of cells packed and usability of containers. In addition, the chapter highlights analysis of cell therapy packaging product provider(s), based on various parameters such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters and key players.



Chapter 6 includes profiles of the key players offering cell therapy packaging services and products. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, details on cell therapy service portfolio, information on cell therapy packaging product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents in-depth competitiveness analysis of cell therapy packaging service providers based in different geographies, by taking into consideration the service strength of a company (based on its experience), packaging portfolio (package engineering design, type of packaging, type of packaging material and temperature ranges supported) service portfolio (type of additional services offered) and company size (small, mid-sized and large companies).



Chapter 8 provides an analysis of the various partnerships established between cell therapy packaging providers and cell therapy developers, during the period, 2016-2021. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely service alliance, technology / platform integration agreement, merger and acquisition) adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, purpose of partnership, type of service covered and geographical location of players involved in a partnership.



Chapter 9 presents a list of more than 250 cell therapy developers anticipated to partner with cell therapy packaging providers, which have been shortlisted on the basis of developer strength (based on company size), type of therapy and pipeline maturity (based on stage of development of drug candidate).



Chapter 10 features a case study highlighting the companies that claim to have the required expertise and capabilities for development and manufacturing of cell therapies, along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and location of manufacturing facility. In addition, the chapter presents analysis on type of cells manufactured, source of cells, scale of operation and manufacturing capabilities / services of the aforementioned companies.



Chapter 11 presents a detailed market forecast analysis, providing insights on the likely growth of continuous manufacturing equipment providers market for the period 2021-2030. In addition, the chapter presents the likely distribution of the projected future opportunity based on type of therapy (T-cell therapies, dendritic cell vaccines, stem cell therapies, NK cell therapies and other advanced therapy medicinal products), package engineering design (primary and secondary packaging), scale of operation (clinical and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).



Chapter 12 is a summary of the overall report, which presents the insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of cell therapy products and services market.



Chapter 13 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

