U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.65
    +29.96 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,671.86
    +260.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,412.20
    +79.84 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.51
    +6.38 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.87
    -4.34 (-4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.50
    -17.90 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.71
    -0.44 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9090
    +0.0470 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6600
    +1.6600 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.50
    +2,049.17 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.08
    +14.52 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.18
    -17.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Research Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·5 min read
Visiongain Ltd
Visiongain Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report on “Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report 2021-2031”. Forecasts by Product (Consumables, Equipment, Systems & Software), Cell Type (T-Cells, Stem Cells, Other Cells), Process (Cell Processing, Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling, Process Monitoring and Quality Control), End-User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs, Research Institutes and Cell Banks), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/cell-therapy-technologies-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 Impact on Cell Therapy Technologies Market

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry's manufacturing and supply of treatments, as well as commercial operations. Some CGT businesses have escaped relatively unscathed as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, which has been more serious in some regions than in others. However, since the supply chains that help the manufacture and distribution of CGTs are long, complex, and tightly regulated, CGT companies have found themselves highly vulnerable to disruptions in regions where the novel coronavirus has been prevalent.

Rapidly Growing Regenerative Medicine Industry to Offer Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Cell Therapy Technologies Players

Since the United States is at the forefront of biomedical research and technology growth, it is well placed to lead developments in cell therapy technologies required to realise the potential of the rapidly increasing regenerative medicine industry. As advancements in cell-based therapies, implants, diagnostics, and other biopharmaceutical products continue, these fields will make life-changing treatments more accessible while also boosting U.S. manufacturing's economic growth and competitiveness. The widespread achievement of many important national goals would be accelerated by large-scale cell production and the increased commercialization of cell-based products that will follow.

Large Scale Cell Production to Boost Development of Successful Therapies

Large-scale cell production can assist in the development of more successful therapies that target the root causes of many diseases and disorders rather than only treating the symptoms. These next-generation cell-based medicinal products have the potential to cure or dramatically alter the trajectory of diseases, eliminating the need for life-long therapies and, as a result, enhancing the quality of life for millions of people. There are currently over 900 companies dedicated to the research and production of cell-based medical products, ranging from small and medium enterprises to multinational corporations. Visiongain anticipates that, increased U.S. investment in cell manufacturing could increase the number of companies and employment in the industry, allowing the country to maintain its lead in the developing field of cell-based medical treatments.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/cell-therapy-technologies-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Technologies Anticipated to Witness Highest Growth Rate Through 2031

According to Visiongain analysis, Asia Pacific cell therapy technologies market is anticipated to witness highest growth rate of 14.52% from 2021 to 2031. The regional growth is attributed to growing demand from Indian region. Indian cell therapy technologies possesses the potential to occupy the leading position globally with a CAGR exceeding 14 percent through 2031. Biotechnology parks and incubators have been developed across the country by the Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council), respectively, to support the translation of research into products and services. Scientists and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) may use these biotechnology parks for technology incubation, demonstration, and pilot plant studies in order to speed up the commercialization process. All these factors are anticipated to boost Indian cell therapy technologies market over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Currently, key players are forming various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and launching new products to strengthen their position in the global cell therapy technologies market. Companies are also expanding their R&D, distribution, and management facilities to expand their business and to hold a competitive edge in the cell therapy technologies market. Some of the major companies operating in the global cell therapy technologies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Lonza, Danaher, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, TERUMO BCT, INC., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Avantor, Inc., BD, CellGenix GmbH, and Sirion-Biotech GmbH.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With this new and exclusive report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your investment, research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the cell therapy technologies market and leading companies. You will get the most recent data, opportunities, trends, and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Biotechnology Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


Recommended Stories

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Aut

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Passengers Will Love

    Cruise ships have an endless array of food and beverage choices. Passengers on a ship from Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Lines , or Norwegian Cruise Lines could literally eat their way around the world without leaving the buffet. On the newer ships like Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas (the world's largest cruise ship) the choices are truly overwhelming.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I wait tables on the Las Vegas Strip. Our drunk customers often don’t tip. How can I persuade my boss to add a service charge?

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Halliburton’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Enough. The Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • Guinea's military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties

    The ruling Guinean military junta's determination to increase revenues from its bauxite and iron ore resources could hit China's efforts to make inroads into the West African nation. Despite assurances that the military would respect "existing regulations, contracts and investments" after Alpha Conde was removed as president in a coup in September, Guinea has been exerting more pressure on foreign mining firms. Most recently, it ordered foreign companies to construct local bauxite refineries and

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Financial and Operational Update

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to provide a financial and operational update for Q1 2022.

  • Ukraine war: Trade flows between Shenzhen and Russia thin by nearly a third as freight forwarders bemoan Ukraine uncertainties

    Freight shipments from Shenzhen to Russia have shrunk by nearly a third since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, according to freight forwarders in the southern tech hub who provide logistics services to the region's exporters. Jason Wu, general manager of Shenzhen Xinsheng Freight Forwarding Co, one of the many agencies in the city helping exporters to find planes, railway containers and road trucks to transport goods, said the impact was almost immediate as many Russian clients cancelled or

  • How a Dollar General Employee Went Viral on TikTok

    In January 2021, Mary Gundel received a letter from Dollar General’s corporate office congratulating her for being one of the company’s top-performing employees. In honor of her hard work and dedication, the company gave Gundel a lapel pin that read, “DG: Top 5%.” “Wear it proudly,” the letter said. Gundel did just that, affixing the pin to her black-and-yellow Dollar General uniform, next to her name badge. “I wanted the world to see it,” she said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the Ne

  • Halliburton profit nearly doubles as oil price surge boosts drilling activity

    (Reuters) -Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co posted an 85% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its services and equipment. Crude futures climbed to their highest level in more than a decade during the quarter after a slew of Western sanctions against Russia disrupted oil sales from the world's second-largest exporter. U.S. West Texas Intermediate is currently around $105.34 a barrel while Brent futures are at $110.25 a barrel.

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • CarMax Is Betting That Lower Prices Will Drive Market-Share Gains

    CarMax (NYSE: KMX) recently raised its long-term growth outlook after the company gained market share in the expanding used car industry last year. Rather than boosting profitability by capitalizing on historically high used-car prices, CarMax is instead seeking to gain market share by keeping its prices low when compared to rivals. CarMax saw a 5% drop in sales volumes and a 6.5% decline in overall comparable-store sales.

  • Some Americans who retired early during COVID are returning. Can they solve the labor shortage?

    Some people who retired early during the pandemic are returning to a hot labor market. Is it enough to help allay severe labor shortages?