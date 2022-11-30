Cell and Tissue Preservation Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Government Investment in Research Activities Boosts Growth
Cell and Tissue Preservation Market
Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Product, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell and tissue preservation market size is expected to reach USD 8.32 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.
The growing demand for cell and tissue preservation to restore samples and organs is expected to drive industry growth. Furthermore, increasing penetration of the biobanks across developing and developed countries is one of the major factors driving demand.
In addition, the industry is in demand due to government investment to develop better infrastructure in the healthcare sector, which is likely to positively impact the market over the coming years. However, preserving stem cells and organs is boosting the industry's demand.
Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Report Highlights
Growing demand for tissue segments in several applications, such as treating many age-related diseases and serious injuries, is expected to drive industry demand.
The equipment segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance owing to the supply of samples without changing its genes. Freezers in the equipment are growing in demand as it stores and freezes cells and tissue at a particular temperature.
Therapeutics is expected to spearhead revenue growth as it is used in developing various lifestyle and age-related diseases. The availability of cell and tissue samples is feasible and convenient.
North America is dominating the market and is expected to grow over the forecast period because of several infrastructure projects sanctioned by the government and growing R&D activities in the healthcare sector.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
112
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$3.75 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$8.32 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
10.5%
Regions Covered
Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
Increasing Government Investment in Research Activities
Rising Need for Regenerative Preservation
Restraints and Challenges
High Cost
Market Segmentation
Cell and Tissue Preservation, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Cell
Mammalian cells
Microorganism and plant cells
Tissue
Blood
Bone
Soft Tissues
Skin
Cell and Tissue Preservation, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Equipment
Freezers
Thawing systems
Bio preservation media
Software
Cell and Tissue Preservation, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Therapeutics
Research &development
Drug Discovery
Cell and Tissue Preservation, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Biobank
Hospitals
Others
Cell and Tissue Preservation, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Insights
5. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by Application
6. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by Product
7. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by Type
8. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by End-Use
9. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Agilent Technologies Inc.
AMSBIO
Avantor Inc.
BD
Biocision
Biomatrica
Biolife solutions Inc.
CellGenix GmbH
Corning Incorporated
Chart MVE Biomedical
Cytiva
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
LGC Seracare
Lonza
Merck KGaA
Princeton Cryotech
STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
