Cellebrite Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Cellebrite DI Ltd
·21 min read
Cellebrite DI Ltd
Cellebrite DI Ltd

ARR of $249 million, up 33% year-over-year

Fourth-quarter revenue of $74.0 million, Increase 9% year-over-year

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million, 21.8% adjusted EBITDA margin

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2022.

“We ended 2022 with solid quarterly results fueled by our industry-leading technology in a healthy Digital Intelligence market. Our market leadership remains strong as a result of the tangible progress and investments we have made in innovating across our platforms and executing on our go-to-market strategy,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite’s CEO. “As data volumes are surging, data complexity is increasing and scrutiny around ethics and accountability are mounting, we are committed to helping customers modernize their investigations by digitizing the evidence workflows end-to-end. We enter 2023 well positioned to accelerate our revenue growth rate and drive improved profitability as we continue to capitalize on the strong demand we see for our offerings.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $249 million, up 33% year-over-year

  • Revenue of $74.0 million, up 9% year-over-year, of which subscription revenue was $62.3 million, up 24% year-over-year

  • Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 130%

  • GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $61.9 million and 83.6%, respectively

  • GAAP net income of $7.1 million; Non-GAAP net income of $15.3 million

  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.04; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08

  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin of $16.1 million and 21.8%, respectively

Full Year Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $270.7 million, up 10% year-over-year, of which subscription revenue was $216.0 million, up 18% year-over-year

  • GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $219.9 million and 81.3%, respectively

  • GAAP net income of $120.8 million; Non-GAAP net income of $19.7 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $25.9 million and 10%, respectively

Fourth Quarter and Recent Digital Intelligence Highlights

  • Closed 29 large deals in the fourth quarter, each valued at $500,000 or more.

  • Won a $14 million agreement with a leading law enforcement agency in Asia for the company’s Advanced Extraction Solution.

  • Signed a $10+ million deal with a major West European national police force, marking one of the Company’s largest digital intelligence deals, further validating digital intelligence as an essential accelerator for investigators.

  • Announced that its collaboration with the Vanderburgh Co. Cyber Crime Task Force to service 29 agencies across 11 U.S. states has helped accelerate justice by reducing the time it takes to investigate and successfully prosecute felonies.

  • Launched new cloud workplace app collection capability for Cellebrite Endpoint Inspectorthataims to improve organizations’ investigation and eDiscovery capabilities. Thisnew functionalitywill enable customers to collect remote mobile and computer data as well as cloud workplace application data in one unified platform, reducing time and costs associated with the collection of data of these apps.

  • Published the Enterprise Solutions 2023 Industry Trends Report, which highlights major data collection headaches arising from a hybrid work environment that threaten to slow down corporate fraud, IP theft and sexual harassment investigations for eDiscovery professionals and corporate investigators.

  • Partnered with the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), and The Exodus Road to help these organizations advance their efforts to advance their respective missions and eliminate forced labor and human trafficking.

Supplemental financial information can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Financial Outlook

“With a strong 33% annual growth in ARR during 2022 and 84% of our fourth-quarter 2022 revenue coming from subscription software licenses, Cellebrite has largely completed a successful, multi-year transition to subscription software,” said Dana Gerner, Chief Financial Officer of Cellebrite. “Looking ahead, we are well positioned to increase our revenue growth rate and sustain solid ARR momentum in 2023 as we continue expanding wallet share with existing customers, complemented by winning new logos. We anticipate that the combination of our top-line growth and prudent investment in our operations will enable us to drive improvement in our profitability during 2023, and keep us on track to reach our original long-term EBITDA margin target of 20% or greater.”

  • December 2023 ARR is expected to be between $300 and $310 million, representing 21-25% year on year growth.

  • Full year 2023 revenue is expected to be between $305 and $315 million, representing 13-16% year on year growth.

  • Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $35.0 and $40.0 million, representing 11-13% margin.

Conference Call Information
Today, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Cellebrite will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter 2022. The call details are below:

Telephone participants are advised to register in advance at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa98ecd8f02c04567a1515497e1f850c8.

Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6j7zngzy.

The webcast will remain available after the call at: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events-presentations

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of its business. Mainly:

  • Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;

  • Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

  • To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;

  • Tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to our underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and

  • Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company’s current operations and affect financial income.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release, which is also available on our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Key Performance Indicators

This press release also includes key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and dollar-based retention rate.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Term-based license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate (“NRR”) is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the acceptance of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including COVID-19 and military actions involving Russia and Ukraine; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; political and reputational factors related to Cellebrite’s business or operations; risks relating to estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; Cellebrite’s ability to properly manage its growth; risks associated with Cellebrite’s credit facilities and liquidity; Cellebrite’s reliance on third-party suppliers for certain components, products, or services; challenges associated with large transactions and long sales cycle; risks that Cellebrite’s customers may fail to honor contractual or payment obligations; risks associated with a significant amount of Cellebrite’s business coming from government customers around the world; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; security vulnerabilities or defects, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information; the complex and changing regulatory environments relating to Cellebrite’s operations and solutions; the regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022,as amended on April 14, 2022 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Contacts:

Investors
Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com

Media
Victor Cooper
Public Relations and Corporate Communications Director
+1 404 804 5910
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com


Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Summary
(U.S Dollars in thousands)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

74,018

 

 

67,908

 

 

270,651

 

 

246,246

 

Gross profit

61,887

 

 

55,572

 

 

219,905

 

 

203,689

 

Gross margin

83.6

%

 

81.8

%

 

81.3

%

 

82.7

%

Operating income

9,674

 

 

4,306

 

 

1,044

 

 

13,822

 

Operating margin

13.1

%

 

6.3

%

 

0.4

%

 

5.6

%

Cash flow from operating activities

35,743

 

 

29,792

 

 

20,577

 

 

36,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

14,428

 

 

7,751

 

 

19,538

 

 

42,869

 

Operating margin

19.5

%

 

11.4

%

 

7.2

%

 

17.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA

16,114

 

 

8,874

 

 

25,906

 

 

47,905

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

21.8

%

 

13.1

%

 

9.6

%

 

19.5

%



Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

87,645

 

 

$

145,973

 

Short-term deposits

 

 

51,335

 

 

 

35,592

 

Marketable securities

 

 

44,643

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,904 and $1,040 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

 

 

78,761

 

 

 

67,505

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

17,085

 

 

 

12,818

 

Contract acquisition costs

 

 

6,286

 

 

 

4,813

 

Inventories

 

 

10,176

 

 

 

6,511

 

Total current assets

 

 

295,931

 

 

 

273,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

1,958

 

Marketable securities

 

 

22,125

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

12,511

 

 

 

9,800

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

17,259

 

 

 

16,756

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

11,254

 

 

 

11,228

 

Goodwill

 

 

26,829

 

 

 

26,829

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

15,653

 

 

 

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

107,362

 

 

 

66,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

403,293

 

 

$

339,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficiency)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

$

4,612

 

 

$

9,546

 

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

45,453

 

 

 

54,044

 

Deferred revenues

 

 

152,709

 

 

 

122,983

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

5,003

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

207,777

 

 

 

186,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Other long term liabilities

 

 

5,394

 

 

 

9,537

 

Deferred revenues

 

 

42,173

 

 

 

36,426

 

Restricted Sponsor Shares liability

 

 

17,532

 

 

 

44,712

 

Price Adjustment Shares liability

 

 

26,184

 

 

 

79,404

 

Warrant liability

 

 

20,015

 

 

 

56,478

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

10,353

 

 

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

121,651

 

 

 

226,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

$

329,428

 

 

$

413,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity (deficiency)

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

*)

 

*)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

(125,624

)

 

 

(153,072

)

Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(85

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

331

 

 

 

1,372

 

Retained earnings

 

 

199,243

 

 

 

78,438

 

Total shareholders’ equity (deficiency)

 

 

73,865

 

 

 

(73,347

)

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficiency)

 

$

403,293

 

 

$

339,783

 

*) Less than 1 USD



Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription services

$

43,698

 

 

$

31,999

 

 

$

153,470

 

 

$

120,889

 

Term-license

 

18,625

 

 

 

18,088

 

 

 

62,487

 

 

 

62,428

 

Total subscription

 

62,323

 

 

 

50,087

 

 

 

215,957

 

 

 

183,317

 

Perpetual license and related

 

3,666

 

 

 

9,387

 

 

 

21,373

 

 

 

34,169

 

Professional services

 

8,029

 

 

 

8,434

 

 

 

33,321

 

 

 

28,760

 

Total revenue

 

74,018

 

 

 

67,908

 

 

 

270,651

 

 

 

246,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription services

 

3,681

 

 

 

2,045

 

 

 

16,875

 

 

 

9,369

 

Term-license

 

50

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

425

 

 

 

2,299

 

Total subscription

 

3,731

 

 

 

2,798

 

 

 

17,300

 

 

 

11,668

 

Perpetual license and related

 

3,381

 

 

 

4,659

 

 

 

12,987

 

 

 

9,817

 

Professional services

 

5,019

 

 

 

4,879

 

 

 

20,459

 

 

 

21,072

 

Total cost of revenue

 

12,131

 

 

 

12,336

 

 

 

50,746

 

 

 

42,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

61,887

 

 

$

55,572

 

 

$

219,905

 

 

$

203,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

19,734

 

 

 

18,833

 

 

 

80,620

 

 

 

65,541

 

Sales and marketing

 

23,669

 

 

 

21,239

 

 

 

97,387

 

 

 

76,389

 

General and administrative

 

8,810

 

 

 

11,194

 

 

 

40,854

 

 

 

47,937

 

Total operating expenses

$

52,213

 

 

$

51,266

 

 

$

218,861

 

 

$

189,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

9,674

 

 

$

4,306

 

 

$

1,044

 

 

$

13,822

 

Financial (expense) income, net

 

(572

)

 

 

49,809

 

 

 

119,716

 

 

 

68,483

 

Income before tax

 

9,102

 

 

 

54,115

 

 

 

120,760

 

 

 

82,305

 

Tax expense (income)

 

2,024

 

 

 

2,244

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

10,909

 

Net income

$

7,078

 

 

$

51,871

 

 

$

120,805

 

 

$

71,396

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.49

 

Diluted

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

184,952,107

 

 

 

180,170,342

 

 

 

182,693,375

 

 

 

144,002,394

 

Diluted

 

192,786,615

 

 

 

199,082,479

 

 

 

195,393,558

 

 

 

161,538,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized income (loss) on hedging transactions

 

1,194

 

 

 

495

 

 

 

(953

)

 

 

(944

)

Unrealized income (loss) on marketable securities

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

 

(502

)

 

 

 

Currency translation adjustments

 

(133

)

 

 

955

 

 

 

414

 

 

 

995

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax

 

1,105

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

(1,041

)

 

 

51

 

Total other comprehensive income

$

8,183

 

 

$

53,321

 

 

$

119,764

 

 

$

71,447

 



Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

7,078

 

 

$

51,871

 

 

$

120,805

 

 

$

71,396

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation and RSU's

 

3,787

 

 

 

1,661

 

 

 

13,708

 

 

 

6,480

 

Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities

 

(225

)

 

 

 

 

 

(372

)

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,520

 

 

 

1,814

 

 

 

9,194

 

 

 

7,007

 

Interest income from short term deposits

 

(318

)

 

 

 

 

 

(684

)

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(61

)

 

 

269

 

 

 

(2,392

)

 

 

(1,638

)

Remeasurement of warrant liability

 

375

 

 

 

(15,506

)

 

 

(36,463

)

 

 

(11,967

)

Remeasurement of Restricted Sponsor Shares

 

1,381

 

 

 

(11,181

)

 

 

(27,180

)

 

 

(17,635

)

Remeasurement of Price Adjustment Shares liabilities

 

1,211

 

 

 

(23,934

)

 

 

(53,220

)

 

 

(38,271

)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

 

11,242

 

 

 

8,690

 

 

 

(12,885

)

 

 

(1,958

)

Increase in deferred revenue

 

18,953

 

 

 

9,152

 

 

 

38,966

 

 

 

21,804

 

Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets

 

94

 

 

 

(1,779

)

 

 

227

 

 

 

(1,394

)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(4,431

)

 

 

2,541

 

 

 

(5,692

)

 

 

(8,304

)

Changes in operating lease assets

 

4,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,667

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating lease liability

 

(5,955

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,955

)

 

 

 

Increase in inventories

 

(812

)

 

 

(1,711

)

 

 

(3,680

)

 

 

(1,798

)

(Decrease) increase in trade payables

 

(895

)

 

 

2,955

 

 

 

(5,471

)

 

 

4,239

 

(Decrease) increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(2,060

)

 

 

2,428

 

 

 

(8,853

)

 

 

5,107

 

(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities

 

(808

)

 

 

2,522

 

 

 

(4,143

)

 

 

2,984

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

35,743

 

 

 

29,792

 

 

 

20,577

 

 

 

36,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,391

)

 

 

(778

)

 

 

(6,897

)

 

 

(5,111

)

Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash

 

 

 

 

(20,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(20,000

)

Purchase of Intangible assets

 

(1,788

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,188

)

 

 

 

Investment in marketable securities

 

(9,253

)

 

 

 

 

 

(89,364

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

 

7,445

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,277

 

 

 

 

Assets acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,000

)

Investment in short term deposits

 

(51,000

)

 

 

(21,000

)

 

 

(76,000

)

 

 

(21,000

)

Redemption of short term deposits

 

18,544

 

 

 

47,210

 

 

 

60,941

 

 

 

94,337

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(37,443

)

 

 

5,432

 

 

 

(91,231

)

 

 

45,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of dividend

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(100,000

)

Exercise of options to shares

 

1,327

 

 

 

944

 

 

 

12,628

 

 

 

2,305

 

Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan, net

 

657

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

 

Exercise of public warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from Recapitalization transaction, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,298

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

1,984

 

 

 

944

 

 

 

13,970

 

 

 

(68,397

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

284

 

 

 

36,168

 

 

 

(56,684

)

 

 

12,881

 

Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash equivalents

 

2,795

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

(1,644

)

 

 

(754

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

84,566

 

 

 

109,886

 

 

 

145,973

 

 

 

133,846

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

87,645

 

 

$

145,973

 

 

$

87,645

 

 

$

145,973

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

$

3,727

 

 

$

1,758

 

 

$

9,053

 

 

$

8,157

 

Non-cash activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

$

 

 

$

749

 

 

$

 

 

$

814

 

Purchase of Intangible assets

$

493

 

 

$

 

 

$

664

 

 

$

 



Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

9,674

 

 

$

4,306

 

 

$

1,044

 

 

$

13,822

 

Issuance expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,835

 

Dividend participation compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

966

 

Share based compensation

 

3,787

 

 

 

1,661

 

 

 

13,708

 

 

 

6,480

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

834

 

 

 

607

 

 

 

2,826

 

 

 

1,971

 

Acquisition related costs

 

133

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

1,960

 

 

 

7,795

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

14,428

 

 

$

7,751

 

 

$

19,538

 

 

$

42,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

7,078

 

 

$

51,871

 

 

$

120,805

 

 

$

71,396

 

One time tax (income) expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,368

)

 

 

7,067

 

Issuance expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,835

 

Dividend participation compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

966

 

Share based compensation

 

3,787

 

 

 

1,661

 

 

 

13,708

 

 

 

6,480

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

834

 

 

 

607

 

 

 

2,826

 

 

 

1,971

 

Acquisition related costs

 

133

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

1,960

 

 

 

7,795

 

Tax expense (income)

 

516

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

(384

)

 

 

(1,670

)

Finance expense (income) from financial derivatives

 

2,967

 

 

 

(50,621

)

 

 

(116,863

)

 

 

(67,873

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

15,315

 

 

$

5,193

 

 

$

19,684

 

 

$

37,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

0.08

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

$

0.26

 

Diluted

 

0.08

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

184,952,107

 

 

 

180,170,342

 

 

 

182,693,375

 

 

 

144,002,394

 

Diluted

 

192,786,615

 

 

 

199,082,479

 

 

 

195,393,558

 

 

 

161,538,579

 


 

For the three months ended

 

For the year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

7,078

 

 

$

51,871

 

 

$

120,805

 

 

$

71,396

 

Financial expense (income), net

 

572

 

 

 

(49,809

)

 

 

(119,716

)

 

 

(68,483

)

Tax expense (income)

 

2,024

 

 

 

2,244

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

10,909

 

Issuance expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,835

 

Dividend participation compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

966

 

Share based compensation

 

3,787

 

 

 

1,661

 

 

 

13,708

 

 

 

6,480

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

834

 

 

 

607

 

 

 

2,826

 

 

 

1,971

 

Acquisition related costs

 

133

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

1,960

 

 

 

7,795

 

Depreciation expenses

 

1,686

 

 

 

1,123

 

 

 

6,368

 

 

 

5,036

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

16,114

 

 

$

8,874

 

 

$

25,906

 

 

$

47,905

 


