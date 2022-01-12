U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,153.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,838.25
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,188.90
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.84
    +0.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.23
    -1.17 (-6.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,976.93
    +1,091.01 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.79
    +30.37 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.35
    +45.98 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Cellebrite Joins AWS Partner Network as an Advanced Technology Partner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cellebrite DI Ltd
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company announces Cellebrite Guardian is available on AWS, part of the Company’s industry leading investigative Digital Intelligence platform

Customers can now harness the power of AWS with Cellebrite Guardian to manage and collaborate on digital evidence as part of their investigative workflow

PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) as an Advanced Technology Partner and is providing Cellebrite Guardian, an investigative digital evidence management solution designed specifically for investigators, examiners, and attorneys, on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Cellebrite Guardian is the latest offering in Cellebrite's end-to-end investigative DI Platform designed to help public safety agencies and enterprises modernize their investigative workflow.

By joining the APN, Cellebrite gains access to a community of over 10,000 Partners in 150 countries using AWS to build solutions and services for customers across a range of different sectors and disciplines. Access to the APN’s joint go-to-market programs, expertise, and resources will support Cellebrite’s ability to expand its portfolio of cloud-based solutions that help customers reduce risk, increase collaboration, and drive down storage, hardware, and system maintenance costs.

Ryan Reynolds, US Justice and Public Safety Leader at AWS, said: “We welcome Cellebrite into our AWS Partner Network where customers will find an industry-leading solution that allows them to securely manage, collaborate, and gain insights from digital evidence as part of their investigative efforts.”

Leeor Ben-Peretz, Chief Strategy Officer at Cellebrite, commented: “Introducing new market-leading DI solutions in the cloud is a significant area of focus for Cellebrite. The AWS Partner Network will enable us to scale quickly and meet growing customer demands for cloud-based investigative solutions.”

Cellebrite and AWS customer, Joshua Lee, a police sergeant in the City of Mesa (Arizona) Police Department, said: "Using Cellebrite Guardian to manage chain of custody for physical evidence and digital evidence, while streamlining every step throughout the workflow, makes it an essential solution for conducting effective investigations and accelerating time to action. The transformational change from paper and USB drives to Cellebrite Guardian will directly and positively impact the ability of investigative teams to optimize resources. Guardian is flexible and can be adapted to any workflow, helping to eliminate manual processes, and allows investigators to review findings in real-time. It is great that two industry leaders have teamed up to provide an essential solution when backlogs are just getting longer."

For more information on Cellebrite Guardian, please visit here.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations.

To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of Cellebrite are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to develop technologically advanced solutions and successfully integrate with the software solutions used by customers; acceptance of solutions by customers; errors, failures, defects or bugs in solutions; a failure to maintain sales and marketing personnel productivity or hire, integrate and retain additional sales and marketing personnel; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of competition on pricing and on Cellebrite’s market share; sub-optimal results from products due to misuse by customers; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain and enhance its reputation and brand; inaccuracy of the estimates of Cellebrite’s market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; changes to packaging and licensing models that adversely affect the ability to attract or retain customers; failure to manage future growth effectively; failure to introduce new solutions and add-ons; issues in the use of artificial intelligence resulting in reputational harm or liability; the need for additional capital to support the growth of Cellebrite’s business; a failure to maintain the security of operations and the integrity of software solutions; the impact of government budgeting cycles and appropriations, early termination, audits, investigations, sanctions and penalties; a decline in government budgets, changes in spending or budgetary priorities, or delays in contract awards; a failure to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce Cellebrite’s intellectual property or infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; perceptions or court or regulatory decisions that Cellebrite’s solutions violate privacy rights; the use of solutions by customers in a way that is, or that is perceived to be, incompatible with human rights; failure to comply with laws regarding privacy, data protection and security, technology protection, sanctions, export controls and other matters; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the final proxy statement/prospectus relating to Cellebrite’s consummated business combination filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the SEC, which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media
Adam Jaffe
VP of Global Communications
+1 973 206 7643
adam.jaffe@cellebrite.com – or –
RapidResponse@cellebrite.com

Investors
Anat Earon-Heilborn
VP Investor Relations
+972 73 394 8440
investors@cellebrite.com


Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued by Investors in EthereumMax Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateThe reality tele

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Binance’s CZ has poker to thank for $96 billion Bitcoin fortune

    Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao originally bought into Bitcoin after being convinced during a poker home game in 2013.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • Supply Squeeze Risks Are Pushing Lithium Higher and Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium has burst into 2022 with a fresh price spike that hands electric-vehicle makers more warning of even sharper cost pressures to come.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorSupplies of the mainstay bat

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Chelsea Handler dons pot-leaf bikini to 'ski through the woods': 'Why not'

    The comedian loves to celebrate life in very unique environments. But mainly naked on a snow mountain.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

    Valerie Capers Workman is joining the company behind the Handshake recruiting service as its chief legal officer

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in 2022

    Growth investors have endured significant market volatility in recent months, and the macroeconomic environment suggests that things may get worse before they get better. The omicron variant of the coronavirus threatens to throw a wrench into global supply chains, while the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three times this year to curb rampant inflation. Collectively, those headwinds have translated into turbulence -- and anytime there is turbulence in the market, people start to worry about a market crash.

  • Netflix’s Don’t Look Up had a hilarious Easter egg that’s got people flipping out

    Don't Look Up, director Adam McKay's new star-studded Netflix movie that doubles as an allegory about climate change, quickly racked up some pretty staggering viewer figures. Between December 27 and January 2, for example, subscribers spent more than 152.2 million hours watching Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence portray astronomers warning about an imminent catastrophe. One … The post Netflix’s Don’t Look Up had a hilarious Easter egg that’s got people flipping out appeared first on BGR.

  • BMW reigns with sales record in 2021 as Daimler, VW lose ground

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen vehicle deliveries fell 8.1% in 2021 to just under 4.9 million hurt by supply chain bottlenecks, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding it expected the situation to remain volatile in the first half of this year. Volkswagen said deliveries of fully electric or hybrid vehicles rose 73% to over 369,000 vehicles, making up 7.5% of total deliveries. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • Stephen Colbert Mocks GOP ‘Morons’ Like Rand Paul Who Tried to Embarrass Fauci

    CBSAfter breaking down just how many Americans currently have COVID-19 on The Late Show Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert said, “Of course, the big danger is that COVID has mutated into a political issue.”He spent the next several minutes covering Dr. Anthony Fauci’s heated testimony on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, during which he once again clashed with his “old nemesis” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and was caught on a hot mic calling another Republican senator a “moron.”“Get him, Fauch!” Colbert exc

  • Best UK companies to work for in 2022

    Glassdoor’s 50 best places to work in 2022 list featured employers across a range of industries, with tech companies dominating the list.

  • Alia Shawkat Shared Brad Pitt's Response When She Informed Him That Their Hangouts Had Sparked A Frenzy Of Dating Rumors

    "He had no awareness of it at all."View Entire Post ›

  • Julianne Hough Fans Are Urging Her to Be Careful After She Posted a “Scary” Instagram

    Julianne Hough is celebrating the first week of 2022 with a new Instagram post — but fans of the former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge are frightened after seeing the clip.

  • Meta Platforms Stock Has Become a Bargain

    The Facebook parent has been lumped into the recent tech-stock selloff. But does this cash-producing machine really deserve its cheap valuation?

  • Britney Spears Posts Pics Wearing Nothing but a Red Thong and Heels: ‘Booty Time’

    If Britney says it's booty time, it's booty time.

  • Heidi Klum, 48, Flashes Her Toned 🍑 In A Black Thong, And I'm Sweating

    Heidi Klum, 48, poses in a black thong and flaunts her toned booty in her latest topless Instagram story photo. The model runs outdoors to stay fit.