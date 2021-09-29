U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Cellebrite Pioneers Industry-First Remote Mobile Device Data Collection Solution

·7 min read

Enterprise Endpoint Intelligence platform unifies remote mobile and computer data collection for the first-time in one powerful solution that helps lower corporate risk by strengthening eDiscovery and Corporate Investigation capabilities

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cellebrite DI, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) ("Cellebrite"), a leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the release of remote mobile data collection for Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector, the latest update of its cloud-first remote collection solution for e-discovery and corporate investigations. It is the first solution on the market with the ability to remotely retrieve evidence from iOS and Android mobile devices and Mac and Windows computers.

Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions Logo
Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions Logo

The introduction of remote mobile device data collection is the latest step in Cellebrite's effort to address growing enterprise organization needs in corporate investigations, e-discovery, and incident response with an integrated Endpoint Intelligence Solution that enhances their ability to take swift action against threats with industry-leading data collection and analytics capabilities that are simple, effective, and efficient.

"We focused on simplifying the employee experience during data collection and deployed our domain expertise to engineer Endpoint Inspector to automate the complexity of the collection process and limit business interruption," said Ken Basore, GM Enterprise Solutions, Cellebrite. "In Enterprises that deploy Endpoint Inspector, employees no longer need to hand over their device or spend hours with internal support personnel to follow complex procedures. We are pleased to be able to bring this value to our enterprise customers across life sciences, banking, insurance, and other industries.

The ability to unify data collection from computers and mobile devices has come at a critical time for Enterprises, with several emerging trends putting pressure on corporate investigations and the eDiscovery process:

  • Employees rely on personal devices for work: A third (33%) of people use a personal device such as a computer or smartphone to facilitate home working. Cellebrite's new remote mobile collection capability can collect evidence from devices that are inside or outside of an organization's IT network, ensuring this vital information doesn't go missing.

  • Critical communication is shifting to messaging apps: 73% of employees revealed that they use mobile and consumer messaging applications like WhatsApp for business purposes. Cellebrite's new remote mobile collection capabilities enable investigators and eDiscovery professionals to collect this information and create a richer and more complete picture of events.

  • The workforce is increasingly distributed: The rise of remote working has also led to distributed teams scattered across geographies and locations. Cellebrite's remote solution decreases the time and financial impact of collecting data from these employees – cutting out the cost and inconvenience of shipping or couriering devices to them.

Basore continued, "Corporate investigators are under serious pressure, now having to face the additional challenge of sourcing data to support cases from a geographically scattered hybrid workforce, who are using more devices and messaging services than ever before for professional communications. Today's announcement underscores the strategic importance of Cellebrite's cloud capabilities and our commitment to ensure enterprise investigators can adapt to a hybrid workforce."

Cellebrite has introduced safeguards into the solution, including its Smart Collections feature, that ensures only information relevant to the investigation is taken from any device. Employees must provide explicit consent before their data is collected and a record of this permission is automatically created as part of the discovery process for audit purposes.

This new solution is available to purchase immediately. For more information, or to request a solution demo, visit www.cellebrite.com/en/enterprise-solutions.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. Cellebrite is the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations to master the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project, or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of Cellebrite are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite's ability to develop technologically advanced solutions and successfully integrate with the software solutions used by customers; acceptance of solutions by customers; errors, failures, defects or bugs in solutions; a failure to maintain sales and marketing personnel productivity or hire, integrate and retain additional sales and marketing personnel; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of competition on pricing and on Cellebrite's market share; sub-optimal results from products due to misuse by customers; Cellebrite's failure to maintain and enhance its reputation and brand; inaccuracy of the estimates of Cellebrite's market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; changes to packaging and licensing models that adversely affect the ability to attract or retain customers; failure to manage future growth effectively; failure to introduce new solutions and add-ons; issues in the use of artificial intelligence resulting in reputational harm or liability; the need for additional capital to support the growth of Cellebrite's business; a failure to maintain the security of operations and the integrity of software solutions; the impact of government budgeting cycles and appropriations, early termination, audits, investigations, sanctions and penalties; a decline in government budgets, changes in spending or budgetary priorities, or delays in contract awards; a failure to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce Cellebrite's intellectual property or infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; perceptions or court or regulatory decisions that Cellebrite's solutions violate privacy rights; the use of solutions by customers in a way that is, or that is perceived to be, incompatible with human rights; failure to comply with laws regarding privacy, data protection and security, technology protection, sanctions, export controls and other matters; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the final proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the SEC, which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media
Adam Jaffe
VP of Global Communications
+1 973 206 7643
adam.jaffe@cellebrite.com – or –
RapidResponse@cellebrite.com

Investors
Anat Earon-Heilborn
VP Investor Relations
+972 73 394 8440
investors@cellebrite.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellebrite-pioneers-industry-first-remote-mobile-device-data-collection-solution-301387438.html

SOURCE Cellebrite

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/29/c2069.html

