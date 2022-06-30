U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.75
    -50.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,685.00
    -314.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,494.25
    -196.75 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.00
    -24.40 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.66
    -0.12 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.56
    -0.18 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.64
    +1.28 (+4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2740
    -0.2710 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,140.09
    -949.02 (-4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.04
    -29.63 (-6.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    -118.85 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Cellectis Publishes Article in Nature Communications Unveiling Novel Immune-Evasive Universal Allogeneic CAR T-cells with Potential for Improved Persistence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cellectis Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLLS
  • CMVLF
Cellectis Inc.
Cellectis Inc.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS – NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today publishes research data on its novel immune-evasive universal CAR T-cells in Nature Communications, following an oral presentation at the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) on May 16.

Cellectis’ next generation of universal CAR T-cells have the potential to improve the persistence and to allow large-scale deployment of T-cell product candidates in allogeneic settings against multiple malignancies.

Universal CAR T-cell therapies are poised to revolutionize the treatment of selected hematologic malignancies. However, realizing the full potential of CAR T in an allogeneic setting requires universal CAR T-cells that can kill target tumor cells, avoid depletion by the host immune system via the host versus graft reaction (HvG), and proliferate without attacking host tissues via the graft versus host reaction (GvH).

While the prevention of GvH can be readily addressed by the inactivation of T cell receptor T αβ (TCRαβ) expression in a CAR T-cell, prevention of HvG remains a major challenge.

To address this challenge, the Cellectis investigators engineered CAR T-cells to be deficient in Class 1 major histocompatibility complex (MHC-1) and to express the Natural Killer (NK) inhibitor HLA-E, in order to endow them with immune-evasive properties toward alloreactive Tc ells and NK cells.

“This engineering approach is very promising and could enable the universal CAR T-cells to become transiently invisible to NK and alloreactive T-cells, allowing them to eradicate tumor cells before being rejected by the patient’s immune system. This could enable the broad use of universal CAR T-cells in allogeneic settings, for the benefit of a wider population of patients,” said Julien Valton, Ph.D., Vice President Gene Therapy at Cellectis.

One potential advantage of this approach is to spare endogenous immune effectors and allow them to work in concert with CAR T-cells in the fight against hard-to-treat cancers, including solid tumors,” said Laurent Poirot, Ph.D. Senior Vice President Immuno-Oncology at Cellectis.

The research data show that:

  • Endowing universal CAR T-cells with immune-evasive properties via TALEN®-mediated gene editing and adeno-associated virus (AAV)-dependent gene insertion, is highly efficient and specific, transferable to different CAR constructs and adaptable to conventional CAR T-cell manufacturing processes.

  • Immune-evasive universal CAR T-cells overcame alloresponsive T-cell and NK cells attacks and exhibit prolonged antitumor activity, even in the presence of highly active NK cells.

  • Immune-evasive properties against NK cells from most healthy donors and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients were similar, demonstrating the robustness and transportability of this hypoimmunogenic approach to persistence and warranting further evaluation in preclinical and clinical settings.

This article is available on Nature Communications’ website by clicking on this link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-30896-2

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 22 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing lifesaving UCART product candidates for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM). HEAL is a new platform focusing on hemopoietic stem cells to treat blood disorders, immunodeficiencies and lysosomal storage diseases.

Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

For more information, visit www.cellectis.com

Follow Cellectis on social media: @cellectis, LinkedIn and YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Media contacts:

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33776991433, media@cellectis.com
Margaret Gandolfo, Senior Manager, Communications, +1 (646) 628 0300

Investor Relation contact:

Arthur Stril, Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com
Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 (617) 430 7577

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend”, “expect,” “plan,” “scheduled,” “could,” “would” and “will,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, which are based on our management’s current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential of our research or preclinical programs. These forward-looking statements are made in light of information currently available to us and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the numerous risks associated with biopharmaceutical product candidate development. With respect to our cash runway, our operating plans, including product development plans, may change as a result of various factors, including factors currently unknown to us. Furthermore, many other important factors, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time, as well as other known and unknown risks and uncertainties may adversely affect such forward-looking statements and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ideaya Nominates Potential First-In-Class Pol Theta Helicase Inhibitor In Collaboration With GSK

    Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) has selected a potential first-in-class Pol Theta Helicase development candidate, a small molecule inhibitor of the helicase domain of DNA Polymerase Theta. Ideaya is collaborating with GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) on IND-enabling studies to support the evaluation of the Pol Theta Helicase candidate in combination with niraparib, GSK's PARP inhibitor, in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination mutations or homologous recombination deficiency. The companies

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • Exxon Mobil to Sell Canadian Shale Gas Assets for About $1.5 Billion

    The roughly $1.5 billion deal marks Exxon’s exit from a region rich in natural gas but stunted by a lack of pipelines and infrastructure.

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Cuts 200 Aut

  • Jeff Bezos Says Inflation 'Most Hurts The Least Affluent' Which May Be Why These Assets Are Performing Better Than Ever

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos got into a bit of a Twitter spat last month with President Joe Biden over who's to blame for the record-high inflation. In one tweet, Bezos said, "Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent.", pointing out that inflation has more of an impact on lower-income households than it does those in higher-income classes. Don't Miss: Jeff Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Acquires Another $23 Million Worth Of Single-Family Rental Homes This

  • Goodway Group Named a 2022 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player

    The recognition spotlights Goodway Group’s strategy and solution-based contributions to the digital advertising industry

  • Grayscale Investments Suing SEC After Its Bitcoin ETF Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of Staff

  • Ocado extends partnership with France's Groupe Casino

    Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group said on Thursday. Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores. Ocado will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

  • Crypto exchange CoinFlex says one of the most prominent names in the industry defaulted on $47 million USDC debt

    CoinFlex’s chief executive Mark Lamb said Tuesday that it issued a notice of default to Roger Ver, alleging that Ver failed to meet a margin call and owes the exchange $47 million USDC.

  • ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Spars With Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Over Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- A public dispute between a longtime crypto investor and a digital-asset exchange is the latest in a series of mini-crises that have rocked crypto markets in recent weeks. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame W

  • THORChain Exec on Bridging the Gap Among Blockchains

    THORChain Technical Lead Chad Barraford discusses the network's recent mainnet launch on seven different networks, explaining its interoperability functions. Barraford addresses securities concerns following attacks on their testnet and the difference between blockchain bridges and multichain systems.

  • Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

    Not a lot of positives surround Shopify at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more.

  • A new UK official is in charge of preparing the country for winter

    UK energy strategy veteran Jonathan Mills has been tasked with staving off the worst effects of the gas shortages caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • AeroVironment Stock Slumps as Fiscal 2023 Forecast Misses Estimates

    AeroVironment expects adjusted earnings for the fiscal year of $1.35 to $1.65 a share, below estimates of $1.75.

  • Stock Market Mixed On Powell Comments; General Mills Pops; Carnival Capsizes

    The stock market traded mixed Wednesday morning on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments. General Mills popped, while Carnival collapsed.

  • Nike’s Forecast Is Downbeat. What Bargain Hunters Need to Know.

    The good news about Nike: its guidance was likely conservative, and the company noted that outside of China, demand has outstripped supply for three straight quarters.

  • At Toshiba, Activist Investors Finally Get a Seat at the Table

    Toshiba said it has received 10 nonbinding proposals from different suitors. With two activist investors now on the board, the company and its shareholders must work together to remake the industrial conglomerate.

  • Grayscale Sues SEC Over Bitcoin ETF Application Rejection

    Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein tweeted that his company filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shortly after the regulator rejected an application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund.