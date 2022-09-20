U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,846.32
    -53.57 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,585.45
    -434.23 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,413.52
    -121.50 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.17
    -26.68 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    -2.15 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.16 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5830
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1400
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7940
    +0.5760 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,940.55
    -314.83 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.75
    -7.28 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.26
    -58.42 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Cellevolve Bio Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Global Phase 2, Placebo-controlled Study of CE-VST01-JC for the Treatment of Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML)

·5 min read

  • CE-VST-01-JC is a novel, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, T cell therapy that targets the JC Virus, the virus that causes progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML)

  • ASCEND-JC is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 study with sites planned across US, Europe, and Canada

  • Licensed and developed in collaboration with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute's Professor Rajiv Khanna; NIH's Irene Cortese, M.D. will be the Lead Primary Investigator for the study

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellevolve Bio, Inc. ("the Company" or "Cellevolve"), a development and commercialization platform company focused on cell therapies, today announced the submission of an investigational new drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CE-VST01-JC, it's most advanced clinical stage program. This experimental therapeutic is a JC Virus Specific T Cell Therapy (JC-VST) that has been engineered to specifically target the JC polyoma virus (JCV) and it's immunogenic antigens. The IND supports a proposed indication for the treatment of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) secondary to JCV.

Cellevolve Bio Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Global Phase 2, Placebo-controlled Study

ASCEND-JC is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 study that will enroll up to 60 patients with PML. This study will evaluate the ability of CE-VST01-JC to slow or halt the progression of PML as measured by modified Rankin Score (mRS). The first patient to enroll is anticipated in the first half of 2023.

"This significant regulatory milestone is a very important step in our journey to bring an effective treatment to PML patients and their families, who are in dire need of new treatment options. I am excited about the promise and potential of CE-VST01-JC and proud of my Cellevolve colleagues and collaborators who have worked hard to get us to this point. " said Derrell Porter, M.D., Founder and CEO, Cellevolve. "I am honored to work hand-in-hand with Rajiv Khanna, Ph.D. and Irene Cortese, M.D., to start ASCEND-JC, our first clinical trial."

PML is a demyelinating disease of the central nervous system (CNS) caused by JCV and occurs in immunocompromised patients.  JCV is a common virus, found in up to 85% of the general adult population.1 Several diseases, conditions, and therapeutics weaken the immune system and increase the risk of developing PML. Risk factors include hematological malignancies, HIV, autoimmune diseases (e.g. multiple sclerosis, sarcoidosis, primary immune deficiencies), bone marrow and solid organ transplants, as well as their treatments.2 Once developed, PML is rapidly progressive, debilitating, and often fatal. There are no FDA or EMA approved treatments for this condition which affects ~ 4,000 individuals in the US and Europe annually. 1

Cellevolve and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), are collaborating on ASCEND-JC. Dr. Irene Cortese will serve as our lead primary investigator and NIH will serve as a hub site for the execution of this clinical trial and will partner on further investigations on laboratory specimens. "Today is an important first step toward identifying treatments that can hopefully become widely accessible to PML patients, as we prepare to initiate the first large scale cell therapy clinical trial to treat PML," said Dr. Cortese.

This IND submission represents an important first step in the execution of ASCEND-JC. Importantly, this is one of many future milestones in our mission to accelerate the transformation of innovations into treatments for neglected diseases. Additional progress for CE-VST01-JC, ASCEND-JC and Cellevolve will be the subject of future announcements.

References

  1. NORD (2021). Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy. Retrieved from https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/progressive-multifocal-leukoencephalopathy/. Accessed on September 10, 2022.

  2. Cortese I, Reich DS, Nath A. Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy and the spectrum of JC virus- related disease. Nat Rev Neurol. 2021a;17(1):37-51. Doi:10.1038/s41582-020-00427- y.

About CEVST01-JC

Cellevolve's lead product, CE-VST01-JC, is in clinical development as an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, JC-specific T-cell therapy (JC-VST) targeting JC polyoma virus (JCV) in patients that develop progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. CE-VST01-JC will be evaluated in ASCEND-JC, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial in patients with PML caused to JCV. The study is designed to evaluate whether CE-VST01-JC will slow and ultimately halt neurological progression in patients with PML compared with placebo as evaluated by a modified Rankin Score (mRS).

About Cellevolve

Cellevolve Bio is a development and commercialization platform company focused on cell therapies. The Company's mission is to accelerate the revolution in cell therapy by translating innovation into commercially available treatments for neglected diseases, including pediatric and rare diseases. Founded by leaders with extensive experience developing and launching therapeutics, Cellevolve understands that cell therapy innovations require unique and specialized capabilities to advance them to approval and beyond. Many of these potential therapies can have a major impact on neglected diseases if they are advanced into clinical development and commercialization. The Company is addressing this need with it's partnering approach and integrated Cellution™ clinical development and commercialization platform that translates breakthrough science from the world's leading innovators into powerful new therapies for patients.

For more information, please visit www.cellevolve.com.

Follow Cellevolve on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cellevolve/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellevolve-bio-submits-investigational-new-drug-ind-application-for-global-phase-2-placebo-controlled-study-of-ce-vst01-jc-for-the-treatment-of-progressive-multifocal-leukoencephalopathy-pml-301628379.html

SOURCE Cellevolve

Recommended Stories

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today

    The latest pronouncements by the president aren't exactly doing the two healthcare companies any favors.

  • A Chronic Disease Still Waiting for a Drug

    As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high.

  • MindMed Collaborators Dose First Patient in Phase 1 Investigator-Initiated Trial of MDMA-Like Substances

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study led by MindMed collaborator Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti at University Hospital Basel (UHB). The study aims to evaluate the effects of MDMA-like substances, including MDA, Lys-MDMA, Lys-MDA, versus a placebo in healthy vo

  • Can This Tiny Biotech Take On Pfizer?

    Undaunted by a potential battle with a goliath like Pfizer, Prometheus is developing PRA023, an experimental treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus' candidate could eventually generate billions in annual revenue, but it will have to overcome PF-06480605, a similar candidate from Pfizer. Can Prometheus take on Pfizer in the lucrative space for inflammatory bowel disease treatments?

  • VIRI: FORTRESS Trial Does Not Meet Primary Efficacy Endpoint…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:VIRI READ THE FULL VIRI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update FORTRESS Trial Does Not Meet Primary Endpoint On September 19, 2022, Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) announced topline results from the Phase 2b FORTRESS (Fibromyalgia Outcome Research Trial Evaluating Synergistic Suppression of Herpes Simplex Virus-1) trial of IMC-1 for the treatment of fibromyalgia (FM).

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • Bluebird’s Gene Therapy for Brain Disease Receives Accelerated Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc.’s shares fell Monday after US regulators approved its gene therapy for a brain-wasting disease with a warning about cancer risks and under the condition that the drugmaker can show that it works long term.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak I

  • Intellia (NTLA) Reports Positive Results for CRISPR Candidates

    Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) reported positive interim results for its CRISPR candidates being evaluated to treat transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and treating hereditary angioedema (HAE).

  • PsyBio Therapeutics Latest U.S. PCT (Non-Provisional) Patent Application Accepted

    PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company focused upon discovery and development of novel, bespoke, psycho-targeted therapeutics to potentially improve mental and neurological health, today is announcing the formal acceptance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office of its latest U.S. PCT (Non-Provisional) Patent Application.

  • Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S. “I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population . . . might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci…

  • Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’

    A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over” Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The nonprofit MEAction Network organized the protest outside the White House,…

  • Gilead (GILD) Drugs Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Label Expansion

    Gilead's (GILD) COVID-19 treatment Veklury and CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta get positive CHMP recommendation for additional indications.

  • More babies have been surrendered in SC this year than ever before, officials say. What we know

    The Department of Social Services takes custody of surrendered newborns. Parents do not face charges if the child is unharmed.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Encompass Health (EHC) Opens New 50-Bed Hospital in Naples

    With the new facility in Naples, Encompass Health (EHC) now has 153 inpatient rehabilitation units in total.

  • 7 Signs Your Cortisol Levels Are Too High—and What to Do About It

    It’s no secret that stress can take a toll on our health in many ways. Mentally, it can lead to anxiety and depression, burnout at work, and feeling irritable and overwhelmed. Physically, it can cause fatigue, trouble sleeping and appetite changes. When stress becomes chronic and cortisol levels ...

  • What you should know about the new omicron-specific COVID booster vaccine

    Here's where you can find COVID booster vaccines in the Evansville and Henderson areas.

  • After US Study, Pfizer's 20-Valent Pneumococcal Jab Aces European Infant Study

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) announced positive topline results from its European Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC). Researchers looked at three key outcomes, including non-inferiority (NI) of immunoglobulin G (IgG) and geometric mean concentrations four weeks after the third dose. Of the 20 serotypes, 19 met that endpoint, Pfizer said. In August, Pfizer's 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine showed that all 20 serotypes met the sta

  • When is the best time to get a flu shot? Here’s what doctors say.

    When should you get a flu shot? And can you get a flu shot at the same time as the Omicron booster? Here’s what experts say.