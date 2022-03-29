Cellular Health Screening Market Size to Grow by USD 1.92 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellular Health Screening Market by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the cellular health screening market from 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.92 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Free Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The cellular health screening market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, India, Germany, and the UK are the key market for cellular health screening in North America.
Over the forecast period, increased insurance coverage, increased R&D expenditure, an increase in the geriatric population with chronic diseases, high healthcare spending, and increased promotions about the use of point-of-care (POC) tests for early disease detection will aid the cellular health screening market growth in North America.
Key Segment Analysis
During the projected period, the office segment's cellular health screening market share will expand significantly. Although many cellular health screening tests are available directly to patients, several companies prefer to have their services delivered by a physician to assure patient safety and sample collection accuracy. In the next years, such factors will propel the worldwide cellular health screening market through the office segment.
Vendor Insights
Cellular Health Screening Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings·
Customize Your Report
Cellular Health Screening Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.24%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.92 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bondi Health & Wellness, Cell Science Systems Ltd. Corp., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Immundiagnostik AG, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Life Length SL, OPKO Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Repeat Diagnostics Inc., SpectraCell Laboratories Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Channel
5.3 Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Diagnostic labs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bondi Health Wellness
10.4 Cell Science Systems Ltd. Corp.
10.5 Immundiagnostik AG
10.6 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
10.7 Life Length SL
10.8 OPKO Health Inc.
10.9 Quest Diagnostics Inc.
10.10 Repeat Diagnostics Inc.
10.11 SpectraCell Laboratories Inc.
10.12 Telomere Diagnostics Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
