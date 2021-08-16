U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Cellular IoT Market worth $15.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cellular IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G), Application, Vertical and Geography(North America, Europe, APAC, South America & MEA) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cellular IoT Market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 15.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7%from 2021 to 2027.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232497754

The key factors fueling the growth of the market include the increasing deployment of cellular IoT modules in smart city infrastructure and building automation verticals, and growing demand for cellular IoT in agricultural automation and environmental monitoring. Additionally, increasing application of cellular IoT modules in medical wearables, and Increasing applications for cellular IoT modules in vehicle telematics and fleet management is expected to create a growth opportunity for the cellular IoT market.

The hardware segment is projected to account for the largest share of the cellular IoT market during the forecast period.

Hardware components such cellular IoT modules and chipsets form the basis of the entire cellular IoT ecosystem. The increasing deployment of cellular IoT modules in wearables and connected healthcare devices as well as smartcity infrastructure, and building automation projects is expected to fuel the growth of the hardware segment during the forecast period

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cellular IoT Market"
150 – Tables
58 – Figures
232 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=232497754

The market for wearable devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Increasing demand for medical wearables during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to fuel the growth of the wearable devices segment during the forecast period.

APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major countries contributing to the growth of the cellular IoT market in APAC. Rapid deployment of smart city projects and increased demand for connected health wearable devices during the COVID-19 pandemic are driving the growth of the regional market.

The key players operating in the cellular IoT market include Quectel (China), Thales Group (France), Fibocom Wireless (China), Telit Communications (UK), and u-blox Holding (Switzerland)

Related Reports:

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market with COVID-19 impact, by Device (Smart Meters, Smart Parking), Deployment (Guard, In-Band, Stand-Alone), Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure, Building Automation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

IoT Chip Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device and Logic Device), Power Consumption, End-use Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation and Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cellular-iot-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cellular-iot.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellular-iot-market-worth-15-4-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301355020.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

