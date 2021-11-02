U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,626.74
    +13.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,055.31
    +141.47 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,601.48
    +5.57 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,353.18
    -4.94 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.71
    -0.34 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.56 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5380
    -0.0370 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8700
    -0.1280 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,482.39
    +2,826.73 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,552.27
    +53.10 (+3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Cellular Rubber Market Size ($10,884.41Mn by 2028) Driven by Automotive Industry (4.3% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·6 min read

The cellular rubber market size to reach $10,884.41 million by 2028 from $8,115.83 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028; while Europe anticipated to hold largest share of the market during forecast period.

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellular Rubber Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on Cellular Rubber Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Sheets, Rolls, and Others), Material (NBR, Neoprene, EPDM, Silicone, and Others), and End User (Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace, and Others).

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 8,115.83 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 10,884.41 million by 2028

Growth Rate

CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

159

No. Tables

84

No. of Charts & Figures

81

Historical Data Available

Yes

Segments Covered

Product Type, Material and End User

Regional Scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country Scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Cellular Rubber Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012833/

Cellular Rubber Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
A few of the prominent players operating in the global cellular rubber market are NDS-Seals, PANA Foamtec GmbH, ERIKS, Ridderflex, Polymax Ltd, Rogers Corporation, W. KÖPP GmbH & Co. KG, SEDO Chemicals Neoprene GmbH, Kautschuk- und Kunststoffteile GmbH, and Oskar Pahlke GmbH. These companies offer a broad product portfolio in the cellular rubber market. They have presence in the developing regions. Moreover, they are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfill the customer’s requirements.

Europe held the largest share of the global cellular rubber market in 2020. The growing automotive sector and aircraft manufacturing industry, and huge customer base are likely to fuel the demand for cellular rubber in the region. Cellular rubber is used in aerospace applications such as cockpit insulation, hold insulation, cable item line insulation, engine seals, internal lighting, and floor seal profiles.

Rising Demand from Automotive Sector Propels Cellular Rubber Market Growth:
In the automotive sector, cellular rubber is used for their sealing and shielding functions, and high compressibility. It is used in HVAC systems gaskets and seals; carburetor gaskets; noise, vibration, and harmonics pads; wiring harness gaskets; lighting gaskets (interior and exterior); antenna gaskets; and vehicle trunk and door sealers in automobiles. The growing preference for electric vehicles and the recovery of automotive industry from the adversities introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic by 2022 would further boost automobile production, which, in turn, would drive the demand for cellular rubber. Countries in Asia Pacific, especially in China, Japan, and India, are at the forefront of automobile production, which indicates significant potential for the cellular rubber market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Cellular Rubber Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012833/

Cellular Rubber Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the cellular rubber market is segmented into sheets, rolls, and others. The sheets segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and it is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The cellular rubber sheet is being increasingly used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, among others which is due to its ease of use as well as being an efficient insulator. Based on material, the cellular rubber market is segmented into nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), neoprene, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM), silicone, and others. EPDM accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The EPDM cellular rubber is ideal for outdoor applications and confers a superior level of resistance against UV rays and ozone. NBR also accounted for a significant share of the global cellular rubber market in 2020. Based on end user, the cellular rubber market is segmented into automotive, electronics, aerospace, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. In this industry, cellular rubber is used as sealing door and tubes. It is also used in the manufacturing of tires and for protecting vehicle body parts from extreme weather conditions. The aerospace segment is expected register a substantial CAGR in the cellular rubber market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cellular Rubber Market:
An interrupted supply of raw materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene, affecting production processes, has been a prime factor limiting the cellular rubber market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a hike in crude oil prices have led to fluctuations in raw material prices, creating hurdles in the steady market growth. However, the cellular rubber market has witnessed a continuous demand from end-user industries such as automotive, construction, HVAC, and consumer goods. Moreover, as a part of economic recovery efforts, several sectors are strategically planning to invest in advanced and bio-based materials, such as cellular rubber, to address the growing need for environment friendly products. The automotive sector has started to gain momentum and is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years with the increasing sale of electric vehicles, eventually providing significant growth opportunities for the cellular rubber market players.

Order a Copy of Cellular Rubber Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012833/

Key Questions to Request for Cellular Rubber Market:

  • Can you list some of the major players operating in the Global Cellular Rubber Market?

  • What is the scope of cellular rubber in the global market?

  • Based on material, what is the prospect of the EPDM segment?

  • Based on end-user, what was the largest segment of the global cellular rubber market?

  • What was the largest geographic region for the global cellular rubber market in 2020?

  • What is the forecast outlook of electronics segment in the cellular rubber market?




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/cellular-rubber-market

Connect With Us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners
RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Stablecoins: Biden administration takes stance on new cryptocurrency trend

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the latest on the cryptocurrency regulation front.&nbsp;

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Down 12% Today

    Shares of real estate technology stock Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell as much as 12% in midday trading on Tuesday. News continues to get worse out of Zillow's home buying business. Last month, news broke that Zillow was "pausing" its iBuying business for the remainder of the year as it works through backlog.

  • Why Sabre Stock Crashed 15% Today

    Shares of travel industry software provider Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) are getting destroyed today, down 15.1% in the afternoon despite the company having just shared a strong third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Sabre would lose $0.55 per share on $445.9 million for the quarter. Sabre only lost $0.50 per share, although its sales came in a bit light at $441 million.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Down 33% From Its High, Is Twilio Stock a Smart Buy?

    Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently posted strong third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's consensus on both the top and bottom lines. After that sell-off, shares of Twilio now trade at a 33% discount to their 52-week high. Twilio's software enables developers to embed communications features like text, voice, and video into their own applications.

  • Zebra Technologies Beats Third-Quarter Goals, Points Higher

    Zebra Technologies, a maker of enterprise systems for tracking inventory and other important assets, on Tuesday beat Wall Street's Q3 targets.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • IBM to remain in the Dow after Kyndryl is spun off

    Shares of International Business Machines Corp. are falling 0.7% in afternoon trading, as the technology company is expected to complete the spinoff of its managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl Holdings Inc. later this week. Despite the spinoff, which will effectively lower IBM's market valuation and stock price, Big Blue will remain a blue-chip company, as S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Monday that IBM will remain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the spinoff is effective bef