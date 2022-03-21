U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.52
    -16.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,463.45
    -291.48 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,781.12
    -112.72 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,071.66
    -14.48 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.19
    +5.49 (+5.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.32 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2720
    +0.1240 (+5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3201
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2600
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,914.43
    -477.67 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.05
    +11.01 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Cellular Telephones Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. ; Apple; Huawei; LG Electronics; Lenovo; Xiaomi; OPPO; Vivo; Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc; TCL Corporation; Research In Motion Limited; Sony Mobile Communications Inc.

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellular Telephones Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246542/?utm_source=GNW
; ZTE Corporation; Nokia; HTC Corporation; Others; Xiaomi; Gionee; LeEco/Coolpad; Micromax Informatics Ltd., and Ericsson.

The global cellular telephones market is expected to grow from $351.65 billion in 2021 to $395.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $607.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The cellular telephones market consists of sales of cellular telephone and related services by entities for text messaging, voice calling and video calling. Cellular telephones also have advanced computing abilities such as wireless internet, third-party applications and mobile payment, solutions for information management such as documents, emails, and contacts, inbuilt GPS applications.

The main product types of cellular telephone are smartphone and feature phone.Smartphones are advanced cellular phones with more functions similar to computer such as touchscreen surface, internet access and operating system.

The cellular telephone are used by various age-groups such as 18 years old, 18-45 years old, 45-60 years old, above 60 years old and it is distributed through OEM, retailer and e-commerce.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cellular telephones market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the cellular telephones market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Increase in disposable income is driving the cellular telephone market.Cellular telephones have now become a necessity in every household owing to advantages such as connectivity, productivity applications, entertainment and education and with increasing disposable income, individuals are increasingly buying smartphones.

For instance, in 2019 the per capita net disposable income in India increased by 10% to INR 10,534 ($147.5). Moreover, companies are manufacturing cellular devices that are affordable to purchase. For instance, in October 2019, HTC announced plans to manufacture affordable smartphones that support 5G. Rise in disposable income coupled with affordability increased the purchasing power of the individuals and in turn propelled the market for cellular telephone.

Uncertainty about government stabilities and policies affect imports of the raw materials required for manufacturing cellular telephone, creating a negative impact on the market.Uncertainties about government policies brought about by cancellation of trade agreements cause companies to decrease their import volumes to keep expenditures at the levels of previous years or to increase prices of finished products due to increased costs.

For instance, the withdrawal of the USA from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal and the $250 billion tariffs on imported products from China by the US government affecting the consumers and households indirectly thereby, hindering the growth of the cellular telephone market.

Companies in the cellular telephone market are introducing technological advancements in processors that give the best customer experience.The smartphones are incorporated with 7nm (nanometer) processors that increase the speed of the device and have improved power efficiency and some are expected to support 5G technology as well.

For instance, in 2021, Samsung launched their Galaxy F62 smartphones with 7nm Exynos 9825 processors to provide fast performance and power efficiency to young Gen Z and millennial customers.

The countries covered in the cellular telephones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246542/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe Is Just Not Ready for a Recovery Rally

    Prices are in a downtrend below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line peaked before prices did in September. The OBV line has made a small bounce in March but it might be close to breaking the downtrend from December.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising Higher. Here’s Why.

    Oil prices rose again Monday as supply fears continued to weigh on energy markets and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled.

  • Oil prices up more than $6 as EU considers Russian oil ban

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped by more than $6 on Monday, with Brent crude climbing above $114 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. Brent crude futures were up $6.52, or 6%, at $114.45 a barrel by 1442 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $5.90, or 5.6%, to $110.60.

  • Canada calls for quick end to CP Rail strike amid fears of worsening commodities shortages

    (Reuters) -Canada on Monday called for a quick negotiated end to a work stoppage at the country's second-largest railroad, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, that is set to aggravate a shortage of commodities sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Fearful of an enduring strike, which began on Sunday, industry groups are calling on the Canadian government to propose back-to-work legislation to swiftly end the dispute. Canada, the largest country by area after Russia, depends heavily on rail to move commodities like grain and manufactured goods to port, in addition to 75% of all fertilizer in the country, according to an industry group.

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters B

  • Oil prices near $115 a barrel as EU mulls Russian crude ban

    Crude prices approached $115 a barrel as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports and Saudi Aramco attacks.

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • 3 Things Warren Buffett Is Doing in This Dismal Market That You Should Do Too

    Warren Buffett turned 91 on Aug. 30, 2021. Through the years, Buffett has survived and thrived during multiple market sell-offs. Here are three things that he's doing in this dismal market that you probably should do too.

  • Why Saudi Aramco doubling profits is good news for energy prices

    The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm is targeting capital expenditure of between $40 billion and $50 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021.

  • Former Google Employee Files Lawsuit Accusing The Tech Company Of Racial Bias Against Black Employees

    A former Google employee filed a lawsuit on Friday condemning the tech-giant of racial bias against Black employees.

  • Nike is focusing on its DTC business ‘at the expense of Foot Locker,’ analyst says

    BTIG Managing Director Camilo Lyon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Nike as well as third quarter expectations amid supply chain disruptions.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Bitcoin Slips in Crypto ‘No Man’s Land’—and What Else Is Happening in the Crypto Market Today

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were struggling to hold their ground Monday after pushing higher over the weekend.

  • Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes suspend new investments in Russia

    Earlier this month, experts told Reuters that even if the top U.S. oil field services companies withdrew from Russia completely, they could easily make up the lost business as more wells are drilled around the world to meet the growing demand for oil.

  • Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week – BTC, LUNA, ETC, EGLD, WAVES

    Bitcoin’s attempted weekend recovery was met with Monday blues as BTC’s price saw an over 3% fall bringing bitcoin back to the near $40,000 range.

  • Coal Buyers in India Are Paying 300% Premiums to Secure Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian coal prices have surged in auctions held by the country’s state-run miner, with domestic buyers rushing to secure supplies as global disruptions push up the cost of imported fuels.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypers