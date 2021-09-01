Cellulosic Ethanol Market from Commodity Chemicals Industry to contribute NEUTRAL Growth post-COVID-19 Pandemic|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulosic ethanol market is poised to grow by $1.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 45.76% during the forecast period.
The report on the cellulosic ethanol market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for renewable clean fuel.
The Cellulosic Ethanol Market is segmented by Market Landscape (Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Organic MSW, and Forest residues) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rising food security concerns and the Increased environment and energy security concerns will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cellulosic ethanol market covers the following areas:
Cellulosic Ethanol Market Sizing
Cellulosic Ethanol Market Forecast
Cellulosic Ethanol Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Aemetis Inc.
Borregaard ASA
Clariant International Ltd.
COFCO Corp.
ENERKEM Inc.
Fiberight LLC
GranBio
Novozymes AS
Raizen Energia SA
Versalis Spa
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Feedstock
Market segments
Energy crops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agricultural residues - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Organic MSW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Forest residues - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Feedstock
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
