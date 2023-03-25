Cellulosic ethanol market size to increase by USD 3,052.1 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulosic ethanol market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 45.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,052.1 million during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is driven by the US government's support to the manufacturers of cellulosic ethanol through special loans, funds, and grants. This support has led to extensive research into the latest technologies and treatments to improve the quality of cellulosic ethanol. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Company Profiles
The cellulosic ethanol market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including BlueFire Renewables Inc., GranBio Investimentos S.A., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Iogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Borregaard AS, COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, Fiberight LLC, Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Vertex Bioenergy SL, and Raizen Energia SA.
The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
GranBio Investimentos S.A.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol for personal care ingredients and industrial purposes.
Green Plains Inc.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol.
INEOS Group Holdings SA: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as fuel ethanol through its subsidiary COFCO Biotechnology.
Iogen Corp.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Xcelis ethanol.
Novozymes AS: The company offers cellulosic ethanol from non-recyclable and non-compostable municipal solid waste.
Orsted AS: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Proesa ethanol.
POET LL: The company offers cellulosic ethanol from platform sugar.
Praj Industries Ltd.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Bioflex 2G ethanol.
Market Segmentation
By feedstock, the market is segmented into energy crops, agricultural residues, organic MSW, and forest residues. The growth of the energy crops segment will be significant over the forecast period. Energy crops are used to produce cellulosic ethanol and other biofuels such as ethanol, propanol, and butanol. These are non-food crops that are low-cost and require low maintenance to produce. Such factors will increase the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
By application, the market is segmented into detergent and gasoline.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the market is driven by rising food security concerns. Another factor driving the growth of the market is increased environmental and energy security concerns. In addition, the rising need for renewable clean fuel will also increase market growth. However, the fall in crude oil prices will hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample
What are the key data covered in this cellulosic ethanol market report
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the cellulosic ethanol market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulosic ethanol market vendors.
Cellulosic Ethanol Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.87%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,052.1 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
43.1
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
BlueFire Renewables Inc., GranBio Investimentos S.A., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Iogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Borregaard AS, COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, Fiberight LLC, Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Vertex Bioenergy SL, and Raizen Energia SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global cellulosic ethanol market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Feedstock Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Feedstock
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Feedstock
6.3 Energy crops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Agricultural residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Organic MSW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Forest residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Feedstock
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Borregaard AS
12.4 Clariant International Ltd.
12.5 COFCO Corp.
12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
12.7 ENERKEM Inc.
12.8 Eni Spa
12.9 Fiberight LLC
12.10 GranBio Investimentos S.A.
12.11 Green Plains Inc.
12.12 Novozymes AS
12.13 Orsted AS
12.14 Praj Industries Ltd.
12.15 Raizen Energia SA
12.16 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
12.17 Vertex Bioenergy SL
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
