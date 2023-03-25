Cellulosic ethanol market size to increase by USD 3,052.1 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulosic ethanol market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 45.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,052.1 million during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is driven by the US government's support to the manufacturers of cellulosic ethanol through special loans, funds, and grants. This support has led to extensive research into the latest technologies and treatments to improve the quality of cellulosic ethanol. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

The cellulosic ethanol market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including BlueFire Renewables Inc., GranBio Investimentos S.A., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Iogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Borregaard AS, COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, Fiberight LLC, Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Vertex Bioenergy SL, and Raizen Energia SA.

GranBio Investimentos S.A.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol for personal care ingredients and industrial purposes.

Green Plains Inc.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol.

INEOS Group Holdings SA: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as fuel ethanol through its subsidiary COFCO Biotechnology.

Iogen Corp.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Xcelis ethanol.

Novozymes AS: The company offers cellulosic ethanol from non-recyclable and non-compostable municipal solid waste.

Orsted AS: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Proesa ethanol.

POET LL: The company offers cellulosic ethanol from platform sugar.

Praj Industries Ltd.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Bioflex 2G ethanol.

By feedstock , the market is segmented into energy crops, agricultural residues, organic MSW, and forest residues. The growth of the energy crops segment will be significant over the forecast period. Energy crops are used to produce cellulosic ethanol and other biofuels such as ethanol, propanol, and butanol. These are non-food crops that are low-cost and require low maintenance to produce. Such factors will increase the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented into detergent and gasoline.

The growth of the market is driven by rising food security concerns. Another factor driving the growth of the market is increased environmental and energy security concerns. In addition, the rising need for renewable clean fuel will also increase market growth. However, the fall in crude oil prices will hinder the growth of the market.

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

What are the key data covered in this cellulosic ethanol market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cellulosic ethanol market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulosic ethanol market vendors.

Cellulosic Ethanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,052.1 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 43.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BlueFire Renewables Inc., GranBio Investimentos S.A., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Iogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Borregaard AS, COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, Fiberight LLC, Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Vertex Bioenergy SL, and Raizen Energia SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cellulosic ethanol market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Feedstock Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Feedstock

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Feedstock

6.3 Energy crops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Agricultural residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Organic MSW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Forest residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Feedstock

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Borregaard AS

12.4 Clariant International Ltd.

12.5 COFCO Corp.

12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.7 ENERKEM Inc.

12.8 Eni Spa

12.9 Fiberight LLC

12.10 GranBio Investimentos S.A.

12.11 Green Plains Inc.

12.12 Novozymes AS

12.13 Orsted AS

12.14 Praj Industries Ltd.

12.15 Raizen Energia SA

12.16 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

12.17 Vertex Bioenergy SL

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

