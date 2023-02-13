Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Global Market Report 2023: Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics
DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Clothing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
278
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$20 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$27.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.2 %
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics
Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made Cellulosics Market
China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive
Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application
Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category
Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon
Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth
Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers
Textile Fibers: An Overview
Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics
Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette Filter Tow
Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for Cellulose Acetate
Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain
Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum
Positive GDP Forecasts
Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and Middle Class Demographics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
