Cellwize Introduces a RAN Service Management Orchestration Solution for the Hybrid ORAN Era, Bringing Mobile Operators Closer to Realizing an ORAN Future

·4 min read

The CHIME-Hybrid solution provides ready-to-deploy ORAN use cases, offering mobile operators increased vRAN/5G/Legacy RAN automation, data driven AI/ML decision making, and OPEX reduction for a multi-RAN ecosystem

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellwize Wireless Technologies Inc. (Cellwize), a global leader in mobile network automation and orchestration, today announced the launch of its CHIME-Hybrid service management orchestration (SMO) solution, giving mobile network operators (MNOs) the tools to manage and operate in the hybrid ORAN era, as they introduce ORAN capabilities into their networks.

For several years, the world has been talking about the benefits of ORAN. However, deployments have not yet been fully implemented for various reasons, including security issues and lack of knowledge and skill set. The move to ORAN is not binary; it is a step-by-step process that will include increased virtualized RAN (vRAN) capabilities, while gradually introducing ORAN elements. The CHIME-Hybrid solution allows MNOs to streamline this transition with a backward and forward compatible solution.

CHIME-Hybrid brings MNOs a broad ecosystem of strategic partners, including data driven decision makers via artificial intelligence and machine learning, increased automation, programmability, OPEX reduction and advanced use cases such as network slicing. It contains backward and forward compatibility and SMO capabilities alongside self-development for non-RT RIC features. Therefore, it allows mobile operators to start small and continue building their ORAN infrastructure, while enjoying the benefits of OPEX reduction, open innovation, and an ecosystem of vendors. The solution offers full legacy support for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks, and uses Intel's FlexRAN software and AI capabilities to enable faster vRAN deployment and new services through open interfaces.

"Our CHIME-Hybrid solution was born out of necessity," explained Cellwize CEO Ofir Zemer. "We observed that MNOs were struggling to move to full Open RAN networks and were confused about how to start the transition. Cellwize is proud to offer this solution that enables clients to gradually make the move to Open RAN at the right pace for them. Mobile operators can now benefit from both vRAN and ORAN capabilities until the entire RAN network will be open, which is still far in the future."

"It is essential to partner across the ecosystem to strengthen virtualized Open RAN networks and bolster collaboration among partners," said Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Access Network Division at Intel. "The combination of our FlexRAN software and Cellwize's CHIME-Hybrid solution provides operators an agile platform for deployment of new services, as well as efficient control and operation of the end-to-end network."

"When it comes to RAN transformation, we must meet service providers where they are and design solutions that move them forward without disrupting business operations and overhauling network design," said Stephen Spellicy, Vice President of Product Marketing and Business Development, Service Provider & Edge, VMware. "VMware and Cellwize are working together to deliver solutions that automate RAN configuration, optimization and remediation. This will help bring the benefits of intelligence and assurance to service providers no matter where they are in their RAN transformation."

Cellwize will be offering meetings and demos at MWC, February 28-March 1, at Stand 5B1 in Hall 5.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Cellwize

Cellwize is all about enabling the networks of the future today. With CHIME, our cloudified, AI-driven and Open RAN-ready automation and orchestration platform, we enable mobile network operators (MNOs) to accelerate 5G network deployment and go-to-market, as well as the ROI on their network investments. Even in the most complex and dynamic of network environments, CHIME enables operators to connect to any application and vendor, as well as to co-create on top of the platform, delivering unprecedented ease, speed, and agility. And, with end-to-end RAN SMO capabilities it bridges the gap between Purpose Built RAN networks and Open RAN and vRAN, supporting the Hybrid ORAN era. With the future of 5G already here, CHIME is helping leading MNOs all over the world to launch and leverage their next generation networks, be Open RAN ready as they drive existing RAN value, and face the future with confidence.

Media Contact

Laura Raanan
GK for Cellwize
Laura@gkpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellwize-introduces-a-ran-service-management-orchestration-solution-for-the-hybrid-oran-era-bringing-mobile-operators-closer-to-realizing-an-oran-future-301491403.html

SOURCE Cellwize

