U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7900
    +0.0740 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,722.56
    -812.39 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

CellXRenewal Review: Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Marketing By Kevin
·15 min read

CellXRenewal by Life Titan Naturals is an advanced anti-aging support supplement for cellular rejuvenation that is formulated to enhance heart health and metabolism, but do the Cell X Renewal ingredients actually work or are there negative side effects and scam complaints all consumers should be aware of before visiting the official website to place an order today?

CellXRenewal Reviews

CellXRenewal Reviews
CellXRenewal Reviews
CellXRenewal Reviews

Chicago, IL, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


If I told you that there was a way to strengthen your body’s cells, improve your muscle and joint strength, make you look younger, and live even longer? Would you believe me? What if I also told you that doing this would require nothing more from you than taking a supplement each day? That would sound like a pretty good deal. That’s precisely what Life Titan Naturals CellXRenewal offers with its new dietary supplement, touted as an anti-aging and cellular rejuvenation supplement.

While these claims might sound outlandish, the science behind the Life Titan Naturals CellXRenewal shows that it could be possible to boost your quality of life and reduce the adverse effects of aging with a combination of vitamins and minerals that fight against heart issues and slow metabolism. But does it work? And how this all come to be - if it does?

How CellXRenewal Came to Be

The creator of Life Titan Naturals CellXRenewal, Alex Bradford, claims that after her elderly father suffered from a nearly fatal fall, he was left bedridden, unable to be helped by doctors, and with seemingly no options to be able to go back to his everyday life. The main issue, aside from the traumatic head injury that he endured from the fall was his heart. Doctors claimed that his heart would “be lucky to perform at sixty percent capacity, if that,” the official CellXRenewal website claims.

This sent the creator, Alex Bradford, on a quest to find a way to improve her father’s health through natural remedies and little-known health tricks. Eventually, after looking into her father’s condition, she discovered that the root cause of most age-related problems stemmed from the destruction of cells in the body over time. This led her to focus on a supplement that would fix and protect your body’s cells to not only reduce the aging process but make the user more energetic and healthier.

What’s in CellXRenewal?


It’s always wise to view any product that claims it will “halt and reverse the aging process,” and we encourage our readers to always do extensive research into any product that claims it will change your life before placing high expectations on them. In researching CellXRenewal, we found that many of the ingredients have been said to reduce inflammation, boost heart health, and unclog pores in the skin based on various clinical studies conducted for years. While CellXRenewal won’t make you younger (that would be impossible), it can improve your quality of life when combined with healthy lifestyle changes to make you feel like you have more energy and look healthier.

But what ingredients are included in CellXRenewal that makes it stand out when compared to other health supplements? The CellXRenewal website hammers on the quality of the accessories as above and beyond what other supplements offer. There are seven ingredients packed into CellXRenewal designed to target a health problem that its user could have. Calcium 2-AEP, MSM, D-Ribose, Shiajat, Marine Phytoplankton, Ecklonia Cava, and Vitamin D3. These minerals, vitamins, and marine organisms claim to offer a different, powerful benefit when taken regularly.

(SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here to Get Cell X Renewal with an Exclusive Discount Price Online

Calcium 2-AEP

Alex calls this the “Longevity Mineral” because of its supposed anti-aging effects. According to Wikipedia, the full name of Calcium 2-AEP is Calcium 2-aminoethylphosphate, which is a crucial component in the composition of cell membranes in our body. It is also a calcium salt of phosphorylethanolamine discovered in 1941 by the renowned biochemist Erwin Chargaff. Its effects on cells have been widely understood for years. Reports show that when it’s introduced to the body, it boosts each cell’s ability to absorb nutrients while eliminating infections, causing waste and toxins that assault your body. This helps make sure that when you’re absorbing minerals and other nutrients, they get directly into your body and can give their full benefits; it’s said to be the key to CellXRenewal’s powerful effects.

MSM

The scientific name for MSM is methylsulfonylmethane. Studies from many sources, including the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research, have shown that it boosts skin firmness, elasticity, and hydration. When combined with the other ingredients in CellXRenewal, it’s said to reduce the physical signs of facial aging by a whopping 38%!

D-Ribose

This is a sugar found naturally in the heart and boosts the heart’s ability to pump blood without tiring out. Most people face the problem when they age because their D-Ribose supply tends to decrease, making it harder to get the 13 pounds per day that it needs to function. Supplements that increase D-Ribose have been used to help people who have suffered from heart-related emergencies and improve their blood flow and oxygen levels.

Shilajit

While hard to pronounce, Shilajit is a natural and powerful nootropic, or brain-enhancer, that boosts memory, brain function and stimulates the brain’s many nerve pathways. It’s found deep within the Himalayan mountains and has been used by natives for more than 10,000 years. A recent study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease that backed up these strong claims. Adding this powerful mineral to your body is supposed to eliminate brain fog and make thinking clearer without any dangerous side effects.

Marine Phytoplankton

These microalgae is said to pack a big punch. It’s packed with bio-active omega 3’s and supports the immune system while reducing inflammation. Once absorbed by the body, it gets to work, increasing the body’s natural T-cell production, which is essential in the body’s immune response and ability to regenerate cells.

Ecklonia Clava

Another powerful nutrient found in the ocean, Ecklonia Cava, is an edible seaweed found deep in the sea. It’s been called the “Wonder Plant of the Sea” and has been extensively researched, including a $39 million project undertaken by scientists in South Korea. These studies sound that this nutrient offers powerful antioxidants that significantly reduce inflammation and penetrate your body’s nerve, brain, and liver cells to clear harmful toxins. It’s more effective than other natural antioxidants such as resveratrol and green tea and even has been shown to beat leading supplements that claim to increase sexual performance!

Vitamin D3

The last nutrient found in CellXRenewal is Vitamin D3, a potent vitamin that has been proven to boost the immune system, control anxiety and mood swings, and keep your bones healthy and strong. While it’s naturally found in the skin when exposed to sunlight, those in colder areas or who can’t leave the house will often find that the boost of this vitamin found in CellXRenewal will improve their body's supply of it dramatically.

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Get CellXRenewal Supplement For The Lowest Price Right Now

How Does CellXRenewal Protect Against Aging?

CellXRenewal is claimed to help repair and/or reverse the harm done at the cellular level. Those behind this supplement say that when people age, their immune system begins to deteriorate. Cell walls eventually decay through this period, so tears and gaps start to appear. Present openings in cells only enlarge with age. At this point, such holes welcome attackers into the cellular structures, causing more DNA damage. The aging mechanism is triggered by these changes, affecting the looks and the overall good functioning of the body. In light of this, CellXRenewal is said to contain the longevity ingredients that can suppress the issues mentioned above while rejuvenating cells all over.

How to Buy CellXRenewal


CellXRenewal can be found exclusively on the Cell X Renewal official website. They offer three options to purchase the supplement, each with a money-back guarantee.

  • Option 1: The Starter Package

  • This contains a one-month supply of CellXRenewal, one bottle of the supplement, which includes 60 capsules taken twice daily. The website claims that you save $80 when you buy it on their website.

  • Option 2: The Best Seller

  • This contains a three-month supply of CellXRenewal, three bottles, and costs $180. The website claims that you save $270 when purchasing this bundle and offers each bottle for $59, a $10 discount per bottle compared to the single bottle option.

  • Option 3: The Best Value

This contains a six-month supply of CellXRenewal, six bottles, and costs $300. The website claims that you will save a whopping $600 when purchasing this bundle and offers each bottle for $49 each.

The Refund Policy Life Titan Naturals Offers for CellXRenewal

There’s a 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee being offered for every bottle of CellXNatural bought. Customers are advised to contact customer support via:

to learn more about the dos and don'ts of the refund policy, where they need to return their product(s), and how long it will take for the refunded money to arrive in their accounts. The same phone number and email address can be used to ask any question about Life Titan Naturals and CellXRenewal.

(LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Get CellXRenewal Directly from the Official Website for the Biggest Discount

CellXRenewal Special Bonuses

Alongside your purchase of CellXRenewal, and regardless of the amount that you choose to buy, you will receive two exclusive benefits for free, values at $39.90. CellXRenewal is currently being sold with 3 amazing FREE bonuses:

1st FREE bonus valued at $19.95: How to Keep Your Brain Young to 100 and Beyond!

This is the most accurate explanation for your brain's so-called hardening that obstructs your abilities to acquire new skills and knowledge, and all while raises the risk of dementia. This report tells you what you can do about it and to protect your mind while stimulating brain cells almost instantly. This report is also said to help expand the memory so that you remember things more clearly.

2nd FREE Bonus Valued at $19.95: Stop The Pain Naturally

This is a unique report on how to stop the pain naturally, regain control over your life, and be happy! In case of pain, drugs will only help you to a certain extent, so you need to do the rest. Sore throat, achy back, a swollen knee, no matter what you might be experiencing, conventional pain management methods usually fail? To escape suffering, think beyond what’s in the box, so outside the proverbial box, and learn about pain-relieving light treatment, ancient stretches, and more. You are promised to obtain relief from sciatica, migraines, and lower back pain with healthy and efficient herbal therapies. Pressure can also be reduced by 56% if you are using these easy life hacks. Besides, Life Titan Naturals says there are no dangers or side effects. Learn why the aches and pains aren't at all in your mind and how to protect your health by not being hooked on painkillers.

Use it Or Lose It

This free report explains how you can keep your brain youthful regardless of your age. It outlines why the brain tends to become less reliable in older generations and how to keep your mind sharp by using mental exercises and tricks to boost your brain function.

Stop the Pain Naturally

This free guide explains how you can keep your neck, back, knees, and other joints free of pain even without supplements. It also shows what causes pain and how you can avoid painkillers when sudden joint pain happens.

ALSO READ: CellXRenewal Customer Reviews and User Testimonials: Does It Work For Everyone?

CellXRenewal FAQS


Here are the FAQs for this product:

How should people take CellXRenewal?

Any adult person can take 2 tablets a day with water or natural juice.

How long to use CellXRenewal?

According to Life Titan Naturals, CellXRenewal should not be expected to produce effects within a specific timeline. In other words, it can be used for as long as the user desires. Consumers could, though, grant it a 90-day trial period, says the company. This solution is not for people younger than 18 years of age and neither for breastfeeding and/or nursing women. Finally, patients taking drugs can speak with their healthcare providers about potential interactions and side effects.

Can people with allergies take CellXRenewal?

CellXRenewal is a gluten, preservatives, and GMO-free supplement made only in the United States. Furthermore, is manufacturing company stated that it contains no allergens whatsoever. Finally, each batch is said to be checked for Prop 65 compliances.

What kind of results can be expected from CellXRenewal?

As a consequence of the ingredients in CellXRenewal, the outcomes of using this supplement tend to be limitless, says Life Titan Naturals, but the most important ones are:

  • Skin that’s clean and looking good

  • Hair that’s smooth and firm nails

  • Improved concentration and long-term memory

  • Anxiety levels that lower and energy levels that increase

  • Blood supply to the brain, heart, lungs, and blood vessels is improved.

  • A balanced immune system capable of decreasing inflammation and boosting cellular defenses

  • Improved cell regeneration and rejuvenation

How long does a bottle of CellXRenewal last?

Each CellXRenewal bottle should last for 30 days.

Who Are Life Titan Naturals?

Titan Naturals is a health company that seems to be on a quest to assist the general population in living a happier and stable life free of discomfort and the usual aging symptoms. It was established by 2 health and wellbeing activists and has since analyzed the effects of natural solutions for the human body to remain healthy and young.

Click Here to Order CellXRenewal by Life Titan Naturals From The Official Website Now

Final Verdict

CellXRenewal is marketed as the most revolutionary cell restoration formula that helps people to live longer. After using it regularly, consumers are said to be feeling and looking well and having their bodies more able to attack diseases. This formula is being deemed as one of the best anti-aging supplements for its ability to slow down the cellular aging process.

The explanation that Life Titan Naturals, its manufacturing company, gives is that if cells aren't stable, no matter how clean the diet is or how much one exercises, if the body lacks the nutrients it needs to impede the cells from aging, real progress may be nonexistent. Without all the billions of cells serving as its vital foundation blocks, it eventually gives in. Cells play a critical role in how energy is generated and transmitted to organs and in ensuring the integrity of the bodily structure. It's frustrating to learn that the process of aging can cause a cell's health to deteriorate, but considering how hard the cells work, this is a foregone conclusion. At least Life Titan Naturals launched CellXRenewal, this formula that promises to help people become more energized, think faster, and feel younger.

When you buy CellXRenewal, you will receive your order plus:

  • Free Shipping (a $9.95 value)

  • Two Free Gifts Valued at $39.90

  • A-One Year, No Questions Asked, Money-Back Guarantee

CellXRenewal makes no promises that it will always be in stock and advertises a warning on its website that due to its quality and difficulty in obtaining its powerful ingredients, shortages can happen at any time. If you’re interested in buying CellXRenewal, keep this in mind since you may have to act fast to secure a bottle. To contact the company, customers can do so Monday – Friday, 9 am-5 pm EST at:

  • Email: support@lifetitannaturals.com

  • Phone: (877) 316-2887

After extensively researching CellXRenewal, its creator, and the ingredients it touts, it certainly appears to be a viable supplement for anyone wanting to improve their health. Those over 50 will significantly benefit from the supplement since it targets parts of the body that often deteriorates with age.

As always, do your research before making any major purchase. But with the one-year money-back guarantee, CellXRenewal seems to be an excellent choice to try, even if you’re skeptical.

To learn more about the creator and the product, consumers can visit the official website.

Official Website: https://cellxrenewal.com/

Contact Details: CellXRenewal

Email: support@lifetitannaturals.com

Phone: (877) 316-2887

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@lifetitannaturals.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Sells $13 Billion of Bonds in Largest Bank Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sold $13 billion of bonds Thursday, the largest deal ever by a bank, taking advantage of some of the cheapest borrowing costs in years to boost its capital after the Federal Reserve let pandemic relief measures lapse.The deal, which followed the bank’s best quarter ever, hit the market as corporate borrowers continue to see heavy demand for debt that provides a decent premium over Treasuries. Order books grew to about $26 billion, allowing JPMorgan to trim the interest on the debt from the relatively high spreads it initially offered, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The jumbo offering may have been related to recent changes in regulatory relief for banks, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Arnold Kakuda.Treasuries liquidity disappeared in March 2020. In response, the Fed told banks they didn’t have to factor in Treasuries or deposits when calculating their supplementary leverage ratios, which tells them how much capital to set aside to back up their holdings. That exemption went away two weeks ago.Banks were left in the position of needing to sell Treasuries or add capital, and JPMorgan’s sale of unsecured debt will help it meet total loss-absorbing capacity, or TLAC, requirements, and put the ratio back in balance, Kakuda said.The bank signaled Wednesday that it would do something. “We have levers to manage SLR and we will,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak told analysts on a quarterly earnings call. The company declined to comment further on Thursday.Including today’s sale, JPMorgan has raised $22 billion in the U.S. dollar investment-grade bond market this year, more than any other major U.S. bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Banks are always going to be hefty issuers, which lends a certain opportunism to tapping the markets especially when funding is still so cheap,” said Jesse Rosenthal, a senior analyst at CreditSights.The longest portion of the five-part offering, a 31-year security, will yield 107 basis points above Treasuries, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The sale follows strong first-quarter earnings, including a 15% increase in fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue and a $5.2 billion release from its credit reserves. Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also sold bonds Thursday.The previous largest bond sale by a bank also came from JPMorgan, a $10 billion offering in April 2020, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. JPMorgan is the sole bookrunner of the sale, and the proceeds are marked for general corporate purposes.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Be Careful Shorting into 91.555 – 91.100 Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 91.555.

  • Hedge Funds Nailed Treasuries Rout With $100 Billion in Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have been a major player in this year’s Treasury selloff, offloading more than $100 billion of the securities since the start of January, according to holdings data.The world’s biggest net sales of U.S. government debt so far in 2021 has been in the financial center of the Cayman Islands, well known as a domicile for leveraged accounts. Investors there dumped $62 billion of US. sovereign bonds in February, after selling $49 billion the previous month, Treasury Department data show.The January and February selling flow also appears to offer some clues about recent price action. Treasuries rallied on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, with many participants pointing to short-covering demand as the reason.“Hedge funds overall were probably keenly involved in the rates move, but I don’t think they were alone,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “The market broadly built up some decent short positions in a relatively short time.”U.S. 10-year yields have jumped more than 60 basis points since the end of December to trade at 1.58% on Friday. Among the catalysts for the bearish tilt were Democratic victories in the Georgia Senate run-off race that paved the way for another round of stimulus spending, and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Rising yields then prompted a return of convexity-type hedging flows.Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro Total Index, which tracks discretionary macro managers among others, climbed 0.2% in January and clocked a 2.8% gain in February.(Updates with Toronto-Dominion Bank comment in fourth paragraph and hedge fund index data in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • February's cold weather shut more U.S. refinery capacity than Hurricane Harvey

    A severe cold spell in mid-February knocked out a third of U.S. oil refining capacity, according to data compiled by Reuters and Wood Mackenzie. A sharp drop in temperatures that lasted five days shut individual units and sometimes entire plants at 25 refineries in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Tennessee. Six million barrels per day (bpd) of national refining capacity was out of production before refineries in Beaumont, Corpus Christi and Port Arthur, Texas, began restarting on Feb. 22.

  • World stocks at new peaks on strong China, U.S. data

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Gold prices hit a seven-week high and global stocks scaled new records on Friday after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Government stimulus, strong corporate earnings from U.S. banks and in Europe, along with signs of economic recovery in countries leading the COVID-19 vaccination race have all helped push stock market indexes to new heights this week. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks rose 0.42% to an all-time peak, lifted by surging European shares and lesser gains on Wall Street where both the Dow Industrial and benchmark S&P 500 posted their fourth week of successive gains.

  • Oil Has Best Week Since Early March on Improving Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted the biggest weekly gain since early March as economic data in the U.S. and China strengthened expectations for a recovery in global fuel demand.Futures in New York advanced 6.4% this week, despite eking out a small loss on Friday. On the heels of robust economic figures out of the U.S., data from China showed its gross domestic product climbed 18.3% in the first quarter from a year prior as consumer spending beat forecasts. In March, China’s refiners processed about 20% more crude than a year earlier, pointing to the strength of the country’s rebound.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts brought forward their forecast for the global benchmark Brent hitting $70 a barrel again by four months to May, with a boost in U.S. demand likely bringing inventories for countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in line sooner than expected.“The world’s two largest economies are starting to really shine, and despite difficulties in Europe, they’re starting to get vaccinations going as well,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Having Europe, China and the U.S. for the most part looking at a return to normalcy, that speaks wonders for the demand outlook, which is very supportive for higher prices.”Prices this week escaped the narrow trading range they had been in for nearly a month, with upbeat developments out of the world’s two largest economies helping lift the outlook for demand. The International Energy Agency joined the world’s major oil organizations in boosting its consumption forecasts earlier this week, with the IEA citing the improving situation in U.S. and China.In Asia, a Chinese mega-refiner and some Japanese oil companies have been snapping up crude cargoes, boding well for the physical market. With Asian buying picking up, gauges of market strength have also climbed. Brent’s nearest timespread was in a bullish backwardation of 48 cents a barrel on Friday, compared with as little as 37 cents on Wednesday.“We’re closing the gap on gasoline and jet fuel,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “International travel is not coming back this summer, but as far as the two biggest markets go -- China and the U.S. -- it’s encouraging.”Commodities faced a broad-based surge this week, with oil and metals both topping key technical levels alongside a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields. The 23-member Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index broke out to the highest since late February after hedge funds trimmed their net bullish positions for six straight weeks.While the oil market is facing an increase in supply in the coming months, although the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said this week that rising demand should allow for global stockpiles to deplete. Exports of Russia’s flagship Urals crude are set to rise sharply in the first five days of May, a move that pressured swap markets tied to the grade.Complicating the picture, talks are continuing between Iran and world powers over the revival of a 2015 nuclear agreement, a return to which could see the U.S. lift sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation’s oil exports. Still, progress on the talks has been uncertain in recent days.Despite strong recovery signals from China and the U.S., Covid-19 continues to slow growth elsewhere. In India, refineries are diverting oxygen produced at their plants to hospitals to help battle a serious second wave, which has led to fuel sales tumbling during the first half of April compared with a month earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Close at Record Highs; Bond Yields Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks jumped to record highs with retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaling an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dropped the most since February.The S&P 500 advanced to an all-time high, led by the real estate, health care and technology sectors. Financial shares declined with yields falling, even after Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. posted better-than-forecast trading revenue. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 indexes also reached all-time peaks.“The consumer is ready to go out and spend, after nearly a year of lockdowns from Covid-19,” said Vanessa Martinez, managing director and partner at The Lerner Group, a Chicago-based wealth management firm. “There is plenty of pent-up demand in the economy.”The ruble slid as the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on some Russian debt, individuals and entities in retaliation for alleged misconduct related to the SolarWinds hack and the U.S. election. Traders suggested international concerns may have helped fuel the rally in Treasuries, with many investors caught positioned for higher yields.“This continues to be one of the more confusing dynamics in markets at least right now,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “I think part of it is that you saw the 10-year make a very rapid move over a very short period of time, so this could be a pause before it starts to move higher again.”Expectations of a strong economic recovery, combined with optimism over monetary and fiscal stimulus, have pushed equities to record levels this week as company reporting continues. Still, investors are closely monitoring developments on the vaccine rollout, while also keeping an eye on the threat from rising inflation.“We are probably entering the last stage of the pricing of the growth acceleration, and we see encouraging signs suggesting the ‘reflationary’ environment can continue and be supportive for risky assets in the near term,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Alessio Rizzi wrote in a note. “Across assets we continue to prefer equity over credit, and favor a pro-cyclical stance within equity.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin gained and Coinbase Global Inc. fell even following news that three funds at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares at Wednesday’s debut of the largest digital asset exchange. Oil edged higher in the wake of Wednesday’s surge.Some key events to watch this week:China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% to a record high as of 4:02 p.m. New York timeThe NASDAQ Composite Index rose 1.3%, more than any closing gain since April 5The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% to a record highThe MSCI World Index rose 0.9% to a record highCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 6The euro was unchanged at $1.20The British pound climbed 0.1%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 24The Japanese yen climbed 0.2%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 22BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 8.1 basis points, more than any closing loss since Feb. 26Germany’s 10-year yield declined 3.2 basis points, more than any closing loss since April 1Britain’s 10-year yield declined 6.7 basis points, more than any closing loss since March 2CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 25Gold futures rose 1.7%, the most since March 30For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St closes with weekly gains, S&P 500, Dow hit record highs

    The three main Wall Street indexes ended Friday higher for the day and week, with the S&P 500 and the Dow breaking closing records, as investors took strong economic data and bank earnings as signs of momentum in the U.S. pandemic rebound. Most of the 11 S&P sub-sectors rose on Friday.

  • GM Dropped an EV Battery Bombshell. The Market Hasn’t Noticed.

    The car company said it and LG Chem are building a production facility in Tennessee. Think of a Tesla Giga factory, GM style.

  • Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

    All manner of weird things keep happening in financial markets, from bond yields that go down when they should go up, to near-daily swings between big-picture convictions. It's hard to manage money when everything feels so fragile.

  • Stocks End Week at Records on Economic Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks ended the week at all-time highs as Chinese growth data added to signs of a global economic recovery. The dollar slipped.The S&P 500 Index capped its fourth straight weekly advance as the strong data from Asia joined a raft of robust readings in the world’s largest economy to boost sentiment. Chinese stocks outperformed in Asia after a report showed the nation’s economy soared in the first quarter. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index posted a seventh week of advances, its longest streak since May 2018.The data from Beijing added to Thursday’s string of positive economic figures out of the U.S., pushing the MSCI All-Country World Index to a fresh record. Treasuries extended their gains. Morgan Stanley became the latest American bank to post record first-quarter results.Along with healthy corporate earnings, the week’s dump of data gave fresh impetus to the reflation trade. In the U.S., retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaled an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Investors will look for further confirmation as the reporting season picks up pace next week, with about 80 S&P 500 members and more than 50 Stoxx 600 firms announcing.“In addition to earnings, there has been plenty of impressive data to digest indicating that the U.S. economy is firing up,” Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said. “With a strong vaccine rollout in addition to fiscal stimulus and loose monetary policy, the recovery is picking up pace. Despite the blowout data, U.S. treasury yields are heading lower suggesting investors have bought into the Fed’s low rates for longer mantra.”These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.9%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro jumped 0.1% to $1.1978.The British pound gained 0.3% to $1.3834.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.52 per dollar.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.76 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.57%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.265%.Britain’s 10-year yield jumped three basis points to 0.762%.Japan’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.093%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude lost 0.5% to $63.14 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.8% to $1,778.25 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • When will ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments arrive? Catch-up COVID payments sent to 700,000 Americans in latest batch

    The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 2M more Americans, including over 700,000 'plus-up' payments for people eligible for more money.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dovish Powell Gives Gold Market Room to Breathe

    Powell said he would “like to see it (inflation) on track to move moderately above 2% for some time. When we get that, that’s when we’ll raise rates.”

  • Crude Oil Price Update – May Be Forming Potentially Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the market into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to $63.37.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter Stained by Archegos Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley surprised investors with a $911 million loss tied to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, staining what was otherwise a record quarter for revenue and profit.“The current quarter includes a loss of $644 million related to a credit event for a single prime brokerage client, and $267 million of subsequent trading losses through the end of the quarter related to the same event,” Morgan Stanley said Friday in its first-quarter earnings statement.The hit was related to Archegos, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said on a call with analysts. The CEO called the matter a “very complex event,” and said he was pleased with how the company handled it.The firm’s philosophy is to “cauterize bad stuff” and deal with it as quickly as possible, Gorman said. Archegos won’t change how Morgan Stanley views its prime-brokerage business, but it will be looking hard at certain types of family offices and the adequacy of their financial disclosures, he said.The Archegos hit leaves Morgan Stanley as the only major U.S. bank to be nursing losses from the flameout of Bill Hwang’s family office. The New York-based bank was one of the early backers of Archegos despite the legal taint tied to Hwang, who was previously accused of insider trading and in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his predecessor hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.“This amount is material and should have been disclosed earlier, especially given the degree of attention prior to earnings,” Mike Mayo, an analyst at Wells Fargo & Co., said in a note to clients. “We expect more from Morgan Stanley when it comes to governance, and are incrementally concerned about complacency based on the tone from today’s conference call.”Shares of the company fell 3.4% to $78.05 at 1:57 p.m. in New York, paring this year’s gain to 14%The Archegos collapse rattled investment banks across continents, with Credit Suisse emerging as the worst hit with almost $5 billion in losses from its exposure to the family office.In the wake of Archegos, Morgan Stanley’s equity traders gave up their No. 1 spot, falling behind Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which posted big trading wins earlier this week off a wild quarter for markets.Equities-trading revenue at Morgan Stanley nevertheless rose 17% to $2.88 billion, compared with the $2.6 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have been clawing away at Morgan Stanley’s lead in that business, but until now the firm has managed to stay ahead of the pack. Both rivals posted equities revenue in excess of $3 billion for the quarter.Gorman’s PayIn January, Gorman leaped past JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon as the best-paid CEO of a major U.S. bank, after being awarded $33 million for the firm’s performance in 2020 while running a firm that’s a third the size of JPMorgan.One reprieve for Gorman’s firm was the timing of the fund’s blowup. In any other quarter, the losses would have stood out more starkly. Instead, the hit came at a time when the bank and all its major peers have smashed one record after another, helping dull the pain.“Such a shame we have to talk about the” Archegos hit, given the strong results throughout the rest of the firm, Glenn Schorr, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a report titled, “Other Than That, It Was a Great Quarter, Mrs. Lincoln.”Fixed-income trading revenue at Morgan Stanley rose 44% to $2.97 billion, compared with the $2.2 billion analysts were predicting before earnings season kicked off.Morgan Stanley’s investment bankers pulled in $2.61 billion in fees, compared to the $2 billion analyst estimate, as equity underwriting quadrupled. The quarter proved particularly lucrative with the continued explosion in blank-check companies, better known as SPACs, as well as public offerings from technology companies.Banks are also having to fend off fierce demand for their top talent, with venture-capital firm General Catalyst this month luring away Paul Kwan, Morgan Stanley’s head of West Coast technology investment banking.Wealth-management revenue totaled $5.96 billion, up from $5.68 billion in the previous quarter.The acquisition of E*Trade last year also proved timely, as average daily trading surged in the first quarter, well above its fourth-quarter record. The firm also announced the completion of the Eaton Vance takeover last month, adding another business likely to throw off consistent fee-based revenue.(Updates with analyst’s comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street ends week positively; S&P 500, Dow hit record highs

    The three main Wall Street indexes ended Friday higher for the day and week, with the S&P 500 and the Dow breaking closing records, as investors took strong economic data and bank earnings as signs of momentum in the U.S. pandemic recovery. Nine of the 11 S&P sub-sectors rose on Friday. The energy and information technology indexes were the exceptions.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.

  • New monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS chief tells Congress the child tax credit payments will arrive on time after all.