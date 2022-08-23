U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.02
    -4.97 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,926.53
    -137.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,397.05
    +15.48 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.04
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.76
    +3.40 (+3.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.90
    +13.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.16 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0110 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7380
    -0.7470 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,453.15
    +150.72 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.26
    +5.36 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Celonis secures another $1B to find and fix process problems in enterprise systems

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GC=F

Lest there be any doubt some startups are riding high even amid the macroeconomic uncertainty, process mining software vendor Celonis today announced that it secured a whopping $1 billion in additional capital at a $13 billion post-money valuation, a mix of equity ($400 million) and debt (a five-year $600 million credit line). Technically an extension of Celonis' Series D, the infusion brings the late-stage startup's total capital raised to $2.4 billion.

Now one of Germany’s most valuable private companies and one of New York’s most valuable startups (with offices in Munich and NYC), Celonis started as a university project around 11 years ago. Alex Rinke, Bastian Nominacher and Martin Klenk launched the company as a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich, and in 2012, Celonis joined the SAP Startup Focus program, an accelerator for analytics startups building new applications on the SAP HANA platform.

Process mining is a part of robotic process automation, or RPA, which aims to automate monotonous, repetitive tasks traditionally performed by human workers using software. Process mining involves spotting root cause issues by pulling data from systems including desktop, IT, email apps and workflows. It sets the stage for task capture, which comes as RPA users move through a process that they’d like to automate.

Like other process mining technologies, Celonis' uses automated actions to find process problems inside of enterprise systems. But it also goes one step beyond, attempting to automatically fix the process problems without requiring users to touch the underlying systems.

Major RPA vendors have invested in building out process mining. Automation Anywhere rival UiPath developed some of its own tools before buying Process Gold and StepShot for their process mining capabilities. IBM recently acquired process mining software company MyInvenio. Blue Prism released a task mining solution called Capture, meanwhile, while other vendors including ABBYY and Nintext-owned Kryon are slowly expanding their own process mining offerings.

Celonis -- evidently benefitting from the acute interest in process mining -- claims that it currently has over 2,500 enterprise deployments worldwide; works with 10,000 consultants and 2,000 consulting firms and tech partners (among them IBM, Accenture, PWC, KPMG and ServiceNow); and has graduated over 100,000 "practitioners" from its certification program.

"Since the first days of Celonis, we have built a company that is operating on sound fundamentals, immutable customer value, and the kind of resiliency that performs at the highest levels in any economic environment," Nominacher, who serves at CEO of Celonis, said. "These fundamentals are what puts Celonis in such a unique position to lean into the wind, while others are stepping back. With an additional $1 billion in liquidity, Celonis will have maximum flexibility to aggressively innovate, capitalize on new market opportunities, and extend our market leadership."

The Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, led the new investment in Celonis. Other participants include Activant Capital, Arena Holdings, T. Rowe Price, Franklin Templeton, Durable Capital Partners, TCV, 83North, Accel Partners and Sator Grove. Celonis says that the new cash will be put toward product development, customer acquisition and general market expansion.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Palo Alto Networks tops earnings estimates, announces 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks as well as the company’s plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • 4 Reasons This Banking Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    An increasingly popular consumer-facing operation is only part of the story for this challenger bank.

  • XPeng stock falls on disappointing EV delivery guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker XPeng.

  • Oil analyst: OPEC+ reminded markets it’s the ‘central banker to crude’

    CIBC Private Wealth U.S. Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss OPEC+ production, energy markets, gas prices, and oil demand.

  • Meme stocks: AMC’s $APE shares drop in first day of trading, $BBBY declines

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down how meme stocks are trading on Tuesday.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    E-commerce stocks got a boost during the height of the pandemic, but since then many companies specializing in online sales and e-commerce platforms have tumbled. The most recent data shows that online sales make up just 14.5% of the total retail market in the U.S. right now, which leaves more opportunities for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to expand.

  • Zoom stock declines as platform struggles to attract paying customers

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discusses Zoom stock after the company reported earnings.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Is Trending Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) a Buy Now?

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tesla Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split Date: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Zoom CFO: ‘We are seeing pressure’ in the online business

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, macro economic pressure, consumer demand, hiring, and the outlook for growth.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A poorly performing market hasn't stopped select billionaires from putting their money to work in four phenomenal growth stocks.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best high-yield dividend stocks for retirees in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investment for a retirement portfolio, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees in 2022. Staying financially afloat during retirement in the US is hard and requires rigorous planning and […]