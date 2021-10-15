U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.00
    +20.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,012.00
    +228.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,077.50
    +40.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.80
    +16.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.72
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    -28.40 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.22 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5580
    +0.0390 (+2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    16.54
    -2.10 (-11.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4190
    +0.7420 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,722.61
    +2,100.38 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,409.70
    +34.47 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.04
    +21.33 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Celsion Corporation Announces Time of Oral Presentation at International Vaccines Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Celsion CORP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chief Science Officer Dr. Khursheed Anwer to Deliver Virtual Presentation Monday, October 18 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA mediated immunotherapy and next-generation nucleic vaccines, announces that a time of Monday, October 18, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time has been set for Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief science officer, to deliver his presentation at the International Vaccines Congress. A link to Dr. Anwer’s presentation, titled “Immunogenicity of DNA Vaccines based on Multicistronic Vectors and Synthetic DNA Delivery Systems,” will be available on Celsion’s website at that time and can be viewed here.

The virtual conference is being held October 18-19, 2021.

About the PLACCINE Platform

PLACCINE is Celsion’s proprietary plasmid and DNA delivery technology and the subject of a provisional patent application that covers a broad range of next-generation DNA vaccines. An adaptation of the Company’s TheraPlas technology, PLACCINE is a DNA vaccine technology platform characterized by a single plasmid DNA with multiple coding regions. The plasmid vector is designed to express multiple pathogen antigens along with a potent immune modifier. It is delivered via a synthetic delivery system and has the potential to be easily modified to create vaccines against a multitude of infectious diseases, addressing:

  • Viral Mutations: PLACCINE may offer broad-spectrum and mutational resistance (variants) by targeting multiple antigens on a single plasmid vector.

  • Enhanced Efficacy: The potent immune modifiers such as cytokines and chemokines may improve humoral and cellular responses to viral antigens and can be incorporated in the plasmid.

  • Durable Efficacy: PLACCINE delivers a DNA plasmid-based antigen that can result in durable antigen exposure and a robust vaccine response to viral antigens.

  • Storage & Distribution: PLACCINE allows for stability that is compatible with manageable vaccine storage and distribution.

  • Dosing & Administration: PLACCINE is a synthetic delivery system that should require a simple injection that does not require viruses or special equipment to deliver its payload.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies, DNA-based therapies and directed chemotherapies through clinical trials and eventual commercialization. The company’s product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements regarding the platform having the potential to provide broad protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and possible future mutations of SARS-CoV-2 or other coronaviruses. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the ability of the Company’s platform to provide broad protection against COVID-19, and possible future mutations of SARS-CoV-2 or other coronaviruses, the issuance of a patent to the Company for use of its technology platform for treating or preventing infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data, particularly in small subgroups that are not statistically significant; FDA and regulatory uncertainties and risks; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Celsion's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Celsion Corporation
Jeffrey W. Church
Executive Vice President and CFO
609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com

LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz 212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Insiders are Selling Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as it Approaches Our Intrinsic Value Point

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) joined the cohort of financial institutions that kicked off the Q3 earnings season. While the news took it to a new multi-year high, the insiders seem to be predominantly selling as the price reaches our intrinsic value point.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    Brokerages' race to the bottom in trading fees has been a breakthrough in helping to make investing less cumbersome to newcomers. While high commissions used to be a costly obstacle for new investors and discouraged some from investing altogether, that's now less of an issue. In fact, a recent study by discount broker Charles Schwab found that 15% of current U.S. investors bought their first shares just last year.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • Virgin Galactic Falls After Delaying First Commercial Flight

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is pushing the start of commercial flights further into next year after rescheduling a test flight, disappointing investors with the unexpected delay to its space tourism business plans.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • Want More Monthly Income? Invest in These 3 Stocks

    Few dividend stocks pay on a monthly basis, but you can still collect cash every month by investing in stocks that pay at different periods. Below, I'll show you how investing just over $22,000 across three stocks -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and BCE (NYSE: BCE) -- can generate at least $100 in cash for your portfolio every month. Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie is a big name in the healthcare industry with revenue topping more than $50 billion over the past 12 months.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in October

    From memory chips to mobile gaming, these three companies will benefit from growing demand for all things 5G.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $10.11 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.5% to $393.10 in pre-market trading. Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) slashed its global production target for November by 15% due to the pandemic-triggered parts crisis. Toyota cut the production target from 1 million units to 850,000 - 900,000 units. Toyo

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.