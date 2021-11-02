U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,628.93
    +15.26 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,031.06
    +117.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,642.59
    +46.68 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.47
    +0.35 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.50
    -0.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.51 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9180
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,584.02
    +2,584.40 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.14
    +57.98 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Celsius Acquiring Israeli Cybersecurity Company GK8 for $115M

Tanzeel Akhtar
·1 min read

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity company GK8, the company announced Monday.

  • GK8 was founded by Lior Lamesh and Shahar Shamai, who have worked as cybersecurity experts at the office of the Prime Minister of Israel.

  • Celsius and GK8 will now provide an enterprise-grade custody platform for banks and financial institutions offering digital asset services protection from cyber attacks.

  • GK8 serves banks, financial institutions, crypto exchanges or platforms, central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects, family offices and hedge funds.

  • In September, Celsius Network received a cease-and-desist order from Kentucky’s securities regulator over interest earned on certain crypto accounts. The regulator said the accounts violated securities laws and failed to disclose to customers what happens to their deposits and whether they are protected.

Read more: Crypto Lender Celsius Network Raises $400M in Bid to Reassure Regulators

Recommended Stories

  • LG's GHG Emissions Reduction Target Validated by Climate Expert SBTi

    Validation Confirms Soundness of LG’s Strategy to Use Science-based Targets to Achieve Goals Set by Paris Agreement

  • Is Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Rover Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROVR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • The US Middle Class Is Changing — What Are the Biggest Obstacles It’s Facing?

    In recent years, there's been growing debate over the conditions of the U.S. middle class. What defines it today? How has it changed over the years? And perhaps, most urgently, why does it appear to...

  • Crypto Comprehension Study: 98% of People Don’t Grasp Basics of Bitcoin, Stablecoins or NFTs

    How much do you know about cryptocurrency? If the answer is, "Not a lot," you're not alone. A recent survey of 1,000 people across the U.S., Mexico and Brazil showed that 98% of people don't...

  • Why political clout, financial stability could be on the horizon for Native American community

    As their population numbers and businesses grow, the broader Native American community may experience an economic boost, says new Wells Fargo report

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Down 12% Today

    Shares of real estate technology stock Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell as much as 12% in midday trading on Tuesday. News continues to get worse out of Zillow's home buying business. Last month, news broke that Zillow was "pausing" its iBuying business for the remainder of the year as it works through backlog.

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Why Global Payments Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of payments technology company Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) are getting destroyed today, down 10% in 1:50 p.m. EDT trading despite the fact that the company just "beat earnings" in its third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Global Payments would earn $2.14 per share (adjusted) on sales of less than $2 billion this past quarter. In fact, Global Payments reported profits of $2.18 per share and sales of $2.2 billion.

  • Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger demand for these two assets — get in now before the super-rich swarm

    Grab these assets before the billionaires do.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Starting to Look Pricey if Forecasts don't begin to Rise

    NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has been on a tear over the last few weeks. The stock price has risen 30% since the minor correction at the end of September, compared to the S&P500’s 7.6% gain and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector which has gained just 10%. These gains come on top of 1,000% of gains over the last five years.

  • Plug Power Has Yet to Reach Our Price Objective

    In our review of Plug Power on October 13, we included a daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG which showed a $40.77 price target. I wrote that "We continue to recommend the long side of PLUG. Continue to buy strength above $30 risking to $25.

  • Down 33% From Its High, Is Twilio Stock a Smart Buy?

    Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently posted strong third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's consensus on both the top and bottom lines. After that sell-off, shares of Twilio now trade at a 33% discount to their 52-week high. Twilio's software enables developers to embed communications features like text, voice, and video into their own applications.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.