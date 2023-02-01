Celsius Resources marks milestone AIM market dual-listing
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Celsius Resources Limited
Celsius Resources Ltd (ASX:CLA) executive director Peter Hume speaks with Proactive soon after the company was admitted to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc - under the ticker CLA. The company, which is primarily focused on copper-gold in the Philippines, is also listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the same ticker.
Contact Details
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/celsius-resources-marks-milestone-aim-market-dual-listing-168087524