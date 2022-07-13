Celsius Starting Bankruptcy Proceedings: Report
Crypto lender Celsius has started Chapter 11 bankruptcy preparations, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.
Celsius lawyers were notifying U.S. state regulators Wednesday evening, and Clesius plans to file paperwork “imminently,” the person told CNBC.
