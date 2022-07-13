U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,787.00
    -17.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,639.00
    -119.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,697.00
    -65.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.20
    -10.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.81
    -0.49 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    -8.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    26.82
    -0.47 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9350
    +0.5230 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,272.03
    +836.79 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.49
    +17.23 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,432.23
    -46.54 (-0.18%)
     

Celsius Starting Bankruptcy Proceedings: Report

Greg Ahlstrand
  • BTC-USD

Crypto lender Celsius has started Chapter 11 bankruptcy preparations, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

  • Celsius lawyers were notifying U.S. state regulators Wednesday evening, and Clesius plans to file paperwork “imminently,” the person told CNBC.

Read More: Celsius Pays Off Last DeFi Loan, Reclaims Nearly $200M of Wrapped Bitcoin From Compound

Read more: Celsius is ‘Deeply Insolvent,’ Alleges Vermont Department of Financial Regulation


