U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.83
    +0.80 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9700
    +0.1700 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,549.27
    -191.07 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Celsius Unveils Wrapped Bitcoin at Bitcoin 2022

·2 min read

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced today that it will soon offer Bitcoin as a wrapped asset through CelsiusX, the company's DeFi arm. The wrapping process allows an asset from one blockchain to be used on another, increasing the asset's liquidity and interoperability.

Celsius Network (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Network)
Celsius Network (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Network)

"As we build a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, there's no plank more important than Bitcoin." - Celsius CEO Alex Mashinksy

cxBTC will be launched on the Polygon network. In February, Celsius launched wrapped assets for Cardano (cxADA), Ethereum (cxETH) and Doge (cxDOGE), also on Polygon.

"As we build a bridge between the worlds of CeFi and DeFi, there's no plank more important than Bitcoin," said Celsius CEO Alex Mashinksy.

"CelsiusX makes crypto assets interoperable so that retail customers and institutions can freely move their assets across blockchain ecosystems," said Carl Hua, Chief Architect for CelsiusX. "We believe everyone should be able to use their assets on the blockchains of their choice."

The cxBTC offering uses the state-of-the-art Chainlink Proof of Reserve architecture for transparency and accountability. All wrapped assets offered by CelsiusX support real time conversion between the native and wrapped assets, free of charge.

"Amid the volatility in the global economy, Bitcoin stands squarely in the spotlight," said Hua. "cxBTC brings us closer to an interoperable, cross-chain world for the king of crypto - Bitcoin."

For more information on CelsiusX and its wrapped offerings, please visit https://celsiusx.io/.

ABOUT CELSIUS
Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

CONTACT: press@celsius.network

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-unveils-wrapped-bitcoin-at-bitcoin-2022-301520511.html

SOURCE Celsius Network

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Closes Game Streaming Site After Beijing Blocks Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced it will shut down its game streaming service, more than a year after Beijing blocked its effort to create China’s equivalent of Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch through a merger.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply

  • Bitcoin and ETH Turn Red, Why XRP Could Nosedive

    Bitcoin price reversed from the $47,150 resistance, Ethereum’s ETH declined over 6%, and XRP broke a major support near the $0.815 level.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • 19 Million Bitcoin Have Been Mined, Only 2 Million Remain Unminted

    When the Bitcoin cryptocurrency software launched in 2009, it was preprogrammed to only ever mint 21 million coins. The 19th millionth coin was mined last week.

  • What Can Disney or Netflix Do To Stop Password Sharing ?

    For a long time, Netflx had a laissez-faire attitude toward password sharing, as did most of the other streaming services. Other streaming platforms, like Disney+, have had the same issues of password sharing — a recent report found that Disney+ has five moochers for every one actual subscriber. Netflix's current program to curb sharing also isn't that aggressive.

  • Should Okta Shareholders Sell After the Recent Cyberattack?

    The hacker team stole, and in some cases leaked, proprietary information, including source code, from Microsoft's Bing search engine and the credentials of Nvidia employees. A successful data breach is never good news for any business, but it's an especially bad look for a cybersecurity company. Should Okta shareholders sell?

  • Why Meta’s “Zuck Bucks” Might Alienate The Crypto Community

    Meta has plans to roll out a new virtual currency, though it will reportedly not be based on blockchain technology.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Face Hurdles, Why BNB Could Aim Fresh Surge

    Bitcoin price is struggling below $44,000, Ethereum’s ether is facing hurdle at $3,270, and BNB might rally if it clears the $456 resistance zone.

  • Terra Backers Buy $200M in AVAX Tokens, Bolstering Crypto Reserves Beyond BTC

    The Luna Foundation Guard bought $100 million in AVAX with UST stablecoins. Terraform Labs swapped an additional $100 million in LUNA for the same value in AVAX.

  • Robinhood becomes latest to integrate Bitcoin's Lightning Network

    The so-called second-layer application appears to be the what’s next for the largest cryptocurrency as it takes center stage at the annual Bitcoin conference.

  • Boeing Splits Cloud Computing Contracts Among Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    Boeing will split a huge cloud computing project among the three biggest service providers — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

  • BT to hand £1,500 pay increase to 58,000 workers

    BT said the increase is ‘focussed on the lowest paid workers’ and will work out as a roughly 8% increase for some staff.

  • SpaceX, USAID deliver 5,000 satellite internet terminals to Ukraine

    Starlink's terminals help a user connect to the internet through the company's constellation of satellites without the need for a cable connection. The U.S. agency said SpaceX donated 3,667 terminals and the internet service itself, while USAID purchased the remaining 1,333 terminals.

  • Robinhood Releases Crypto Wallet to 2M Users, Plans Integration With Bitcoin Lightning Network

    In a pair of announcements from the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, the trading app flexed its crypto chops. But check the fine print.

  • Boeing picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google to provide cloud infrastructure

    Last year it was reported that three top cloud providers were bidding on a billion-dollar contract from Boeing. Now they've all been picked for a share of the work.

  • Meta plans virtual currency, creator coins for its apps - FT

    The move, which is reported to be in its early stages, comes as Meta grows its focus on services centered around the metaverse, a virtual environment where people interact, work and play. If implemented, it could also give Meta a new revenue channel and control over transactions in its suite of apps and services, which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Meta Quest virtual reality platform. Meta's cryptocurrencies, internally dubbed "Zuck Bucks", are intended for the metaverse and may not be based on blockchain, the FT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Sky Mavis Raises $150M Round Led by Binance to Reimburse Ronin Attack Victims

    The round along with Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity funds will be used to refund users.

  • 3 Coins That Could Outperform Shiba Inu in April

    Shiba Inu grabbed headlines at the end of March with the official launch of its Shib Metaverse, but it still failed to realize any significant price gains. All in all, SHIB only gained 1% across the whole month, while market leader Bitcoin (BTC) was up just over 3.5%, according to CoinGecko data. There's a lot of excitement about metaverse tokens, but observers have raised several concerns about SHIB's project and the recent announcement did little to reassure them.

  • Saiga aims to succeed where Magic and other concierge apps failed

    Hermann started Saiga in an effort to create a tool that could "do everything as [long as] it's (a) legal and (b) doesn't require a physical presence," he explained to TechCrunch last week via email. Countless startups have attempted to deliver on the vision that Hermann describes.

  • Mystery of alleged Chinese hack on eve of Ukraine invasion

    A western intelligence official believes the aim was espionage - but questions remain.