U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,460.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,713.25
    -34.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.90
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.43
    -0.17 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    -14.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.35 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.59
    -0.57 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    +0.4660 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,716.35
    +1,976.88 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,240.53
    +49.84 (+4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.27
    -8.95 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Celularity Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

Celularity, Inc.
·3 min read

Presentations to showcase updates related to multiple Celularity programs in immuno-oncology and infectious disease

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, leading the next evolution in cellular medicine with the development of off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta, will display multiple presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. The presentations include one poster highlighting early clinical data of CYNK-001 (unmodified natural killer (NK) cell therapy) in COVID-19, and the other showcasing integration of immune monitoring assays with measurement of minimal residual disease for hematological disease translational studies. Celularity will also deliver an oral presentation featuring preclinical studies of its genetically modified NK cell therapy, CYNK-101, under development for the treatment of HER2+ expressing gastric cancer. The AACR Annual Meeting will take place in a virtual format from April 10-15 and from May 17-21, 2021.

“We believe the next generation of cellular therapies will be developed from harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “The placenta offers inherent advantages to produce uniform, scalable and optimized cellular therapies with a broad potential application including cancer, immunologic, infectious and degenerative diseases. Having been the first to unlock the potential of allogeneic, post-partum placental stem cells, these data highlight the substantial progress we have made in advancing placental-derived stem cells into potentially transformative medicines for the patients who need these most. We remain dedicated to continuing our legacy as cellular therapy pioneers and unlocking the clinical potential of placental-derived stem cells to change the landscape of cellular medicine.”

Details for the 2021 AACR presentations are as follows:

Title: Early report of a phase I/II study of human placental hematopoietic stem cell derived natural killer cells (CYNK-001) for the treatment of adults with COVID-19 (NCT04365101)
Type: Poster
Date: April 10, 2021
Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/4812

Title: Simultaneous monitoring of immune cell subsets and minimal residual disease in bone marrow aspirate using full-spectrum flow cytometry
Type: Poster
Date: April 10, 2021
Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1481

Title: Potent immunotherapy of human placental CD34+-derived natural killer cells with high affinity and cleavage resistant CD16 (CYNK-101) plus Trastuzumab for HER2+ gastric cancer
Type: Oral Presentation
Date: April 12, 2021
Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1123

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placenta-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs) targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it will be able to develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

In January 2021, Celularity entered into a definitive merger agreement with GX Acquisition Corp. to create a publicly listed leader in allogeneic cellular therapy. GX Acquisition Corp. is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GXGX.” Upon closing of the business combination, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, shares of the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CELU."

To learn more, visit www.celularity.com.

Celularity Investor Contacts:
Carlos Ramirez
Celularity Inc.
carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

Alexandra Roy
Solebury Trout
aroy@troutgroup.com

Celularity Media Contact
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(646)-751-4361
jbraco@lifescicomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Global Markets: Tech boosts Nasdaq, S&P as Treasury yields dip further

    A tech-led rally pushed Wall Street higher on Thursday and Treasury yields extended their pull-back from recent peaks as market participants digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to stay the course with its dovish monetary policy. The Nasdaq was sharply higher while the S&P 500, while up more modestly, was on track to notch another record high. European stocks touched all-time highs on growing optimism about a global stimulus-driven economic revival and reassurances from the Fed. Emerging market stocks and equities in Asia, aside from Japan, also rose.

  • U.S. stock futures buoyant on inflation view

    U.S. stock futures were buoyant before the open on Friday after the S&P 500 rose to a record on Thursday on easing inflation fears, and world stocks also scored a record high. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled at an International Monetary Fund event that the central bank was nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying that while economic reopening could result in higher prices temporarily, it will not constitute inflation. E-mini futures on the S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq futures dipped 0.2%.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon explores sale of elastic polymer business: sources

    Exxon Mobil Corp is exploring a sale of its Advanced Elastomer Systems (AES) division, potentially valuing the elastic polymer maker at around $800 million including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. Its shares are up around 37% year-to-date on investor expectations that the company will benefit from a recovery in energy prices. Exxon has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to solicit interest in AES from potential buyers, including private equity firms, the sources said.

  • How Coinbase’s Wild Earnings Stack Up Against Normie Financial Firms

    The crypto exchange’s $1.8 billion in quarterly revenue trounced the $1.3 billion earned in all of 2020. Can Coinbase go up from here or will future COIN holders get rekt?

  • Stocks Rise After Fed Minutes as Volume Dwindles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with the dollar and Treasuries were mixed after the Federal Reserve refrained from signaling it will make any changes to its bond-buying program any time soon.Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for 2021, remaining under 10 billion shares. Despite the slow trading, the S&P 500 climbed to another record. A rally in giants such as Apple Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 higher. Benchmark 10-year yields were still below 1.7%.Traders sifted through the minutes from the latest Fed meeting, which indicated there would likely be “some time” before conditions are met for scaling back the asset-purchase program. Officials cited high uncertainty in the growth outlook, in line with an “accommodative” stance. They said the recent surge in Treasury yields reflected improved economic prospects. While Wall Street has been worried about inflation, policy makers saw those risks as balanced.“The rate side is still somewhat front and center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it. I would say that’s to me the biggest risk at this point -- that inflation readings start to come in to the point where the Fed potentially has to alter their plans.”Read: Fed Prepared to Tweak IOER Between Meetings to Maintain ControlRates are going higher for the “next several months, just like they have over the previous several months,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on a Bloomberg Television interview.If yields are going up because the economy is reopening and massive real growth is expected, that “won’t bother the economy or the stock market,” Bianco said. “But if interest rates are going up because of inflation,” which is a loss of purchasing power, “that’s a problem for the economy and the stock market, and we’re going to continue to have that debate.”Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 gained 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.187.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 109.84 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.68%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 2.36%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold fell 0.4% to $1,736.73 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: World Bank, IMF eye ways to link debt relief to climate change spending

    The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are planning to launch a platform to advise poor countries on funding climate and conservation activities, amid a broader push that could link such spending to debt relief, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The advisers would include U.N. officials, nongovernmental organizations, private investors and even ratings agencies with expertise in sourcing investment, including grants, low- or no-interest loans and conditional debt relief, the document says. The initiative reflects growing recognition that the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated budget constraints and debt challenges that hamper the ability of some countries to transition to clean energy, protect wildlife or make infrastructural changes to prepare for climate impacts.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens

    A tech rally pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time closing high on Thursday and Treasury yields extended their pull-back from recent peaks as market participants digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow to stay the course with its dovish monetary policy. The Nasdaq led the way, advancing more than 1%, but the blue-chip Dow's gain was more modest. "Europe has not been able to get out of its own way for a long time," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Could Spark Upside Breakout

    A preliminary read of the ANZ Bank’s monthly survey for April showed headline confidence becoming more pessimistic.

  • China factory gate prices rise by most in nearly three years as economic recovery quickens

    China's factory gate prices beat analyst expectations to rise at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March in the latest sign that a recovery in the world's second-largest economy is gathering momentum. China's producer price index (PPI) rose 4.4% in annual terms, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, far above a 3.5% rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up sharply from a 1.7% increase in February. Consumer prices also returned to inflation after two months of price falls.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Testing Key Support Zone While Being Pressured by Supply Concerns

    Bullish traders continue to find value inside a key retracement zone at $59.58 to $57.64. This area has been providing support for almost three weeks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Reddit-Fueled Penny Stock’s 6,400% Rally Reversing in Sydney

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reddit meme stock fizzle is roiling an Australian penny stock.IOUpay Ltd., a fintech firm that went into overdrive on a social media-backed retail trading frenzy, has plummeted in the past two months. The stock is set for more declines as the firm’s newly launched buy-now-pay-later services -- which allows customers to purchase goods and then pay for them in installments -- faces intensified competition in Southeast Asia from larger Australian rival Afterpay Ltd., say analysts.IOUpay had drawn comparisons to U.S. videogame retailer GameStop Corp. after surging 6,400% in the past year as it has been the subject of several discussion threads on Reddit. The Reddit-fueled day-trading crowd turned the first quarter of 2021 into one of the wildest periods of stock market frenzy in modern history. Despite a more than 40% slump since mid-February, IOUpay remains Asia’s top-performing interactive media and services stock over the past year.“We may see the price subdued for a long period of time as retail investors get bored waiting and sell out to find something more exciting,” said Carl Capolingua, an analyst at online brokerage ThinkMarkets Australia Ltd. “The question will be if they can get traction in the Asian markets they’re targeting before the bigger players come in.”Shares of the digital transactions processor rose as much as 5.1% on Thursday before paring gains.Last year, larger rival Afterpay acquired Singapore-based business EmpatKali, a payment solutions provider operating in Indonesia, signaling plans to expand in Southeast Asia.The wild ride by IOUpay, which lists Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc. as its clients, began in June after it was touted by investors on Reddit. Its shares continued gaining on a “buy now, pay later” deal with Malaysian online marketplace Easystore. That partnership inked in February sparked a more than 200% rally in its stock over a three-day period.(Adds stock performance in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Bitcoin Crackdown Contradicts Peter Thiel’s Belief That It Is a ‘Financial Weapon’ Against U.S.

    Thiel’s past statements on Bitcoin, along with China’s overall policy toward the virtual currency, appear to be at odds with his most recent analysis.

  • How a Chinese Billionaire Family Is Quietly Expanding Its Empire in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- A mainland Chinese property family is quietly building a presence in Hong Kong by snapping up land plots and even a prominent local newspaper.Shenzhen-based Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s Kwok Ying Shing has become one of the most active Chinese tycoons in Hong Kong with a flurry of new purchases. His moves underscore Chinese elites’ growing influence in the former British colony as its status as a global financial hub shows signs of waning.Kaisa purchased four sites across the city for 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in 2020, according to an exchange filing. One of its most recent investments was a 50% stake worth 3.2 billion yuan in a residential land plot in the up-and-coming Kai Tak neighborhood previously owned by beleaguered businessman Pan Sutong.The family’s ambitions go beyond property. Kwok Hiu Ting, the patriarch’s daughter who is in her late 20s, agreed to buy a majority stake in one of Hong Kong’s most-circulated newspapers Sing Tao News Corp Ltd. earlier this year. The deal came as a surprise to many since both Kaisa and its young heiress were little known in Hong Kong.To be sure, their presence remains small compared with the city’s homegrown property clans, who control industries from telecommunications to supermarket chains. But mainland companies are set to become more dominant as China’s recent assertive policies over Hong Kong give room for them to grow there.The government in Beijing will welcome more Chinese firms expanding in Hong Kong to boost business sentiment and create job opportunities, according to Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis. “They will recruit more in Hong Kong to help the government stabilize the negative impacts of the current situation” both economically and politically, he said.The flow of Chinese money is giving a boost to Hong Kong’s property market at a time when worries mount that capital may drain from the city. Global banks have been shedding office space in the prized business districts, while many residents are considering leaving for the U.K. under its new visa policy.A gauge of demand for office space in the city had the steepest quarterly decline on record last quarter, with negative net absorption reaching 900,000 square feet (83,600 square meters), according to Cushman & Wakefield.“The company sees attractive market potential in Hong Kong, one of the core cities of the Greater Bay Area and Kaisa Group is confident about Hong Kong’s prospect in the long term,” it said in a statement. The group will keep actively exploring investment and business opportunities in the area, Kaisa added.Kwok Hiu Ting’s newspaper purchase is a personal investment, according to a spokeswoman for the property firm.Founded in 1999, the year after China formally legalized property ownership, Kaisa made its name by renovating abandoned properties, such as the 51-story Guangzhou Zhongcheng Plaza. In 2020, Kaisa ranked 25th by contracted sales in mainland China.But the developer has a checkered past. In late 2014, it was probed over alleged links to Jiang Zunyu, the former security chief of Shenzhen who was later convicted of graft, Bloomberg reported at the time.The Chinese government blocked approvals of its property sales and new projects in Shenzhen, a move that was said to be linked to the investigation. Chairman Kwok resigned in December 2014 before returning four months later, pledging faster growth for the developer. Kaisa wasn’t penalized and authorities lifted the sales restrictions, which had drained cash flows and made it the first Chinese real estate firm to default on its dollar-denominated bonds.Kaisa defaulted on at least six offshore bonds between 2015 and 2016 totaling $2.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company said it’s financing the four projects in Hong Kong with internal resources and bank loans. But it’s issuing shares to raise HK$2.6 billion ($334 million) for its purchase of a real estate project in Beijing, it said in late March.The background of Kwok and the property firm he founded with his brothers is more complicated than Hong Kong’s local tycoons, who have a long history of financial stability. Kaisa’s net debt-to-equity ratio was at 97% in 2020, compared with CK Asset Holdings Ltd.’s 6.9% and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’s 13.6%. New World Development Co., with much higher gearing than its domestic peers, still has a ratio lower than Kaisa’s at 43%.Kaisa isn’t alone among mainland developers that are venturing into Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group and China Vanke Co. have had several residential projects each put on sale in the past few years. Evergrande even purchased a huge land plot from local builder Henderson Land Development Co. about a year ago with a plan to create the city’s largest mansion.The dominance of Chinese companies in Hong Kong has been growing steadily in the past decade. In 2008, firms from the mainland made up less than 5% of space in Central’s grade A office buildings. Now they lease as much as 30% in the city’s most prestigious business district, according to Savills Plc.And that’s only going to keep rising, if Kaisa is any guide.“There are going to be more Chinese firms building a presence in Hong Kong,” said Ng.(Adds figures on Hong Kong office absorption in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Cloud Software Stocks Should Prosper, Says BofA. Here Are Its 6 Favorite Picks.

    Analyst Brad Sills launched coverage on a slew of companies in the group, laying out a bull case for many of them.