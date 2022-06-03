Celularity Appoints Industry Leader Diane Parks to its Board of Directors

Celularity, Inc.

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industry Veteran Brings Significant Strategic Development and Commercialization Expertise Launching New Cellular Therapies

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Diane Parks to its Board of Directors. Ms. Parks, an executive with deep experience in the commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies, has led the successful launch of numerous hematology and cancer therapies at large pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including Kite Pharma, Inc. (now part of Gilead Sciences, Inc.), Amgen Inc., and Genentech, Inc. (now part of Roche Holdings, Inc.).



“It is with great pleasure we welcome Diane to the Celularity Board of Directors during this exciting time of growth at the company,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “Building on our achievement of multiple transformational milestones, we believe Diane’s significant track record of driving profitable growth and commercialization strategies adds important Board-level expertise to the guidance and oversight of our clinical and preclinical cellular therapy programs.”

Ms. Parks, commented, “I am very excited to join Celularity’s Board of Directors and to help guide one of the most promising and innovative approaches to cellular therapeutics. I look forward to bringing my commercial experience and passion to Celularity, and to partnering with its incredibly talented management team to deliver potentially life-changing therapies to patients in need.”

Ms. Parks joins the Celularity Board of Directors with more than 30 years of commercial experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Commercial for Kite Pharma, Inc. (acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $11.9 billion), where she developed and executed the strategic plan for the commercial launch of Yescarta®, the first CAR-T therapy approved for large B-cell lymphoma. Previously, Ms. Parks served as Vice President, Head of Global Marketing for Pharmacyclics, Inc. (acquired by AbbVie Inc. for $21 billion), where she was responsible for the marketing strategy and launch of Imbruvica®. Before that, she served as Vice President, Sales for Amgen Inc., where she successfully led the Hospital and Nephrology sales teams. In addition, she served as Senior Vice President, Specialty Biotherapeutics and Managed Care for Genentech, Inc. (acquired by Roche Holdings, Inc. for $46.8 billion). She currently serves on the boards of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT), CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX), and TriSalus Life Sciences and the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Ms. Parks earned an MBA from Georgia State University and a BS from Kansas State University.

Celularity also announced today that Jay R. Bloom resigned from the Board of Directors. “I want to thank Jay for his service as a Celularity director during the transition from special purpose acquisition company through the business combination with Celularity, and for his advice and guidance during this important period for the company,” said Hariri.

Celularity, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs) targeting indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

