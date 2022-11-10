U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Celularity Presents Preclinical Data on CYNK-101, its Allogeneic Genetically-Modified Natural Killer Cell Therapy Candidate, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting

Celularity, Inc.
·4 min read
Celularity, Inc.
Celularity, Inc.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (Celularity), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, today announced that it will present preclinical data on the development of its novel placental-derived allogeneic genetically modified natural killer (NK) cell therapy program CYNK-101 in combination with avelumab. Celularity will report its findings in a poster presentation at the 37th Annual Meeting of The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually November 8-12, 2022.

Poster no. 270: “Developing placental CD34+-derived natural killer cells with high affinity and cleavage resistant CD16 (CYNK-101) in combination with Avelumab for enhanced therapy against PD-L1+ solid tumors

  • Abstract Category: Cellular Therapies, Combinations

  • Presentation date/time: Friday, November 11, 2022; 7:00 p.m. EST

  • Room: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C

Highlights: CYNK-101 is a cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, placental CD34+ derived NK cell therapy, overexpressing a high IgG binding affinity, proteinase cleavage resistant, CD16 variant. The results demonstrate the synergistic effect of combining CYNK-101 with avelumab to drive antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) activity against PD-L1+ solid tumor cells in vitro, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and bladder cancer tumor cells. CYNK-101 cells provide a combination immunotherapy option by harnessing the anti-tumor activities of both targeted biologics and innate cytotoxicity of NK cells. Further development of CYNK-101 in combination with therapeutic antibodies for these solid tumor indications is warranted.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

To learn more, visit celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Celularity Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the ability of placental CD34+-derived natural killer cells with high affinity and cleavage resistant CD16 (CYNK-101) in combination with Avelumab to elicit enhanced therapy against PD-L1+ solid tumors, among others. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel cellular therapies, and the clinical trial and regulatory approval process; and risks associated with Celularity’s current liquidity, as well as developments relating to Celularity’s competitors and industry, along with those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2022, as amended on July 15, 2022, and other filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID- 19 pandemic, recent downturn in the U.S. capital markets and inflation. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Celularity Investor Contacts:

Carlos Ramirez SVP, Investor Relations
Celularity Inc.
carlos.ramirez@celularity.com


