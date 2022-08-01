U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.75
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,691.00
    -134.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,917.75
    -53.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.60
    -11.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.48
    -1.14 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6000
    -0.5900 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,330.43
    -404.55 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.48
    -12.92 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,949.48
    +147.84 (+0.53%)
     

Celyad Oncology Announces FDA Lifts Clinical Hold of CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Celyad Oncology SA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLYYF
  • CYAD
Celyad Oncology SA
Celyad Oncology SA

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial after the Company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial.

“We are pleased that the FDA lifted the clinical hold on this trial. We remain confident in the potential development of not only the candidate itself, but the continued development with our proprietary TIM technology. CYAD-101 is currently our only clinical candidate co-expressing NKG2D and TIM, and we hope to continue to showcase our expertise with our non-gene edited technologies and explore additional opportunities to utilize NKG2D in allogeneic CAR T,” said Dr. Charles Morris, Chief Medical Officer of Celyad Oncology.

As previously disclosed, on February 28, 2022, the Company announced that it was voluntarily pausing the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate reports of two fatalities in the study. The trial was subsequently put on clinical hold in March 2022 by the FDA.

The CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b trial evaluates the TCR Inhibitory Molecule (TIM)-based allogeneic NKG2D CAR T cell investigational therapy CYAD-101 with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with microsatellite stable (MSS) / mismatch-repair proficient disease.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About Celyad Oncology
Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the continued development of the KEYNOTE-B79 trial and Celyad Oncology’s ability to engage in future opportunities using non-gene edited technologies. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Sara Zelkovic
Communications & Investor Relations Director
Celyad Oncology
investors@celyad.com

Source: Celyad Oncology SA


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will CRISPR Therapeutics Be in 1 Year?

    The past year has been challenging for gene-editing specialist CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Clinical-stage biotechs like CRISPR Therapeutics that aren't consistently profitable were hit especially hard. What will the next 12 months have in store for CRISPR Therapeutics?

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesShares of vaccine produ

  • This Is the #1 Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Right Now

    The Costco Food Court is home to the iconic hot dog, pizza, and chicken bake. It's gone through some changes recently—from the return of some beloved items to some sudden price hikes. But while it's common to flock to the line for some post-shopping fuel, the menu contains items that are higher in calories and saturated fats, potentially making it harder on your waistline.As tempting as these may seem, many of them haven't quite earned the reputation of being a healthy lunchtime selection when v

  • Conservatives skeptical of covid vaccines battle to lead a hospital

    SARASOTA, Fla - When his blood oxygen dropped to what he described as a critically low level in September, Victor Rohe knew he had "a bad case of covid." But like growing numbers of conservatives here in southwest Florida, Rohe didn't trust the doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital to treat him, even though it's part of one of the state's largest and highest ranked medical systems.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Rohe,

  • The New COVID Symptom You Need to Know Now

    BA.5 is driving up cases and hospitalizations in the US, and people are reporting new symptoms connected to the now-dominant Omicron subvariant. "Every time there's a new variant around, there's a lot of talk about, you know, is it going to be more or less severe? Is it going to cause different symptoms? Is it going to trick us because it's going to have new symptoms? And, generally, COVID-19 is COVID-19," says Shira Doron, MD, from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. "You can see some fluctuati

  • Polk County's COVID positivity rate reaches 23.4%

    The positivity rate was 23.4% on testing from July 22 to 28, up slightly from the previous bi-weekly report.

  • This Drug Can Help Monkeypox. But The FDA Makes It Hard to Get.

    Yuki Iwamura/AFP via GettyThe government agency charged with helping Americans obtain treatment for monkeypox may once again be allowing red tape to stand between doctors and the treatment their patients need.As the global monkeypox outbreak continues to grow across Europe and the United States, public health authorities have consistently been several steps behind an illness that has infected at least 5,000 Americans in the past three months. Now, with access to the nation’s vaccine supply final

  • Banana Boat Sunscreen Spray Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemical

    The sunscreen brand said the sprays were distributed throughout the U.S.

  • The #1 Signal Your Cholesterol is "Dangerously High"

    High cholesterol might not make as many headlines as other health issues, but it's a serious concern that affects an alarming amount of people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 240 mg/dL." In addition, the CDC states, "7% of U.S. children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high tot

  • 3-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Contracts Rare Powassan Virus From Tick Bite

    "A tiny tick could have taken our sweet boy from us. We are so lucky to be able to share his story," Jonny Simoson's mom Jamie Simoson told PEOPLE on Saturday

  • This Eating Habit Increases Risk of Fatal Diseases—Despite Exercising, New Study Finds

    While it's no secret that it's important to eat food that is nutritious and beneficial to your body, you may have assumed that getting enough exercise could counteract the effects of less-than-ideal food choices. However, a new study has shown that regularly consuming unhealthy food can increase fatal risks despite exercise.In the study, which was published in BMJ Sports Medicine, researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia took a look at the records from the UK Biobank that spanned f

  • NY governor declares disaster in state over monkeypox outbreak

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a disaster in the Empire State on Friday amid rising cases of the monkeypox virus. “I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the Laws of the State of New York, hereby find, pursuant…

  • Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’

    A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard. Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath. Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered a cardiac arrest three days later.

  • In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID

    Moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine, while declining to share doses with Africa, could leave millions of people unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease and risk continued spillovers of the virus into humans, public health officials are warning. While rich countries have ordered millions of vaccines to stop monkeypox within their borders, none have announced plans to share doses with Africa, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. To date, there have been more than 22,000 monkeypox cases reported in nearly 80 countries since May, with about 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo.

  • Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities

    Swimming offers a host of beneficial effects on the brain. Stanislaw Pytel/Stone via Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that aerobic exercise can help stave off some of the ravages of aging. But a growing body of research suggests that swimming might provide a unique boost to brain health. Regular swimming has been shown to improve memory, cognitive function, immune response and mood. Swimming may also help repair damage from stress and forge new neural connections in the brain. But scientists are still

  • 'Rebound' coronavirus cases: What to know after Biden tests positive again

    President Joe Biden is one of the latest patients to experience a "rebound" coronavirus infection following a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral used to treat people at risk of severe illness from covid-19. Rebound cases, in which someone experiences symptoms or tests positive after completing the course of the medication and testing negative, have been described as rare, but some medical experts are saying they may be more common than previously thought.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for t

  • ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Mark Enyedy, our president and CEO; Anna Berkenblit, our chief medical officer; Kristen Harrington-Smith, our chief commercial officer; and Susan Altschuller, our CFO. During today's call, we will review recent accomplishments for the business, our Q2 financial results, and highlight upcoming anticipated events.

  • NC health chief: The window to control monkeypox is closing

    NC DHHS Secretary: We have the tests and vaccines to control monkeypox, but we are running out of time. | Opinion

  • Biden under ‘strict isolation measures’ as he continues to test positive for Covid

    President feels well, White House says, after he tests positive only days after he tested negative

  • Breakfast at 7.11am, lunch at 12.38pm: The best time to do everything, according to science

    Isaac Newton rarely drifted off before 2am. Charles Darwin considered the stretch between 8 and 9.30am his most productive. But recent science has revealed rather more about our body clocks and schedules, says James Goodwin, director of the Brain Health Network and author of Supercharge Your Brain.