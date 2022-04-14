U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,507.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,245.25
    +23.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.36
    -0.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.90
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3210
    -0.3670 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.33
    +1,289.29 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.90
    +29.26 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,182.50
    +339.01 (+1.26%)
     

CEMATRIX Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CEMATRIX Corporation
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CTXXF
CEMATRIX Corporation
CEMATRIX Corporation

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products announced the release of its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are pleased to report to our shareholders that 2021 was another year of progress, despite the continued impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic and related health directives on our business and key stakeholders” stated Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO of CEMATRIX. “I want to thank all our employees at CEMATRIX, particularly our field staff, for staying safe and making our success possible through hard work and dedication.”

“In 2021 we made substantive progress on our strategic goal of de-levering and simplifying our balance sheet. We completed a public offering of $23.0 million in gross proceeds. We also generated $4.1 million from the exercise of warrants and stock options. The Company used the proceeds from the exercise of warrants and stock options to pay down debt and pay out earnout obligations that were due. This allowed us to significantly improve our long-term relationships with key stakeholders in our business.”

“The Company did experience continued delays on several key projects due to COVID-19 and other factors beyond the control of CEMATRIX that had a material impact on 2021 financial results. In particular, the delay of the North Carolina DOT geotechnical project with a contract value of approximately $12 million USD that was originally planned to start in 2021, is now delayed until 2022 had a very significant impact on our business. Had that project moved forward as originally planned we would have exceeded our 2020 results.”

“The cellular concrete market is growing, and the company is successfully winning new projects, thus adding to our backlog that currently stands at $82.1 million. Our overall backlog remains strong and is forecasted to begin to be realized in 2022, with several large projects currently in backlog forecasted to commence during the year. Our steady backlog coupled with our improved balance sheet has the Company well positioned for a successful 2022. Our cash position and strong balance sheet will enable the Company to continue to execute on our strategic plan to regionally expand in the United States & Canada and to identify and secure accretive acquisitions to grow the Company. I have never been more excited about the prospects for the future of CEMATRIX,” concluded Mr. Kendrick.

The following are the business and financial highlights for the year and quarter:

Business highlights for the year

  • Recognized as TSX Venture 50 company for the second consecutive year (February 25)

  • Announced new project awards of $9.9 million (March 1, 2021)

  • CEMATRIX completed an equity financing in the amount of $23.0 million in gross proceeds to support its plans for regional growth in the U.S. and its continued pursuit of acquisition opportunities (March 18, 2021)

  • Announced new project awards of $6.0 million (March 31, 2021)

  • Announced the addition of Anna Cuglietta to the Board of Directors (April 27, 2021)

  • Announced new project awards of $3.6 million (May 5, 2021)

  • Announced new project awards of $8.1 million (June 10, 2021)

  • Announced the renewal of its Joint Marketing and Cement Supply Agreements with Lafarge Canada (August 2, 2021)

  • Announced new project awards of $5.5 million (September 8, 2021)

  • Announced the addition of John Kim to the Board of Directors (October 1, 2021)

  • Announced new project awards of $5.5 million (October 6, 2021)

  • Announced new project awards of $4.6 million and a backlog of $86.1 million (December 16, 2021)

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter:

  • Revenue increased to $6.9 million versus $4.4 million in Q4 of 2020 primarily due to the timing of large projects that were delayed from earlier in the year.

  • Operating loss decreased to $0.1 million versus $1.5 million in 2020

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.1 million versus negative $0.2 million in 2020

  • Cash generated from operating activities decreased to $0.7 million versus $1.1 million in 2020

  • The Company recognized an impairment of $0.8 million to intangible assets in Canada

Financial highlights for the year:

  • Revenue declined to $22.6 million versus $26.6 million in 2020. The revenue decline was primarily due the delay in a large project that was originally scheduled to start in 2021.

  • Operating loss increased to $2.7 million versus an operating loss of $0.9 million in 2020

  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased to negative $0.7 million versus positive $1.3 million in 2020

  • Cash used in in operating activities was $0.8 million versus cash generated from operating activities of $1.7 million in 2020

Financial position highlights for the year:

  • The Company made significant progress on our goal of simplifying and delivering our balance sheet in 2021.

  • Cash of $20.2 million versus $2.8 million in 2020

  • Adjusted Working Capital of $3.0 million versus $2.9 million in 2020

  • The company reduced long term debt, earnout obligations and finance lease obligations by $4.9 million in the year.

  • The Company’s CWB Canadian credit facility was undrawn as of the end of the year and replaced by a new credit facility with CIBC in early 2022.

Subsequent events:

  • Announced a new $5 million Canadian credit facility with CIBC (February 7)

  • Announced a $4 million USD strategic investment commitment to Glavel Inc. (February 15)

Compensation - Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units

It has always been the Corporations philosophy to compensate its senior management and key staff with salaries at below market levels and to include incentive plans based on profits. As the company moves towards profitability and cash flow, the company intends to provide senior management and key staff with short-term cash bonuses, restricted share units and stock options. This plan is extremely important in today’s market to ensure that we continue to retain our key management and employees. The following is a summary of the options and restricted share units issued to support its compensation and retention plan.

On April 13, 2022, the Company has granted 795,000 incentive stock options to select executive officers and employees of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (“OEIC Plan”) on April 13, 2022 for the purchase of shares at an exercise price set to the closing price on the issue date, subject to the vesting provisions of the options, at any time up to and including April 13, 2027.

In addition, on April 13, 2022, the Company has granted 805,255 incentive restricted stock units (RSU’s) to certain executive officers and employees of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (“OEIC Plan”).

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:
Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital
Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations
Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) rose on Wednesday following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, the media company's stock price was up 5.3% after rising as much as 11.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Say

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.