U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,651.69
    -92.83 (-2.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,375.03
    -551.91 (-1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,689.90
    -383.41 (-3.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.95
    -38.56 (-2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.73
    +4.28 (+4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.00
    -10.80 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.39 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8610
    +0.0350 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2870
    +0.2190 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,429.00
    -628.67 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.12
    -11.90 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

CEMATRIX to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 Conference

CEMATRIX Corporation
·2 min read
CEMATRIX Corporation
CEMATRIX Corporation

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company"), a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products, has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 Conference, which is being held on October 12th – 13th, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO of CEMATRIX is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 13th at 10:30 am CST / 9:30 am MDT. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46730.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences

The second-annual, live in-person MicroCap Rodeo is back. Join us as we go on the road and participate in the Windy City Roundup 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They’ll meet with executive management teams from approximately 60-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2023. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 25-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. With the acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, has made CEMATRIX is now a true leader in North America’s growing Cellular Concrete market. CEMATRIX’s recent investment in Glavel Inc., of Burlington Vermont, a foamed glass manufacturer, has strengthened CEMATRIX’s commitment to the environment in the infrastructure construction space. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital
Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations
Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -33.33% and 1.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended August 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most innovative companies in the world. The business is growing rapidly as consumers look to electric vehicles to offset rising gas prices. In this video, I will consider whether the stock is a buy using my beginner-friendly framework for analysis.

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied This Week

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas companies, including Warren Buffett holdings Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), along with shale pure-play Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), were up strongly on the week, rising 12.4%, 14.7%, and 20.1%, respectively, through Thursday. After oil stocks fell in September on mounting recession worries, OPEC+ surprised the markets this week with a larger-than-expected coordinated production cut. On Wednesday, members of OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million barrel-per-day production cut, which was larger than expected and in defiance of U.S. calls to continue producing amid global inflation challenges.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • U.S. dollar rises, bitcoin sinks, Tesla and Amazon stocks under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Will the stock market be open on Columbus Day?

    Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.

  • HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) closed the most recent trading day at $4.07, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Things Smart Investors Should Know About Warner Bros. Discovery Stock

    Following its successful merger last April, this newest media conglomerate could leave its mark on the industry.

  • Strength Seen in Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB): Can Its 25.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.