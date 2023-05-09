Cement market size to grow by USD 94.17 Billion between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 84% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the cement market is expected to grow by USD 94.17 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.62% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 84% of the market growth. The ongoing infrastructure projects across the country will drive the demand for cement during the forecast period. Such projects require cement, which will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. The construction industry in several Asian countries is also growing. Developing countries, including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, where residential housing constructions are growing exponentially due to a rise in household incomes and increasing urbanization, are expected to be significant contributors to the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cement Market 2023-2027

Cement market: The use of energy-efficient technologies will drive growth

The production of cement requires enormous amounts of energy and releases large amounts of carbon dioxide in the process. This carbon footprint can be saved and used in many ways. To save energy efficiently, cement manufacturers have developed new technologies that may yield better results in the future. This will be the driving force behind the future growth of the industry. Moreover, energy-efficient grinding systems are also used in cement manufacturing at present. Thus, the use of energy-efficient technologies will drive the market to focus during the forecast period.

Cement market: The rising demand for green cement is a major trend in the market.

The increase in construction and building activities is the primary factor for the growth of the global market. Moreover, governments promoting green architecture can gain quick footholds in the market to ensure sustainable construction. The durability offered by green cement for various construction projects compared to OPC for a less alkaline mixture is expected to play an important role in the development of the market. Future projects such as nuclear power plants, the construction of bridges and pavements, and other infrastructure projects are expected to lead to high demand for lucrative opportunities across the market.

Some of the key market players:

The global cement market is highly fragmented, with several companies competing to gain prominence. Vendors have vast geographical presences with huge production facilities located around the globe. Nonetheless, there are a sizeable number of small regional vendors with significant shares in the market. Also, the growing innovation in cement market such as green cement and others will drive the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Adbri Ltd.: The company offers cement through its subsidiary Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd.

Al Safwa Ltd.: The company offers cements through its subsidiary UltraTech Cement.

Cementir Holding NV: The company offers cements such as white cement, oil well cement, sulfoaluminate cement.

CEMEX SAB de CV: The company offers cements such as grey and white cement.

Buzzi Unicem SpA

China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Drake

Epcco Publishing Group Ltd.

Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC

HeidelbergCement AG

Holcim Ltd.

INTERCEMENT PARTICIPACOES SA

PPC Ltd.

Siam Cement PCL

Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

Cement market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cement market by product (blended, portland, and others), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America).

The market growth in the blended segment will be significant during the forecast period. Blended cement can be defined as the uniform mix of portland cement and blending materials such as silica fumes, fly ash, limestone, and slag to enhance its properties for different applications. The consumption of this product is increasing as it can improve the workability, strength, durability, and chemical resistance of concrete. Additionally, water consumption is less, which makes it easy to work with and shape. This product can also be used in functions such as domestic construction, engineering projects, mining applications, and road construction. Therefore, the increase in various infrastructural development projects will drive the demand for blended cement and contribute to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

The concrete and cement market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to decrease by USD 469.01 billion. The market is segmented by product (cement and concrete), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The white cement market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 3.16% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.43 billion. The market is segmented by application (residential, commercial, and infrastructure) and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Spain).

Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 94.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries US, Turkey, China, India, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adbri Ltd., Al Safwa Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Drake, Epcco Publishing Group Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, GRUPO ARGOS S.A., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., INTERCEMENT PARTICIPACOES SA, PPC Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, Taiheiyo Cement Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Votorantim SA, Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., and Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

