CEMEX USA upgrades cement terminals to boost cement supply for Florida customers

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA today announced it has invested more than $8 million to improve two cement terminals in Florida, enhancing its supply chain network to efficiently meet high demand for cement in the region.

As part of its strategic growth initiative, CEMEX USA has upgraded its Pensacola Cement Terminal at the Port of Pensacola to allow cement and cementitious materials to be imported from CEMEX's global operations. CEMEX has shipped cement to the terminal by rail for distribution to customers for years, and with the upgrades which were brought online in May, additional cement supply will be provided to the region through marine shipments. The improvements are expected to help CEMEX more efficiently supply the market while contributing to the area's economic development.

In July, the company also completed upgrades at its Port of Palm Beach Cement Terminal in Riviera Beach, Fla., with enhancements made at the facility improving the ability to receive and distribute imported cement and cementitious material including slag and fly ash to supplement the supply along Florida's Atlantic Coast.

"Florida is growing rapidly, and CEMEX's strong network makes our company well-positioned to implement supply chain and operational enhancements to meet the high demand for building materials in Florida and beyond," said CEMEX USA Executive Vice President—Logistics Matthew Wild. "On the cement side, increased demand has outpaced supply at times, and we expect our supply chain enhancements to help alleviate that issue."

CEMEX is the largest supplier of building materials in the state of Florida, offering products including cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and concrete block. The company's Florida network includes three cement plants and more than 10 strategically located cement terminals throughout the state. CEMEX continues to seek opportunities to grow its operations across Florida and the United States.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

SOURCE CEMEX USA

