Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal
(Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB and Vulcan Materials Company have reached a temporary agreement regarding Cemex’s use of Vulcan’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen.
The two companies are still working on finalizing a long term agreement, Cemex spokesman Jorge Perez told Bloomberg News.
The companies had been involved in a dispute over the use of a maritime terminal operated by Vulcan. Earlier in March, several US senators criticized Cemex’s entry into the terminal escorted by Mexican Marines, saying it added to the trend of “misguided and counterproductive behavior” by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
A Vulcan spokesman didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
