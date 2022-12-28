U.S. markets closed

Cemtrex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Cemtrex Inc.
·18 min read
Cemtrex Inc.
Cemtrex Inc.

Fiscal Full Year 2022 Revenue Increased 17% to a $50.3M

Strategic Divestiture of Non-Core Assets and Transformative Restructuring to Accelerate Vicon and AIS Brands Reducing Overhead by $6.2M

Management to Host Conference Call January 5, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Brooklyn, NY, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - December 28, 2022 - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, has reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Key Fourth Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights

  • Completed divestiture of non-core assets to focus on accelerating its Vicon and AIS brands, a transformative business restructuring that will result in operating expense reduction of over $5.2 million per year on a go forward basis.

  • The Company has also identified another $1M in corporate overhead from legal, accounting, and development expenses that were incurred in FY 2022 that will not be incurred in FY 2023. This will result in approximately $6.2M in operating expense reduction to be realized going forward from Nov 2022.

  • Revenue for the full year of 2022 increased 17% to $50.3 million, compared to revenue of $43.1 million for the full year of 2021.

  • Gross margin up 634 basis points to 40% in Q4’22 from 33% in the prior year quarter

  • Cash and equivalents as of September 30th, 2022 was $10.6M

  • Appointed Shane Compton as Chief Operating Officer of Vicon, a 20-year operations veteran who will lead operational growth, oversee sales and engineering, and spearhead efficiency initiatives.

Management Commentary

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results: “2022 was a transformative year for Cemtrex, marked by our decision to undertake a significant restructuring in which we divested the Smartdesk and VR subsidiaries to focus exclusively on our Vicon Industries and Advanced Industrial Services (AIS) businesses. We continue to see escalating demand for these businesses and believe this shift in focus to capture significant near-term opportunities will help us to reach positive operating income by 2024 and maximize shareholder value over the next several years.

“Year over year improving revenues in our Advanced Technologies segment were led by Vicon, with strong demand from major customers for its award winning, Roughneck cameras and Valerus video management software solutions. Vicon has become a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals, and cities across the world. We continue to believe Vicon is on a strong path towards $5-10 million of recurring revenue in the next three to five years as the industry shifts to SaaS solutions leveraging AI and cloud technology solutions. Furthermore, Vicon is on track to launch a proprietary AI based analytics solution early next year as well as major improvements to its core software platform Valerus, which we expect to further drive sales.”

“To continue executing on Vicon’s business plan, we recently appointed Shane Compton as Chief Operating Officer at Vicon Industries. Shane is an accomplished leader in the physical security industry, bringing over 20 years of experience as Chief Operations Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Product Officer at industry-leading companies like Costar Technologies and Pelco. He is now leading the company’s global sales, support, operations, and engineering teams to create operational efficiencies and deepen Vicon’s commitment to world-class support and customer experience.

“Fiscal 2022 revenue for our Industrial services segment, AIS, grew 12% on rising demand for its industrial contracting services. With over 35 years in the industry and high repeat business, AIS has a strong reputation as a single source industrial contractor and premier provider of industrial contracting services. We continue to see considerable monetizing opportunities for AIS services with the need for predictive maintenance services, reshoring of manufacturing back to the US, and an increasing complexity in industrial equipment. With its strong balance sheet and cash flow, and as the industrial economy expands, we believe AIS has significant potential for expansion, particularly with bolt on acquisitions.

“Looking ahead for Cemtrex, the restructuring of our business and divestment of non-core assets is expected to result in substantial cost savings of approximately $6.2M. With the restructuring and additional operational improvements that we have made, we expect gross margins and better financial results moving into 2023.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year of 2022 totaled $50.3 million, compared to revenue of $43.1 million for the full year of 2021, a 17% increase year over year. The increase in revenue for the year was due to increased demand for the Company’s products and services. The Advanced Technologies segment revenues for the years ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 were $29.1 million and $24.2 million, respectively, an increase of 20%. The Advanced Technologies segment increase was due to an increased demand for security technology products under the Vicon brand. Industrial Services segment revenues for the full year 2022 increased by 12% to $21.2 million, primarily due to the increase in demand for its services.

Gross Profit for the year ended September 30, 2022, was $19,055,518 or 38% of revenues as compared to gross profit of $16,968,352 or 39% of revenues for the year ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the year ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year, was due to increased cost of revenues as a result of increased costs for goods, and increased transportation costs for goods.

Total operating expenses for 2022 were $35.9 million, compared to $25.7 million for 2021. The increase in total operating expenses was primarily driven by increases in personnel costs, insurance, travel, legal, and research and development.

Net loss for the full year of 2022 was $13 million, as compared to a net loss of $7.8 million in 2021. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $3.2 million compared to a net loss of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.6 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $11.4 million at June 30, 2022, and $15.4 million at September 30, 2021.

Inventories increased by $3,874,395 or 68% to $9,531,682 at September 30, 2022, from $5,657,287 at September 30, 2021. The increase in inventories is attributable to the company’s purchase of inventory for the security business of its Advanced Technology segment to maintain sufficient stock on hand for sale to overcome the recent supply chain delays.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Govil continued, “Looking ahead, we believe revenues for Vicon Industries, based on our current demand, should increase by approximately 16% to $28.0 million for fiscal year 2023 given the launch of its AI based analytics solution, improvements to Valerus and additional sales. We also believe AIS will continue to expand revenues by 3% to $21.8 million driven by continued strength in the Industrial Services market. Additionally, based on steps the Company has taken for the full fiscal year 2023, Gross Profit Margin % for Vicon Industries is expected to increase to approximately 48%. Similarly, based on operational improvements made we believe Gross Profit Margin % for AIS is expected to improve to approximately 34% for the FY 2023 for Advanced Industrial Services.

“We have taken steps to reduce expenses at the Cemtrex corporate level as well to drive improvement in our overall operating expenses. With all the combined actions taken we believe the Operating Loss over the next four quarters to be under approximately $2.5 million. The effects of these changes will be partially demonstrated in our December quarter performance due to the timing of the restructurings and we expect our March quarter performance to reflect the improvements more fully. We also believe that we can reduce inventory by more than $1.5 million over the course of FY 2023 as we have seen supply chain constraints improve. This will allow us to offset the cash loss from the expected operating loss over the next couple quarters by the cash obtained from the reduction in inventory, reducing the burden on our overall cash position.

With approximately $10.0 million in cash and a dramatic reduction in expenses, we believe we have sufficient capital in the near term to focus on executing on our roadmap both financially and operationally without the need for immediate capital. Our expectation is that the Company reach a positive Operating Income in FY 2024. We continue to work to position the Company on the path to a sustainable financial model and for long term growth which we believe will provide long term value for our shareholders,” concluded Govil.

$ in Millions except percentages

 

FY2022 (Internal - Actual)

FY2023 (Outlook)

Increase/Decrease

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vicon Industries

 

 

23.6

 

 

28.0

 

15.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced Industrial Services

 

 

21.2

 

 

21.8

 

2.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vicon Industries

 

 

8.8

 

 

13.5

 

34.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced Industrial Services

 

 

6.3

 

 

7.3

 

13.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit Margin %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vicon Industries

 

 

37

%

 

48

%

1094 bps

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced Industrial Services

 

 

30

%

 

34

%

359 bps

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vicon Industries

 

 

(5.7)

 

 

(1)

 

-82

%

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced Industrial Services

 

.6

 

1.5

 

138

%

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Expenses

 

$

4.2

 

$

2.5

 

(1.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cemtrex Post-Divestiture
Operating Income

 

 

(9.3

)

 

(2.0

)

-78

%

 

 

 

 

 

Vicon Inventory

 

 

8.7

 

 

7.2

 

-17.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil and Chief Financial Officer Paul Wyckoff will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-0792

International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8263

Conference ID:

13734858

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1588112&tp_key=fbaddf3b91 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.cemtrex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time through January 19, 2023.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13734858

About Cemtrex
Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit www.vicon-security.com

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit www.ais-york.com

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Relations
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President – MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
CETX@mzgroup.us  
www.mzgroup.us

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

Assets

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

 

$

10,610,181

 

 

$

15,426,976

 

Restricted cash

 

 

1,577,915

 

 

 

1,759,347

 

Short-term investments

 

 

13,721

 

 

 

14,981

 

Trade receivables, net

 

 

5,960,686

 

 

 

7,810,896

 

Trade receivables - related party

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,487,155

 

Inventory –net of allowance for inventory obsolescence

 

 

9,531,682

 

 

 

5,657,287

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

2,575,105

 

 

 

2,585,652

 

Total current assets

 

 

30,269,290

 

 

 

34,742,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

6,106,292

 

 

 

6,738,944

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

2,641,198

 

 

 

2,940,127

 

Note receivable - related party

 

 

761,585

 

 

 

-

 

Goodwill

 

 

4,505,283

 

 

 

7,821,283

 

Other

 

 

1,473,980

 

 

 

697,240

 

Total Assets

 

$

45,757,628

 

 

$

52,939,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,256,559

 

 

$

4,235,002

 

Accounts payable - related party

 

 

19,133

 

 

 

-

 

Short-term liabilities

 

 

16,894,743

 

 

 

9,977,972

 

Lease liabilities - short-term

 

 

818,730

 

 

 

830,791

 

Deposits from customers

 

 

198,178

 

 

 

536,220

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

2,281,324

 

 

 

1,621,053

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,951,282

 

 

 

2,004,170

 

Accrued income taxes

 

 

94,848

 

 

 

448,194

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

25,514,797

 

 

 

19,653,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Loans payable to bank

 

 

110,331

 

 

 

767,279

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

 

1,822,468

 

 

 

2,017,408

 

Notes payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,350,000

 

Mortgage payable

 

 

2,160,169

 

 

 

2,257,785

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

807,898

 

 

 

839,171

 

Paycheck Protection Program Loans

 

 

97,120

 

 

 

1,032,200

 

Deferred Revenue - long-term

 

 

607,309

 

 

 

467,967

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

5,605,295

 

 

 

9,731,810

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

31,120,092

 

 

 

29,385,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock , $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

 

 

Series 1, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 2,079,122 shares issued and

 

 

 

 

2,015,022 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 1,885,151 shares issued and

 

 

 

 

1,821,051 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 (liquidation value of $10 per share)

 

 

2,079

 

 

 

1,885

 

Series C, 100,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

 

 

26,413,296 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and

 

 

 

 

20,782,194 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021

 

 

26,413

 

 

 

20,782

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

66,616,038

 

 

 

61,727,834

 

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

 

(54,929,020

)

 

 

(41,908,062

)

Treasury stock, 64,100 shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock at September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

 

(148,291

)

 

 

(148,291

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

2,377,525

 

 

 

2,896,452

 

Total Cemtrex stockholders' equity

 

 

13,944,794

 

 

 

22,590,650

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

692,742

 

 

 

964,026

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

45,757,628

 

 

$

52,939,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the year ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

50,274,923

 

 

$

43,130,934

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

31,219,405

 

 

 

26,162,582

 

Gross profit

 

 

19,055,518

 

 

 

16,968,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

27,756,159

 

 

 

22,538,496

 

Research and development

 

 

4,851,720

 

 

 

3,171,676

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

3,316,000

 

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

35,923,879

 

 

 

25,710,172

 

Operating loss

 

 

(16,868,361

)

 

 

(8,741,820

)

 

 

 

 

 

Other income/(expense)

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

7,265,293

 

 

 

8,758,212

 

Settlement Agreement - Related Party

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,674,165

 

Interest Expense

 

 

(3,897,719

)

 

 

(2,921,345

)

Total other income/(expense), net

 

 

3,367,574

 

 

 

9,511,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss)/income before income taxes

 

 

(13,500,787

)

 

 

769,212

 

Income tax benefit/(expense)

 

 

208,545

 

 

 

(375,434

)

(Loss)/Income from Continuing operations

 

 

(13,292,242

)

 

 

393,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

-

 

 

 

(8,280,047

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(13,292,242

)

 

 

(7,886,269

)

 

 

 

 

 

Less loss in noncontrolling interest

 

 

(271,284

)

 

 

(78,274

)

Net loss attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. shareholders

 

$

(13,020,958

)

 

$

(7,807,995

)

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(13,292,242

)

 

$

(7,886,269

)

Foreign currency translation (loss)/income

 

 

(518,927

)

 

 

996,100

 

Defined benefit plan actuarial gain

 

 

-

 

 

 

87,895

 

Comprehensive loss

 

 

(13,811,169

)

 

 

(6,802,274

)

Less comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(271,284

)

 

 

(78,274

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. shareholders

 

$

(13,539,885

)

 

$

(6,724,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

Income/(loss) Per Share-Basic

 

 

 

 

Continuing Operations

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

0.02

 

Discontinued Operations

 

$

-

 

 

$

(0.44

)

Income/(loss) Per Share-Diluted

 

 

 

 

Continuing Operations

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

0.02

 

Discontinued Operations

 

$

-

 

 

$

(0.44

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic

 

 

24,832,056

 

 

 

18,911,746

 

Weighted Average Number of Shares-Diluted

 

 

24,832,056

 

 

 

18,911,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the twelve months ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(13,292,242

)

 

$

(7,886,269

)

Net loss from discontinued operations

 

 

-

 

 

 

(8,280,047

)

Net loss from continuing operations

 

 

(13,292,242

)

 

 

393,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash used by operating activities

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,862,690

 

 

 

1,335,189

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

78,707

 

 

 

48,981

 

Noncash lease expense

 

 

616,116

 

 

 

870,860

 

Goodwill Impairment

 

 

3,316,000

 

 

 

-

 

Change in allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

73,696

 

 

 

(161,856

)

Loss on write off of related party receivables

 

 

708,512

 

 

 

-

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

155,505

 

 

 

156,418

 

Income tax expense/ (benefit)

 

 

(208,545

)

 

 

375,434

 

Interest expense paid in equity shares

 

 

926,646

 

 

 

1,291,596

 

Accounts payable paid in equity shares

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

-

 

Accrued interest on notes payable

 

 

1,043,346

 

 

 

398,321

 

Amortization of original issue discounts on notes payable

 

 

1,544,622

 

 

 

675,000

 

Gain on marketable securities

 

 

(8,399,152

)

 

 

(2,612,847

)

Discharge of Paycheck Protection Program Loans

 

 

(971,500

)

 

 

(5,320,485

)

Settlement Agreement - Related Party

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,674,165

)

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisition

 

 

 

 

of subsidiaries:

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

 

1,776,514

 

 

 

(962,243

)

Trade receivables - related party

 

 

-

 

 

 

(59,960

)

Inventory

 

 

(3,874,395

)

 

 

(670,838

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

48,308

 

 

 

(1,411,653

)

Other assets

 

 

(276,740

)

 

 

110,534

 

Other liabilities

 

 

(31,273

)

 

 

70,576

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(978,443

)

 

 

(512,138

)

Accounts payable - related party

 

 

36,191

 

 

 

-

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(524,188

)

 

 

(962,790

)

Deposits from customers

 

 

(338,042

)

 

 

33,310

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

660,271

 

 

 

47,389

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

86,454

 

 

 

506,982

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

(182,562

)

 

 

(16,558

)

Net cash used by operating activities

 

 

(16,093,504

)

 

 

(10,051,165

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(1,844,620

)

 

 

(1,069,283

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

554,335

 

 

 

-

 

Investment in MasterpieceVR

 

 

(500,000

)

 

 

(500,000

)

Investment in Virtual Driver Interactive

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,075,428

)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

 

28,302,309

 

 

 

11,477,321

 

Purchase of marketable securities

 

 

(19,901,897

)

 

 

(7,991,709

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

6,610,127

 

 

 

840,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from notes payable

 

 

8,000,000

 

 

 

5,005,000

 

Payments on notes payable

 

 

(1,751,763

)

 

 

(2,220,257

)

Payments on capital lease liabilities

 

 

-

 

 

 

(20,061

)

Payments on bank loans

 

 

(1,225,700

)

 

 

(1,261,035

)

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loans

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,942,285

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

5,022,537

 

 

 

4,445,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of currency translation

 

 

(537,387

)

 

 

880,834

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(4,460,840

)

 

 

(4,764,332

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

17,186,323

 

 

 

21,069,821

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

12,188,096

 

 

$

17,186,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Accounts Included in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

 

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

 

$

10,610,181

 

 

$

15,426,976

 

Restricted cash

 

 

1,577,915

 

 

 

1,759,347

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

$

12,188,096

 

 

$

17,186,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for interest

 

$

383,105

 

 

$

556,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

 

$

353,346

 

 

$

(358,876

)

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Investment in Virtual Driver Interactive

 

$

-

 

 

$

439,774

 

Shares issued to pay for services

 

$

50,000

 

 

$

-

 

Shares issued to pay notes payable

 

$

3,993,124

 

 

$

5,025,652

 

Shares issued in connection with note payable

 

$

700,400

 

 

$

-

 

Investment in right of use asset

 

$

317,187

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 


