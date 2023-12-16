Cencora (NYSE:COR) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cencora's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Cencora had US$4.79b of debt at September 2023, down from US$5.70b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.59b, its net debt is less, at about US$2.20b.

How Strong Is Cencora's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cencora had liabilities of US$48.8b due within a year, and liabilities of US$13.1b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.59b as well as receivables valued at US$21.0b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$38.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$39.9b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Cencora's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Cencora has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.63. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 11.1 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Cencora saw its EBIT drop by 9.2% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cencora's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Cencora generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 99% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Cencora's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real positive on this analysis, as was its interest cover. On the other hand, its level of total liabilities makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. It's also worth noting that Cencora is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Cencora is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cencora you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

