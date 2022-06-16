U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,652.64
    -137.35 (-3.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,851.98
    -816.55 (-2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,597.99
    -501.17 (-4.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.09
    -82.04 (-4.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.50
    +2.19 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.70
    +32.10 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.47 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    +0.0128 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3180
    -0.0770 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2359
    +0.0188 (+1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0180
    -1.8010 (-1.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,031.23
    +359.75 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    -30.49 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and more.

CenExel Acquires Apex Innovative Sciences

CenExel Clinical Research
·5 min read

Premier CNS-Focused Research Facilities in California and New Jersey Join the CenExel Centers of Excellence Clinical Research Site Network

Apex Innovative Sciences Leadership

Doctors Howard Hassman, David Walling, and Tom Zoda will continue to lead CenExel HRI and CenExel CNS
Doctors Howard Hassman, David Walling, and Tom Zoda will continue to lead CenExel HRI and CenExel CNS

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel announces the acquisition of Apex Innovative Sciences, parent company of Collaborative Neuroscience Research (CNS) and Hassman Research Institute (HRI), which will be renamed as “CenExel CNS” and “CenExel HRI”, respectively, going forward. CenExel CNS and CenExel HRI consist of five prominent clinical research sites across California and New Jersey with significant expertise in early phase complex clinical trials and particular emphasis on central nervous system (CNS) indications. CenExel CNS will continue to be led by Dr. David Walling, while CenExel HRI will continue under the direction of Dr. Howard Hassman. Both leaders have decades of experience conducting Phase I-IV studies across a variety of CNS medical specialties. The primary therapeutic areas served by these five Centers include Complex Early Phase normal healthy volunteer (NHV) and patient studies, Psychiatry, Addiction (including human abuse liability/human abuse potential), Neurology, Pain, Ethnic Bridging, and General Medicine (particularly vaccine, endocrine, and infectious diseases).

The acquisition of CenExel CNS and CenExel HRI elevates CenExel to be the most prolific wholly-owned neuroscience research site network in the world. These locations expand CenExel’s reach in California and New Jersey. CenExel CNS brings facilities in Garden Grove, CA; Long Beach, CA; and Torrance, CA, adding to CenExel’s five existing California clinical research centers. CenExel HRI has facilities in Berlin, NJ and Marlton, NJ, complimenting CenExel AMRI in Toms River, NJ. Each organization has moved beyond traditional psychiatry to further strengthen CenExel’s overall therapeutic experience, and this acquisition continues their Phase I expansion into other areas of medicine.

CenExel CNS operates in 54,000 square feet of clinical research space, including 60 beds in the Long Beach facility, with an upcoming planned move for this site to a new, nearby, state-of-the-art, 80-bed facility in Los Alamitos, CA. This will include space dedicated for psychedelic research and ethnic bridging studies. CenExel HRI operates in 42,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities totaling 90 beds, with 18 beds established for human abuse liability/ human abuse potential studies, and with additional beds in the Berlin facility dedicated to the efficient conduct of normal healthy volunteer studies.

CenExel CNS and CenExel HRI are led by Doctors David Walling and Howard Hassman, with Dr. Tom Zoda serving as the Chief Operating Officer. Doctors Walling and Hassman both have over 30 years of experience in clinical research having served as Principal Investigators for hundreds of clinical trials. Dr. Zoda has over 28 years of experience in senior roles in the pharmaceutical and clinical trials industry. Dr. Zoda will become the Chief Operating Officer of CenExel.

CenExel now comprises 19 of the most proficient, therapeutically-focused, wholly-owned clinical research sites in the country, with special emphases on Psychiatry, Neurology, Pain, Human Abuse Liability, Vaccines/Immunology, Dermatology, Ethnic Bridging, Sleep, and Clinical Pharmacology/Phase I. On a combined basis, CenExel’s clinical research units have more than 500 inpatient beds with the ability to perform both simple and highly complex early phase trials. Each of the CenExel Centers of Excellence units has an outstanding track record of assisting pharmaceutical sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conduct in Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care. Through the acquisition of Apex Innovative Sciences, Dr. Larry Ereshefsky also joins CenExel and brings tremendous scientific affairs consulting expertise.

CenExel CNS and CenExel HRI will benefit from the CenExel site network’s fully integrated and collaborative processes, which include centralized budgeting, business development, contracting, standard operating procedures, rater training, and quality management, among other functions.

“The addition of CenExel CNS and CenExel HRI establishes the foremost therapeutically-focused clinical research site network in the neurosciences,” said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. “These teams have always delivered scientific expertise and operational excellence. We’re excited to work with such exceptional leaders in the CNS research community.”

We are very pleased to be joining the CenExel site network,” said Dr. Howard Hassman. “CenExel’s depth of experience and market-leading scale provides a tremendous platform for growth. We look forward to combining our extensive resources to provide unparalleled efficiency and clinical expertise as we build the industry’s highest quality and most dependable partner for complex early-stage clinical research services.”

“CenExel CNS and CenExel HRI, in combination with the rest of CenExel’s sites, now offer the foremost scientific proficiency, clinical content expertise, and operational capability in the industry,” said Dr. David Walling. “We recognize the value of coordinating with our customers to assist in the development and execution of protocols by deploying best practices in clinical research, especially pertaining to clinical quality, compliance, and patient engagement.”

CenExel was formed in 2018, and since its formation has strategically invested to support organic growth in its Centers of Excellence while also pursuing acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers across the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to drive efficiencies in clinical research while reducing the costs and development timelines for innovative therapies to advance patient care.

FocalPoint Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Apex Innovative Sciences in the transaction.

About CenExel
CenExel (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

About FocalPoint Partners
FocalPoint is an independent investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, private placements, financial restructurings, and special situation transactions. With offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Shanghai, the firm serves middle-market clients throughout the U.S. and has a dedicated healthcare practice. Its patient-centric healthcare investment banking practice collaborates with healthcare service providers demonstrating value-based characteristics designed to reduce the cost of care while enhancing outcomes.
www.focalpointllc.com

Attachment

CONTACT: David Blackmer CenExel Clinical Research 866-236-3935 media@cenexelresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    Let's look at two stocks that could rebound from their recent woes in the market: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Few things can wreak more havoc on biotech companies than regulatory rejections for their leading pipeline candidates. The company's shares have been hammered over the past year because it failed to earn regulatory approval for its two leading products.

  • The Petri Dish: Amylyx, Alnylam net drug approvals

    The Massachusetts life sciences industry is rife with companies developing drugs and devices to tackle serious diseases, inking new partnership deals, raising money, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of health care happenings. Canada approves Amylyx drug Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) scored its first-ever approval from Health Canada for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug Albrioza.

  • Trulieve Opening New Port Richey, FL Medical Marijuana Dispensary

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in New Port Richey, Fla. Located at 5422 US Hwy 19, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

  • Moderna, Pfizer COVID vaccines for children under 5 approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest FDA advisory panel votes on Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose COVID vaccine for children.

  • Biden issues executive order cracking down on 'discredited and dangerous' conversion therapy

    Biden issues executive order cracking down on 'discredited and dangerous' conversion therapy

  • Roche’s Failed Alzheimer’s Trial Could Have Implications for Lilly, Biogen

    Roche's trial aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease had failed. That's a bad sign for Biogen and Eli Lilly, which are pushing forward with similar drugs.

  • Bill Gates jokes about why Microsoft retired Internet Explorer. ‘I guess we finally ran out of microchips’

    The billionaire Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has been the target of conspiracy theories that make false claims about him using COVID-19 vaccines to implant microchips in people.

  • Roche-AC Immune's Crenezumab Fails To Show Benefit In Sub-Set Of Alzheimer's Patients

    Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) said its Alzheimer's medicine crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation that causes early-onset disease. Crenezumab did not show a statistically significant clinical benefit in its co-primary endpoints assessing the rate of change in cognitive abilities or episodic memory function. The Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer's Disease Colombia Trial evaluated the potential of crenezumab in

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Snagging Key Endorsement For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA's advisors backed its Covid vaccine for babies and toddlers? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Alzheimer's Stocks Take A Body Blow After Roche's High-Profile Failure

    A highly watched Alzheimer's drug from Roche failed in its final-stage test, but shares of Roche stock rose as others tumbled.

  • Is Merck Stock A Sell After Sacrificing Its Breakout During Market Volatility?

    Is Merck stock a sell after shares sacrificed their breakout amid recent market volatility? Is MRK stock a sell right now?

  • Universal Health Care Could Have Saved 330,000 Lives During Covid: Report

    The U.S. has recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, at more than 1 million. According to a new analysis by a group of public health researchers, the uneven and fragmented nature of the American health care system has played a major role in running up that grim tally. The researchers argue that a single-payer universal healthcare system would have performed far better, saving as many as 330,000 lives during the first two years of the pandemic, as well as billions of dol

  • Why Drinking Only on the Weekends May Be Hurting Your Health, According to a New Study

    If you're looking to moderate your alcohol consumption, you may think that drinking only on certain days can help curb your intake—but a recent study is showing the opposite. Here's how to imbibe in a healthier way.

  • BioPharma Services Inc., a Think Research Subsidiary, Achieves Another Successful FDA Inspection Result

    Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, BioPharma Services Inc., ("BioPharma") has continued its record of audit achievement following the successful completion of an audit by the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") of BioPharma's Toronto clinical facility for compliance with Good Clinical Practice ("GCP") reg

  • Cholesterol-lowering gene changes may increase the risk of cataracts

    Research Highlights: Researchers used large-scale genotyping and exome sequencing from more than 400,000 people to gain insight into the expected effects of long-term statin use on cataract risk. The analysis found that common genetic variants in...

  • Coronavirus tally: FDA panel oks Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for under-5s and Fauci tests positive for COVID

    A panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesdaygave its endorsement to both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children below the age of five, the last group to be added to the vaccine program. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will now meet Friday and Saturday to finalize their recommendations, possibly clearing the path for vaccination to start next week. In other news, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser and the man who led

  • This Can Increase Your Risk of "Long COVID," Study Shows

    More than two years into the pandemic, the phenomenon known as "long COVID" continues to be somewhat mysterious to health experts. Up to 30% of people who contract the coronavirus may end up with lingering symptoms that last for weeks or months after their initial infection. The causes aren't understood, although research continues to provide small pieces of the puzzle, as it did this week, with a study that indicates one condition may increase your risk. Read on to find out more—and to ensure y

  • Kids under 5 could soon get COVID vaccine after FDA recommendation. What to know

    Pfizer and Moderna’s shots were endorsed for babies and children at least 6 months of age.

  • The World’s 10 Best Functional Exercises

    These demanding exercises hit all your major muscle groups, training them to work in concert -- improving performance in the gym or on the field.

  • Brain data startup Rune Labs gets FDA clearance for Apple Watch-based Parkinson’s tracker

    Rune Labs, a precision neurology company in San Francisco, announced that its StrivePD software ecosystem for Parkinson’s disease has been granted 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin using the Apple Watch to collect and measure data from Parkinson's patients. The FDA approval is another reason the Apple Watch is a big player in helping people with Parkinson’s. While there are several medical-grade devices capable of tracking Parkinson’s symptoms, many consumers will want an Apple Watch because it is familiar to them and has other uses -- like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring and, most recently, medication tracking, among other things.