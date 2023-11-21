Cengild Medical Berhad (KLSE:CENGILD) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Cengild Medical Berhad (KLSE:CENGILD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cengild Medical Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM14m ÷ (RM132m - RM11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Cengild Medical Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Cengild Medical Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Cengild Medical Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Cengild Medical Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 12% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 226% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 8.7%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Cengild Medical Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Cengild Medical Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Cengild Medical Berhad has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 24% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

