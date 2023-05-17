Cengild Medical Berhad's (KLSE:CENGILD) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Cengild Medical Berhad (KLSE:CENGILD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cengild Medical Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM16m ÷ (RM125m - RM12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Cengild Medical Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Healthcare industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Cengild Medical Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cengild Medical Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Cengild Medical Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 38% over the last one year. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Cengild Medical Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 10.0% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Cengild Medical Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Cengild Medical Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 9.9% to shareholders over the last year. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Cengild Medical Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

