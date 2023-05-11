Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To £0.005

Cenkos Securities plc's (LON:CNKS) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to £0.005 on the 22nd of June. This means that the annual payment will be 4.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Cenkos Securities Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Even though Cenkos Securities is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 33.3% based on recent performance. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.075 total annually to £0.015. The dividend has fallen 80% over that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 33% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

We're Not Big Fans Of Cenkos Securities' Dividend

To sum up, we don't like when dividends are cut, but in this case the dividend may have been too high to begin with. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Cenkos Securities you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

