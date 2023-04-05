Cenkos Securities' (LON:CNKS) Dividend Will Be Reduced To £0.005

Cenkos Securities plc's (LON:CNKS) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to £0.005 on the 22nd of June. However, the dividend yield of 4.1% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Even though Cenkos Securities is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 33.3% based on recent performance. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.05 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.015. The dividend has fallen 70% over that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Cenkos Securities' earnings per share has shrunk at 33% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Cenkos Securities' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, it's not great to see that the dividend is being cut, but it is probably understandable given that the current payment level was quite high. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cenkos Securities (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Cenkos Securities not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here