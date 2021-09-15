U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.59
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3180
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,100.91
    +1,016.34 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.80
    +34.59 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Cenovus announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cenovus Energy Inc
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced that its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 3.950% Notes due 2022 (the “3.950% Notes”) and 3.000% Notes due 2022 (the “3.000% Notes” and, together with the 3.950% Notes, the “Any and All Notes”) (CUSIP Nos. 448055AJ2 and 15135UAG4, respectively) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2021. According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Any and All Tender Offer, $252,644,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.950% Notes and $294,017,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.000% Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the expiration of the Any and All Tender Offer. This amount excludes $1,273,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.950% Notes and $29,464,000 aggregate principal amount of the 3.000% Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 9, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related notice of guaranteed delivery provided in connection with the Any and All Tender Offer, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. The obligation of Cenovus to accept any Any and All Notes tendered and to pay the consideration for the Any and All Notes is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions and other terms set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase. If the conditions are satisfied or waived, Cenovus expects to pay for such Any and All Notes on September 16, 2021 (the “Any and All Settlement Date”).

References in this news release to "$" are to United States dollars.

Holders of Any and All Notes that validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Any and All Notes prior to the expiration of the Any and All Tender Offer will receive total consideration of $1,021.07 for each $1,000 principal amount of 3.950% Notes and $1,024.78 for each $1,000 principal amount of 3.000% Notes tendered and accepted for payment, in each case plus accrued and unpaid interest up to but not including the Any and All Settlement Date.

Cenovus intends to fund the purchase of the Any and All Notes with a portion of the proceeds from its recently completed notes offering, which closed on September 13, 2021, and cash on hand.

Cenovus has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. as dealer managers (the “Dealer Managers”) for the Any and All Tender Offer. Cenovus has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. as the tender and information agent for the Any and All Tender Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Any and All Tender Offer, please contact: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll free) or (212) 834-3424 (collect); BofA Securities at (980) 387-3907 (collect) or MUFG Securities Americas Inc. at (877) 744-4532 (toll free) or (212) 405-7481 (collect). Requests for documents and questions regarding the tendering of securities may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by telephone at (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers only) or (888) 605-1958 (for all others, toll free), by email at cve@dfking.com or to the Dealer Managers at their respective telephone numbers.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Any and All Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Advisory
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about our current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Cenovus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

Forward-looking information in this document is identified by words such as “expects”, or “will”, or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about: payment for the Any and All Notes and the source of the funds required to purchase the Any and All Notes.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally. Material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release is based include: risks related to the acceptance of any tendered Any and All Notes, the settlement of the Any and All Tender Offer, the satisfaction of conditions to the Any and All Tender Offer, whether the Any and All Tender Offer will be consummated in accordance with the terms set forth in the Offer to Purchase or at all and the timing of any of the foregoing.

Readers are cautioned that other events or circumstances, although not listed above, could cause Cenovus’s actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of material risk factors, refer to Risk Management and Risk Factors in Cenovus’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Cenovus’s MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and to the risk factors described in other documents Cenovus files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR at sedar.com, and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at sec.gov, and on its website at cenovus.com.

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.
Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts:

Investors

Media

Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711

Media Relations general line

403-766-7751


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Bounced Today

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) crashed 21% yesterday after it became apparent that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhone 13 will in fact not enable users to call each other via satellite. In the absence of any actual "good" news to explain the stock's bounce higher, I can only surmise that what we're looking at today is a "dead cat bounce." The way they would have placed that bet would have been by shorting Globalstar stock (i.e., selling stock they did not own, in hopes of buying it back later, cheaper, and returning the shares to their rightful owners).

  • Microsoft unveils $60 billion stock buyback plan, appoints Brad Smith as Vice Chair

    American technology corporation Microsoft announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

    Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. On Wednesday, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had installed its first batch of 7,200 S19J Pro Antminers and will continue to receive 600 machines on a monthly basis. To do so, it has agreed to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You Richer Over the Next 10 Years

    It's possible to get rich quickly by investing in stocks, but it isn't very likely to happen. One key factor to consider before putting your hard-earned money into any company is whether it benefits from a competitive edge. Two stocks that I believe have what it takes are Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • What's Up With Starbucks Shares Trading Lower Today?

    Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) is trading lower, possibly in sympathy with Yum China Holdings inc (NYSE: YUMC), which dipped after providing a business update and noting a negative impact from the COVID-19 Delta variant. At the peak of the outbreak in August, Yum China said it closed or offered only takeaway and delivery services at more than 500 of its stores. Same-store sales in August 2021 declined by nearly 20% compared to August 2019. "Strict public health measures were implemented across th

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • Dutch Bros’ public debut: ‘We’ve been a very disciplined growth company from the beginning’, CEO says

    Joth Ricci, Dutch Bros’ President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss going public on the NYSE, outlook on the coffee and energy drink market, business expansion plans, and Dutch Bros’ philanthropic efforts.

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Technology Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. Technology stocks have witnessed a period of explosive growth over the past year or so, mostly […]

  • Breakeven Is Near for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • FuelCell Energy Beats Estimates — But Gets No Upgrade From This Analyst

    Nice try, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) -- but no cigar. That's the upshot of yesterday's analysis of FuelCell's fiscal Q3 2021 earnings release from Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch. On the one hand, yes, FuelCell managed to eke out a small win over analyst expectations Tuesday, reporting $26.8 million in Q3 sales (versus Rusch's expected $21.1 million) and losing only $0.04 per share instead of the $0.05-per share loss predicted. But FuelCell's news apparently wasn't quite great enough to convince Rus

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • Texas Instruments hikes dividend 13%, more than half of free cashflow paid to stockholders

    Texas Instruments Inc. said late Wednesday its board hiked the chip maker's dividend by 13%, after announcing it has returned more than half of its free cashflow to shareholders over the past year.

  • Why the market lacks a "negative catalyst" for a pullback

    Randy Frederick, Charles Schwab Managing Director of Trading and Derivatives, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest trends in the markets including if a stock market pullback may be on the horizon.&nbsp;