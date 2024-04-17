Cenovus Energy (CVE) Surged on WTI Oil Price Increase

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. As U.S. economic data continued to surprise to the upside in comparison to market expectations, equity markets saw a gain throughout the March quarter. The portfolio returned 7.4% for the quarter compared to 5.3% for S&P/ASX 200 AI. Over the past three years, the portfolio return was 14.8% p.a compared to 9.6% p.a. for the index. Please check the top five holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

L1 Long Short Fund featured stocks like Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is an energy company that develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products. On April 16, 2024, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) stock closed at $20.63 per share. One-month return of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) was 7.28%, and its shares gained 16.09% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a market capitalization of $38.609 billion.

L1 Long Short Fund stated the following regarding Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (Long +20%) shares performed strongly as the WTI oil price increased 16% to ~US$83/bbl, while refining margins in the U.S. Midwest improved dramatically from a low base. During March, Cenovus’s 2024 investor day was well received, where its 5-year outlook for the business included growth in upstream production of around 150m bbl/d above the current 800m bbl/d and a material turnaround of its downstream refining business. Over the next five years, the company expects to generate C$32b of cumulative free cash flow based on a US$75/bbl WTI oil price, a highly attractive prospect given its current market cap of ~C$51b. Furthermore, it has committed to return 100% of excess cash flow back to investors once it reaches its C$4b net debt target (expected in 2024). Cenovus’s strong cash flow generation, combined with the long-life nature of its oil sands assets and its low cost of production, make it one of our preferred Energy exposures."

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) was held by 50 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 41 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

