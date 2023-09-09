Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Pays A CA$0.14 Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Cenovus Energy's shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.67 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cenovus Energy has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of CA$27.89. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cenovus Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Cenovus Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cenovus Energy paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 25% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Cenovus Energy's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cenovus Energy has seen its dividend decline 2.6% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Cenovus Energy an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Cenovus Energy is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cenovus Energy you should be aware of.

